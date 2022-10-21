Worcester schools on Burncoat Street were placed on lockdown Monday following a police response to an off-campus shooting. “Worcester Police responded to a gunshot call at 480 Burncoat Street at approximately 8:40 a.m.,” according to a department statement. “One person was injured and transported to a local hospital. Shortly after the call, schools on Burncoat Street were placed in lockdown out of an abundance of caution. The lockdown has since been lifted. At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to the public. Detectives are actively investigating. More information will be released when it is available.”

