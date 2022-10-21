Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Related
Westfield Middle School students caught using ear-piercing gun, illegally audiotaping
The Westfield School District received reports of a student piercing another student's ear, and a student recording a conversation between two staff members after school hours.
Lockdown lifted at Burncoat Street schools in Worcester after off-campus incident
Worcester schools on Burncoat Street were placed on lockdown Monday following a police response to an off-campus shooting. “Worcester Police responded to a gunshot call at 480 Burncoat Street at approximately 8:40 a.m.,” according to a department statement. “One person was injured and transported to a local hospital. Shortly after the call, schools on Burncoat Street were placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown has since been lifted. At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public. Detectives are actively investigating. More information will be released when it is available.”
Chicopee officials seeking traffic solutions to make Litwin School neighborhood safer so children can walk to school
CHICOPEE – Jennifer Santerre said her son is just a kindergartener now, but in a few years she hopes he will be able to ride his bike to the nearby Sgt. Robert Litwin School. But right now it is too dangerous for children in the neighborhood to walk the...
College cancels classes, schools placed in lockdown following shooting in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A college canceled all classes and multiple schools were placed in lockdown following a shooting in Worcester on Monday morning. Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. found one person suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
Valley Opportunity Council opens home fuel assistance location in Springfield
Valley Opportunity Council (VOC) will open a new storefront with a ribbon cutting on Monday in Springfield.
whdh.com
Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to off-campus crime scene
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to an “active off campus crime scene” according to its website. An alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. Monday announced the campus was on lockdown, and an alert sent shortly before 9:30 a.m. asked students to avoid the area of Burncoat Street at Marland Road for “an ongoing police crime scene.”
westernmassnews.com
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety
Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
NY State police searching in lake for Frederick Mayock of Springfield
New York State officials are searching for a missing Springfield man after he went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area Saturday, according to a press release by New York State Police. Frederick Mayock, 47, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, on Saturday, police said....
Nonprofits offering fuel assistance programs prepare for winter’s chill
REGION — With winter approaching and energy companies such as Eversource and National Grid predicting increases in their customer’s energy bills, two local nonprofits are preparing for thousands of residents needing their fuel assistance programs. Energy Director for Community Action Pioneer Valley Peter Wingate said he anticipates this...
Search Underway For Missing Kayaker From Springfield
Search crews are working to locate a western Massachusetts man following his disappearance at a lake near New York's Capital Region. Hampden County resident Frederick Mayock, age 47, of Springfield, was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Canadarago Lake, located about 52 miles west of Schenectady.
South Hadley teachers rallying Monday for higher pay amid contract dispute
Educators in South Hadley said this is their second consecutive year working under an expired contract and they are calling on the town’s School Committee to quickly ratify a new one at a rally on Monday evening. The South Hadley Education Association (SHEA), which represents teachers in the district,...
Man shot during armed robbery on State Street in Springfield
Springfield police were called to State Street on Sunday for a report of a gunshot victim.
Fellowship surgeon cares, learns with Baystate Noble Hospital patients
WESTFIELD — My name is Shiva Niakan, D.O., and I went to medical school at Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California, and did my residency at UMass Chan Medical School-Baystate in obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN). I am currently a breast surgical oncology fellow. What is a fellow?...
Traffic backup on Mass. Pike in Palmer due to crash
Traffic is backed up on the westbound side of Interstate 90 in Palmer due to an accident Monday morning.
Westfield Middle School computer science students visit utility hub for STEM week
WESTFIELD — Westfield Middle School science teacher Patrick Dufraine brought students from his computer science and robotics classes to visit Westfield Gas & Electric on Oct. 18 for STEM week. The students got a tour of the operations center, learned about gas and electric safety, mechanics and robotics in...
Wife of Farmington police officer, seriously injured on the job, reacts to Bristol tragedy
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — After a very tough year, Farmington police officer James O’Donnell didn’t think twice about attending the funeral of Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. DeMonte, 35, and Hamzy, 34, were both shot and killed in the line of duty on Oct. 12 while responding to a 911 call. A […]
hampdenda.com
West Springfield homicide victim identified
October 24, 2022 -Springfield- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, members of Hampden County State Police Detective Unit along with the West Springfield Police Department became aware of a possible homicide victim in West Springfield after officers with Springfield Police Department received information and details of a possible murder in West Springfield.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?
If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Massachusetts and Vermont men identified in deadly Keene plane crash
The names of the two people killed in a small plane crash in Keene have been released.
Rep. Richard Neal hears about upgrades to West Parish, Cobble Mountain water facilities
WESTFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal toured the West Parish Treatment Center and Cobble Mountain Reservoir with Springfield Water and Sewer Executive Director Josh Schimmel and commissioners Daniel Rodriguez and Matthew Donnellan on Oct. 21 to mark “Imagine a Day Without Water,” a national day of advocacy and education about the value of water. Also on the tour was Blandford Town Administrator Christopher Dunne.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0