WAPT
Jackson mayor responds to governor laying blame for city's water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a news briefing Monday after being sick for a couple of weeks. The mayor, for the first time, responded in person tocomments made by Gov. Tate Reeves. "When I heard of the comments that I had irrevocably destroyed the Unified...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi legislative delegation reacts to civil rights investigation over Jackson water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - The EPA is currently running a civil rights investigation into state funding of Jackson’s water system. Two representatives and a senator all agreed they understand why there’s a need to take a closer look at whether there’s been discrimination against the City of Jackson when it comes to providing funds to improve the system.
WAPT
Jackson water crisis: NAACP president, congressman to attend Town Hall meeting
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson's water crisis is the topic of a town hall and is also expected to be discussed during the mayor's media briefing. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a media briefing Monday to discuss city issues, including the water problems and statements recently made by Gov. Tate Reeves. Hear the mayor's response in the video below.
mississippifreepress.org
Preventing Next Water Crisis: Mississippi Should Rebuild Infrastructure with Resident Input
For most Americans, clean drinking water is something we take for granted. When our drinking-water systems are working well, we do not give them much thought. It is when things go wrong that we realize that safe drinking water, wastewater treatment, and protection from flooding are critical to our health, our livelihoods and our communities.
Natchez Democrat
CWD detected in Warren County buck
VICKSBURG — Chronic Wasting Disease has been detected in Warren County for a third time within a year. Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks first confirmed a case in Warren County in December of 2021. Warren County’s positive cases are near Mississippi’s first case of CWD detected in...
Mississippi ranks 7th in nation for HIV rate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has experienced some of the highest cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the United Stations. HIV is a virus that weakens a person’s immune system by attacking cells that fight off infection. The virus can be transmitted blood, semen, rectal fluids, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. Typical symptoms include […]
erienewsnow.com
What to Expect in Fetterman, Oz Debate
WASHINGTON, D.C. - The race for the open Pennsylvania Senate seat between Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democratic candidate Lt. Governor John Fetterman is heating up. The two will duke it out in a debate. Political scientists we spoke with said they expect Fetterman and Oz to discuss issues...
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi River level goes below zero; rise expected thanks to rainfall
The level of the Mississippi River at Vicksburg hit -0.08 on Monday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers River Gages website. The level is one of the river’s lowest this year as drought conditions caused by a lack of rain continue to affect the United States. The river’s level Friday was 0.17. The lowest level on record was -7 feet on Feb. 3, 1940.
erienewsnow.com
Monday's Florida governor debate is Crist's last chance to turn around race against DeSantis
With Gov. Ron DeSantis riding a historic cash advantage and a tidal wave of enthusiasm for his political ascent, Monday's gubernatorial debate is shaping up to be Democrat Charlie Crist's last chance to engineer a comeback in Florida's gubernatorial race and perhaps slow the rise of a future GOP presidential contender.
How you can get screened for lung cancer in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lung cancer is one of top causes of cancer deaths in the United States. On November 12, the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) will join with the National Lung Cancer Roundtable, the American College of Radiology and the Radiology Health Equity Coalition to take part in National Lung Cancer Screening Day. […]
Goodman police chief says city isn’t paying for supplies
GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Goodman police chief is sounding off, stating his department is struggling. He’s also questioning how he can lead a department to serve and protect with no staff or resources. Police Chief Willie Mack said he supplies his own weaponry and is using his own money to buy police gear, even […]
State historical marker approved to honor Mississippi man murdered in 1955 on courthouse lawn as he worked to help Blacks register to vote
A historical marker will soon be placed on the lawn of the Lincoln County/Brookhaven Government Complex in honor of a man who was murdered on its lawn in 1955. Lamar “Ditney” Smith was murdered in front of multiple witnesses as he worked to help African American residents register to vote.
WLBT
Settlement: Richard’s Disposal to stay in Jackson until April 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has finalized a settlement agreement between the City of Jackson and Richard’s Disposal. Under the terms of the agreement, Richard’s will continue to pick up trash in the capital city at least until April 1, 2023. The council has agreed to...
WLBT
Lumumba urges residents, visitors to conserve water heading into JSU/Southern matchup
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As Jackson State University gears up to host College GameDay prior to its matchup with Southern University, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is urging residents and visitors to conserve water. At a press conference Monday, Lumumba said the large number of people visiting Jackson last weekend put...
Elle
‘It Didn’t Have to Happen’: Interviewing My Grandmother About the Jackson Water Crisis Years in the Making
When the effects of heavy rainfall, a flooding river, and unreliable water system collided in Jackson, Mississippi, this summer, people were left without access to safe drinking water for two months—a dangerous crisis that’s still affecting locals today. In the city, where more than 80 percent of the population is Black, residents have long felt the impact of community divestment and dismissive state-level governance. Boil water notices have been in place countless times throughout the years, and in the middle of this summer’s crisis, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves told a crowd, “It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The result is a place filled with people who rely on one another for support—people like my grandmother.
Vicksburg Post
EXPLAINER: Mississippi River numbers don’t give true depth
With the world suffering in the grips of a long-term spell of dry weather caused by a third consecutive La Niña year, rivers are dropping to near-record levels with little hope of the steady rain necessary to bring them back in the near future. In the U.S., the Mississippi...
Natchez Democrat
Be on the lookout for rabbit disease
STARKVILLE — Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Small game biologist Rick Hamrick confirmed in September 2022 that there are no new cases of a new strain of rabbit disease in Mississippi called Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2, or RHDV2 since the state’s first positive in October 2021. The virus had infected about 20 domesticated rabbits in Rankin County.
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Mississippi
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
Statue dedicated to Emmett Till unveiled in Mississippi
GREENWOOD, Miss. — History is in the making in Greenwood, Mississippi as city and state leaders dedicate a statue to Emmett Till. The unveiling comes decades after the 14-year-old was kidnapped and brutally murdered by two white men after he allegedly “whistled” at a white woman. Hundreds turned out to see the first such statue […]
vicksburgnews.com
Urban Legends of Mississippi
Urban legends are always exciting because you get to learn more about the people living in a certain region, their beliefs and ideas. There are many Mississippi Urban Legends as well, many of which might seem unfathomable for a lot of people. Here are some of the most interesting Mississippi Urban Legends!
