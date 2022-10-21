Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Five takeaways from Week 7: No. 6 Longmeadow makes statement, No. 14 Monument Mountain leads Tri-County title race & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Statement victories and an overtime thriller were just a couple highlights from last week’s slate of Western Massachusetts high school football games.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Southwick sweeps Commerce to end regular season on high note
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
‘It was a gut check’: No. 6 Longmeadow football defeats No. 3 Minnechaug with fourth down conversions
LONGMEADOW — With the team’s entire offense huddled around him, Longmeadow coach Tanner Williams turned to the offensive line.
Western Massachusetts Sports Commission is scoring big victories for Springfield, region (Editorial)
The Western Massachusetts Sports Commission has been among the unsung heroes in bringing quality events and activity to Springfield and the region. It’s time to bring some recognition to a body adding to the vibrancy and attractiveness of the region. Formed in 2013, the commission brought together members from...
See all homes sold in Hampshire County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 33 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,824-square-foot home on Old Bay Road in Belchertown that sold for $355,150.
Rep. Richard Neal hears about upgrades to West Parish, Cobble Mountain water facilities
WESTFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal toured the West Parish Treatment Center and Cobble Mountain Reservoir with Springfield Water and Sewer Executive Director Josh Schimmel and commissioners Daniel Rodriguez and Matthew Donnellan on Oct. 21 to mark “Imagine a Day Without Water,” a national day of advocacy and education about the value of water. Also on the tour was Blandford Town Administrator Christopher Dunne.
See all homes sold in Worcester County, Oct 16 to Oct 22
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Worcester County reported from Oct 16 to Oct 22. There were 199 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,600-square-foot home on Misty Meadow Lane in Oxford that sold for $400,000.
Westfield Middle School computer science students visit utility hub for STEM week
WESTFIELD — Westfield Middle School science teacher Patrick Dufraine brought students from his computer science and robotics classes to visit Westfield Gas & Electric on Oct. 18 for STEM week. The students got a tour of the operations center, learned about gas and electric safety, mechanics and robotics in...
This Ludlow pizzeria scored ‘Best in the Northeast’ at pizza and pasta show in Atlantic City
LUDLOW — James “Jimmy” Casapizziolo, of Casa Pizza in Ludlow, even sliced his prize-winning pizza like they do in New Haven: down the middle and then into strips that are folded. “It’s a real mess, but I’m fascinated by it,” he said before rhapsodizing about all the...
People in Business: Oct. 24, 2022
The Greater Springfield Convention and Visitors Bureau announced Eugene J. Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition, has been named chair of the board of directors. In addition, four new business leaders will be joining the board. Cassidy was named to the two-year term during the board’s annual...
South Hadley teachers rallying Monday for higher pay amid contract dispute
Educators in South Hadley said this is their second consecutive year working under an expired contract and they are calling on the town’s School Committee to quickly ratify a new one at a rally on Monday evening. The South Hadley Education Association (SHEA), which represents teachers in the district,...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties October 23, 2022 edition
Dennis J. Clark to Allan C. Ramsdell and Stacey Ramsdell, 73 Ottawa St., $260,000. Janet Febus, representative, and Roy R. Arnold, estate, to L & A Property LLC, 51 Wilson St., $187,000.
NY State police searching in lake for Frederick Mayock of Springfield
New York State officials are searching for a missing Springfield man after he went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area Saturday, according to a press release by New York State Police. Frederick Mayock, 47, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, on Saturday, police said....
Nonprofits offering fuel assistance programs prepare for winter’s chill
REGION — With winter approaching and energy companies such as Eversource and National Grid predicting increases in their customer’s energy bills, two local nonprofits are preparing for thousands of residents needing their fuel assistance programs. Energy Director for Community Action Pioneer Valley Peter Wingate said he anticipates this...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $2 million prize won in Chicopee
A lucky lottery ticket-holder in Massachusetts is more than $1 million richer than they were earlier this week. The top $2 million prize in the “$2,000,000 50x Cashword” scratch-off lottery game was won Friday. The winning ticket was bought at Quick Pick Convenience in Chicopee. The winnings amount to $1.3 million before taxes.
Tina Keeley ID’d as pedestrian killed by motorcyclist in Monson
Tina Keeley died on Friday evening in Monson after being struck by a motorcyclist evading police, authorities said on Monday. Keeley, 56, of Monson was struck near the Monson Free Library on High Street last week by a Connecticut man riding a dirt bike. She was seriously injured and transported to Baystate Wing Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to the Monson Police Department.
Marine veteran, former City Councilor and Veterans Service Director Daniel M. Walsh III passed away
Daniel M. Walsh III, former Marine, city councilor and veterans services director for the city of Springfield, has died. The son of a Navy veteran, Walsh knew from an early age he wanted to be a Marine. He told a Republican interviewer once that he knew he wanted to enlist as a Marine since he was 9 years old. As soon as he graduated from Providence College in 1964, he did just that, becoming a lieutenant before being sent to fight in Vietnam.
In the wake of a renaissance and a pandemic, Worcester’s downtown restaurants search for normalcy
A line of people waited for their to-go orders and manager Ciara MacDonald worked to fill online orders behind the counter at Spoodles Deli on Thursday afternoon. A passerby might think that business is back to normal after the pandemic, but for some downtown restaurants, the bounce back from the pandemic has been uneven and unpredictable.
George’s Coney Island Hot Dogs launches food truck in Worcester
One of Worcester’s most iconic eateries may soon be coming to a street corner near you. George’s Coney Island Hot Dogs debuted its new food truck over the weekend, the restaurant announced on Facebook. In a video recorded inside the truck itself, COO Solon Kelleher said the truck...
Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say
Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0