Digital Extra: The Extra Point Oct. 20

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On this week’s edition of The Extra Point , KSN’s Zach Martin and Julia Lobaina focus on local high school football and volleyball.

We’ll start on the gridiron, where we are entering the final week of the regular season. Our Game of the Week will be Goddard vs. Eisenhower. This rivalry started back in 2012, and since then, Goddard has won six matchups. However, Eisenhower has won two of the last four, making this rivalry more competitive than in years past.

As for other match-ups across our viewing area, Julia is looking forward to Valley Center taking on Andover Central. The Hornets of Valley Center are 6-1 and are averaging 32 points per game. Their latest win came against Arkansas City, a 31-21 victory. As for the Jaguars of Andover Central, they come into this matchup with a 4-3 record.

Zach has his eyes set on Northwest vs. Manhattan. The Indians are 7-0, while the Grizzlies are 6-1.

Sub-State volleyball is also this weekend! Many talented programs are competing for a spot to state, including undefeated (37-0) Andale.

All the action surrounding high school volleyball starts this Saturday.

