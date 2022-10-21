BALTIMORE (AP) — Roughly 21 months since he last played in a game that counted, Gus Edwards was on the field for the Baltimore Ravens. Then he was in the end zone. “It always feels like a release,” he said. “You work hard all week, you go over the same plays all week, and you envision everything being a touchdown. It always feels like a release, but this one was special for me coming off the injury. Like I said — and I’m going to keep saying it — it’s a blessing, it’s a blessing.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO