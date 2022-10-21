ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockdown lifted at Burncoat Street schools in Worcester after off-campus incident

Worcester schools on Burncoat Street were placed on lockdown Monday following a police response to an off-campus shooting. “Worcester Police responded to a gunshot call at 480 Burncoat Street at approximately 8:40 a.m.,” according to a department statement. “One person was injured and transported to a local hospital. Shortly after the call, schools on Burncoat Street were placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown has since been lifted. At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public. Detectives are actively investigating. More information will be released when it is available.”
Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to off-campus crime scene

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Quinsigamond Community College was on lockdown due to an “active off campus crime scene” according to its website. An alert sent shortly before 10 a.m. Monday announced the campus was on lockdown, and an alert sent shortly before 9:30 a.m. asked students to avoid the area of Burncoat Street at Marland Road for “an ongoing police crime scene.”
Recent bear sightings have some residents concerned for safety

Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom, inquiring about when the Route 32 bridge work in Palmer and Monson would be complete. On Monday, the Hampden District Attorney’s Office identified the victim who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend in her apartment.
Search Underway For Missing Kayaker From Springfield

Search crews are working to locate a western Massachusetts man following his disappearance at a lake near New York's Capital Region. Hampden County resident Frederick Mayock, age 47, of Springfield, was last seen at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Canadarago Lake, located about 52 miles west of Schenectady.
West Springfield homicide victim identified

October 24, 2022 -Springfield- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, members of Hampden County State Police Detective Unit along with the West Springfield Police Department became aware of a possible homicide victim in West Springfield after officers with Springfield Police Department received information and details of a possible murder in West Springfield.
Why are MA Residents Displaying Purple Porch Lights in October?

If you have been driving around lately, you may have seen purple lights displayed outside of people's homes. I for one have seen purple lights integrated into other Halloween decorations and lights throughout the Berkshires including Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and Lee. This makes sense as purple looks good against orange and red to celebrate and support Halloween.
Rep. Richard Neal hears about upgrades to West Parish, Cobble Mountain water facilities

WESTFIELD — U.S. Rep. Richard Neal toured the West Parish Treatment Center and Cobble Mountain Reservoir with Springfield Water and Sewer Executive Director Josh Schimmel and commissioners Daniel Rodriguez and Matthew Donnellan on Oct. 21 to mark “Imagine a Day Without Water,” a national day of advocacy and education about the value of water. Also on the tour was Blandford Town Administrator Christopher Dunne.
