Belchertown, MA

MassLive.com

Rep. Richard Neal hears about upgrades to West Parish, Cobble Mountain water facilities

WESTFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal toured the West Parish Treatment Center and Cobble Mountain Reservoir with Springfield Water and Sewer Executive Director Josh Schimmel and commissioners Daniel Rodriguez and Matthew Donnellan on Oct. 21 to mark “Imagine a Day Without Water,” a national day of advocacy and education about the value of water. Also on the tour was Blandford Town Administrator Christopher Dunne.
WESTFIELD, MA
People in Business: Oct. 24, 2022

The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Eugene J. Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, has been named chair of the board of directors. In addition, four new business leaders will be joining the board. Cassidy was named to the two-year term during the board’s annual...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Tina Keeley ID’d as pedestrian killed by motorcyclist in Monson

Tina Keeley died on Friday evening in Monson after being struck by a motorcyclist evading police, authorities said on Monday. Keeley, 56, of Monson was struck near the Monson Free Library on High Street last week by a Connecticut man riding a dirt bike. She was seriously injured and transported to Baystate Wing Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the Monson Police Department.
MONSON, MA
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away

Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say

Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
