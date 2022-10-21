ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak mocks player for celebrating over bonus puzzle with odd comment

By Darian Lusk
 4 days ago

WHEEL of Fortune host Pat Sajak has mocked a player for celebrating over the bonus puzzle on Thursday's episode.

The 75-year-old made an odd comment about Jacob's victory dance.

Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak mocked a contestant for dancing Credit: ABC
Jacob started moving and grooving when he realized this puzzle was 'Pumpkin Patches' Credit: ABC

The Los Angeles, California-based contestant who earlier revealed he enjoyed watching car chases on TV drove his way to the special bonus round.

He selected "Places" of the three categories and seemed quite confident with just seven blank letters in the two-word puzzle.

So confident, in fact, that Jacob spun into a cheerful victory dance before the 10-second clock began.

Pat said: "He's grinning!" but didn't pump the breaks as the player shook his arms.

The host sarcastically added: "Either a ferret has fallen into his pants, or he's figured out the puzzle."

Nervous laughter could be heard in the studio audience and Jacob stopped dancing.

He quickly solved it as "Pumpkin Patches" when the timer started.

After opening the glitzy bonus card that added $40K, giving the contestant $57K total, the player felt good enough to dance again - Pat added a "Woah!".

"That's quite a night!" the host then more positively concluded as Jacob corrected: "It's been 20 minutes" and Pat moved on to the credits.

WHEELY WEIRD

The longtime Wheel of Fortune host has seemed disillusioned with his job on-screen lately, and the show beyond the pale, almost four decades since its first spin.

During another episode of the show, Vanna White, 65, awkwardly smiled as she stood by a puzzle that read: "Warm, Wet and Wild."

"Ew," one fan tweeted sharing the unfortunate image.

Last month a puzzle presented by the show appeared to have racist roots, as it was tied to a rhyme from the slavery era and could have used research in avoiding.

During yet another game last month, Pat also lost his patience as a contestant struggled to think of a letter and got short with her.

Comments / 48

Edsel Middleton
3d ago

Darian Lusk, you obviously have never listened to Ray Steven's top of the chart"The Mississippi Squirrel Revival" enjoyed by anybody who had a sense of humor. Pat Sajak's remark was neither crude nor inappropriate and was quite humorous. even rge contestant thought so.If you can't appreciate quick-quip humor you are part of today's woke infected problem.

Reply(4)
30
Debbie
3d ago

Leave him alone. No one else can do his job but him and we love watching him even if he messes up. Doing that job as long as he has I would sure mess up. So would anyone else.

Reply
16
auvencetri
3d ago

Some people can find an insult in a bouquet of roses.If you're looking to be offended you will find a way.

Reply(1)
26
