I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 10 things I never buy at the parks.
I worked at the Orlando, Florida, theme parks and now I'm a travel planner, so I've figured out where to cut costs on food, tickets, and merchandise.
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
Two Disney Parks Are SOLD OUT for 6 Days Straight Next Week
As we get closer and closer to Halloween, Disney World is getting more and more busy!. And, it’s totally understandable, because there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, if you’re going to the parks soon, it’s necessary to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
BREAKING: Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
5 Haunted Things in Disney World
Disney World is a magical place…until it’s not. That’s right — it’s not always pixie dust and Mickey heads. Sometimes Disney can be scary. No, we’re not talking about struggling to grab a park pass reservation, a holiday party selling out, or the grueling wait for Fantasmic! to return (but seriously — we’re begging for an opening date). We’re talking about when Disney gets haunted.
The SECRET Bathrooms of Disney World
We’re always looking for hidden gems in Disney World. Underrated snacks, hotels, restaurants — our mission is to find the best that Disney World has to offer. But…what about bathrooms? When ya gotta go, where can you find a cleaner, less crowded bathroom? Well, we’ve got a list for you — check out the secret bathrooms of Disney World!
Disney Cut Down Huge Trees at its Park, and is Selling Them Off as Souvenir Merch
Disney recently chopped down trees at one of its parks and is selling the lumber as souvenir merch to Guests. One of the most popular Disney Parks attractions is the Pirates of the Caribbean ride. Variations of the attraction can be found at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Shanghai Disneyland. In fact, the ride has been so popular among Guests at Disney Parks, that it was one of the first Disney attractions to ever inspire a film franchise.
We’ve Eaten at Every Magic Kingdom Restaurant. These Are the BEST.
One of the most important parts of your Disney World day (in our opinion) is what you choose to eat! There are lots of great options for snacks and meals in the parks, but there are also some less-than-stellar eats to watch out for. We’re in Disney World every single...
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
FIRST LOOK: Annual Passholder Exclusive Popcorn Bucket Coming to Walt Disney World Tomorrow
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Walt Disney World Annual Passholders can purchase a new exclusive popcorn bucket at the theme parks and Disney Springs beginning tomorrow, October 25. The yellow popcorn bucket has the classic Walt Disney World wordmark on a golden...
Video of Disney's 'Space Mountain' With the Lights on Is 'Slightly Terrifying'
For roller coasters, especially indoor ones, the lighting can totally make or break the atmosphere. Take Disney World's Space Mountain, for example. With its dark interior speckled by simulated starlight, it really gives you the feeling that you're flying through space. When the lights are on, however, it's a totally different experience.
Limited Release ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ MagicBand+ Now Available at the Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Yibambe! Just weeks before “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters, a new MagicBand+ inspired by the film is now available at the Disneyland Resort. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Limited Release MagicBand+ – $54.99. One...
Annual Passholder Park Passes Fully Booked for Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Just hours after it was announced that Fantasmic! would return November 3, Park Passes for Disney’s Hollywood Studios were completely booked for Annual Passholders. On the Annual Passholder calendar, passes are unavailable for all pass types on November 3, though the rest of the month is completely open. As of the writing of this article, passes were still available for guests with theme park tickets and resort hotel guests.
The Family Halloween Costume That Blew Us Away in Disney World
Okay, so how much fun is it to dress up in costumes for Halloween?. It’s even more fun when you get to dress up for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party! Today is a party day, which means that we’ve seen some fun costumes in Magic Kingdom this afternoon (we’re constantly impressed with the costumes!). But one family costume quickly became one of our favorites!
New Holiday Munchlings Arrive at Walt Disney World
The newest line of Disney plush is already expanding as holiday Munchlings are now available at Walt Disney World. Peppermint Bark Cupcake Mickey Holiday Munchling – $34.99. The cupcake Mickey has peppermint bark pieces in his chocolate frosting and a dollop of peppermint swirl on top of his head.
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
New Jack Skellington, Disney Princess, and More Ornaments at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Start planning your Christmas tree now. New ornaments inspired by Disney Princesses, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” and more arrived at Disneyland Resort this week. We found most of these in Plaza Point. Disney Princess Ornament...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 10/21/22 (Holiday Munchlings, Fuzzy Pink Mickey Pom Pom Crocs, 50th Anniversary Button Vans Slip-Ons, & More)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Good morning from another chilly day at Magic Kingdom! It’s a beautiful day to be out and enjoy the weather, let’s get started!. We hopped on the Resort Monorail first to get a better look...
