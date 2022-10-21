The full schedule and kickoff times for next year’s Women’s Football World Cup have been released by FIFA, promising timely viewing for United States audiences. The U.S. women’s national team’s opening match against Vietnam on July 22 will kick off at 1pm in New Zealand — 8pm in New York and 5pm in Los Angeles. USA’s second match against Netherlands — a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final which was won 2-0 by the United States — kicks off at the same time.

