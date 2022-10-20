The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO