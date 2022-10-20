ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden City Philadelphia

The Truth About the Ruins in East Fairmount Park

Before the Dell Music Center, Fairmount Park offered musical entertainment with its own orchestra at three venues located at Strawberry Mansion, Belmont, and Lemon Hill. The Strawberry Mansion Music Pavilion was the last of these early venues to be created. It delighted attendees from 1905 until 1930 when the pavilion was replaced by Robin Hood Dell, the former summer home of the Philadelphia Orchestra.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Former NJ Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching Students

A former New Jersey high school teacher and TV sports anchor is accused of inappropriately touching girls at the school and making sexually suggestive comments. Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, was the sports anchor at WMGM-TV for years until the station closed its news department at the end of 2014. He then became a television and media production teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT) in Mays Landing, New Jersey.
GALLOWAY, NJ
mainlinetoday.com

City Buns Brings Mouthwatering Cinnamon Buns to West Chester

West Chester is now home to City Buns, a creative bakery offering surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns. Chester County native Tom Allen always had a sweet tooth. He particularly craved an establishment where you could find cinnamon buns of unique flavors with crazy twists. He was just missing one important piece to the puzzle—someone who could bake.
WEST CHESTER, PA
athleticbusiness.com

Rec Pickleball Courts Upset Some Neighbors in Philadelphia

The recreational pickleball courts at a community center in Philadelphia are upsetting some neighbors. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer report, pickleball now has nearly 5 million players, and there are an estimated 2,000 regular Philadelphia pickleball players, according to Braden Keith, a community organizer who runs the Philadelphia pickleball Facebook page.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Wynnewood Neighborhood Retains the Architectural Magic and Charm of a Long-Ago Era and a Far-Off Land

The English Village in the 1920's.Image via Temple University Libraries, Special Collections Research Center. A quaint pocket in Wynnewood dotted with Tudor homes and Juliet balconies was once a refuge for writers and artists who sought a quiet environment. The English Village was founded in 1928 by brothers Donald and S. Arthur Love, who modeled the neighborhood with Stratford-upon-Avon in mind, writes Stacia Friedman for Hidden City Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Blinds down for birds

The City of Philadelphia is in the middle of a major migration route for birds and the region is home to more than 350 different species. From Aug. 15 through Nov. 15, millions of birds migrate over North America, and roughly 50,000 birds can fly over Philadelphia in one given night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Facing death, NJ woman's body weakens while her spirit stays strong

Amanda DeAngelis, of Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey, was once an active young woman working as a publicist for independent films. Then a rare combination of debilitating diseases took away her bright future. For years, stays in the hospital have been routine occurrences for Amanda. But in recent months, a...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Man shot dead in Oxford Circle ShopRite parking lot: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is shot dead in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section. CBS3 was at the scene just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened at the ShopRite at Oxford and Levick Streets. The victim was a 44-year-old man who was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.Police confirmed they have a suspect in custody. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

A spike in respiratory illnesses is filling children's hospitals in Philly

Cold season is in full swing, and Philadelphia children's hospitals already are bearing the brunt. Mirroring a nationwide trend, the city is experiencing a surge in respiratory illnesses among children, including respiratory syncytial virus. Though RSV tends to induce cold-like symptoms in adults and older kids, it can cause more serious illness, like bronchiolitis or pneumonia, in infants under 12 months of age.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

