FYI Philly's 2022 Halloween Special: Where to have a spooky good time for kids, adults and families
TaRhonda Thomas and Alicia Vitarelli round up some spooky-good fun for Halloween around Philadelphia and beyond.
fox29.com
Police: Double shooting leaves teen boy, man shot in North Philadelphia residence
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that left a teen and a man injured on Monday night. Authorities say the shooting occurred on the 2300 block o Diamond Street around 10:31 p.m. According to police, a 16-year-old boy was found inside the second-floor front bedroom...
billypenn.com
Opening a winery as Black woman, ‘representation is everything’ says the Southwest Philly native behind Cyrenity Sips
Shakia Williams didn’t grow up with wine bottles on her family’s dinner table in Southwest Philadelphia. Even when they got together for holidays and special occasions, Williams remembers her relatives mostly breaking out boxed wine, or jugs of Taylor Port. “That was my introduction,” said Williams. “When I...
After 38 years, beloved West Philly crossing guard lavished with retirement party
A crossing guard in West Philadelphia, whose friendly smile and guiding arms has helped keep kids safe for 38 years, was showered with gifts, love and celebration on Friday as she announced her retirement.
phl17.com
Edgar Allan Poe National Historic Site is home to many secrets behind his stories
Edgar Allan Poe is an American writer primarily known for his mysterious and horrifying short stories. Born in 1809 in Boston, MA, he spent 6 years of his life in Philadelphia before ultimately passing away in 1849 in Baltimore, MD. Philadelphia is home to the Edgar Allan Poe National Historic...
'The Lights Festival' fills Chester County sky with messages of hope, dreams
It's a traveling festival where participants light up paper lanterns, and when the time is right, they all let them float up into the night sky.
The Truth About the Ruins in East Fairmount Park
Before the Dell Music Center, Fairmount Park offered musical entertainment with its own orchestra at three venues located at Strawberry Mansion, Belmont, and Lemon Hill. The Strawberry Mansion Music Pavilion was the last of these early venues to be created. It delighted attendees from 1905 until 1930 when the pavilion was replaced by Robin Hood Dell, the former summer home of the Philadelphia Orchestra.
NBC Philadelphia
Former NJ Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching Students
A former New Jersey high school teacher and TV sports anchor is accused of inappropriately touching girls at the school and making sexually suggestive comments. Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, was the sports anchor at WMGM-TV for years until the station closed its news department at the end of 2014. He then became a television and media production teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT) in Mays Landing, New Jersey.
mainlinetoday.com
City Buns Brings Mouthwatering Cinnamon Buns to West Chester
West Chester is now home to City Buns, a creative bakery offering surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns. Chester County native Tom Allen always had a sweet tooth. He particularly craved an establishment where you could find cinnamon buns of unique flavors with crazy twists. He was just missing one important piece to the puzzle—someone who could bake.
athleticbusiness.com
Rec Pickleball Courts Upset Some Neighbors in Philadelphia
The recreational pickleball courts at a community center in Philadelphia are upsetting some neighbors. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer report, pickleball now has nearly 5 million players, and there are an estimated 2,000 regular Philadelphia pickleball players, according to Braden Keith, a community organizer who runs the Philadelphia pickleball Facebook page.
Wynnewood Neighborhood Retains the Architectural Magic and Charm of a Long-Ago Era and a Far-Off Land
The English Village in the 1920's.Image via Temple University Libraries, Special Collections Research Center. A quaint pocket in Wynnewood dotted with Tudor homes and Juliet balconies was once a refuge for writers and artists who sought a quiet environment. The English Village was founded in 1928 by brothers Donald and S. Arthur Love, who modeled the neighborhood with Stratford-upon-Avon in mind, writes Stacia Friedman for Hidden City Philadelphia.
Video of Raccoon Stealing Candy at Philadelphia Airport Is Internet Gold
We can't believe this is real.
Temple News
Blinds down for birds
The City of Philadelphia is in the middle of a major migration route for birds and the region is home to more than 350 different species. From Aug. 15 through Nov. 15, millions of birds migrate over North America, and roughly 50,000 birds can fly over Philadelphia in one given night.
Armed Robberies Force Wawa Early Closing Times In Philadelphia
In a growing sign of the current violent times, Wawa has been forced to close stores in Philadelphia and Lower Bucks County, Pennsylvania. This proves that the increase in theft and violence in America is not just an urban problem … but, it is also a suburban one. A...
fox29.com
New Philadelphia Medical Examiner addresses challenges facing her office
Leaders in Philadelphia appointed Dr. Constance DiAngelo to lead the city's Medical Examiner's Office. Dr. DiAngelo spoke to FOX 29's Jeff Cole about challenges facing her office, including the need for more staffing and the lingering controversy surrounding the 1985 MOVE bombing.
fox29.com
Facing death, NJ woman's body weakens while her spirit stays strong
Amanda DeAngelis, of Allentown, Monmouth County, New Jersey, was once an active young woman working as a publicist for independent films. Then a rare combination of debilitating diseases took away her bright future. For years, stays in the hospital have been routine occurrences for Amanda. But in recent months, a...
Man shot dead in Oxford Circle ShopRite parking lot: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is shot dead in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section. CBS3 was at the scene just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened at the ShopRite at Oxford and Levick Streets. The victim was a 44-year-old man who was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.Police confirmed they have a suspect in custody. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.
phillyvoice.com
A spike in respiratory illnesses is filling children's hospitals in Philly
Cold season is in full swing, and Philadelphia children's hospitals already are bearing the brunt. Mirroring a nationwide trend, the city is experiencing a surge in respiratory illnesses among children, including respiratory syncytial virus. Though RSV tends to induce cold-like symptoms in adults and older kids, it can cause more serious illness, like bronchiolitis or pneumonia, in infants under 12 months of age.
CBS News
Man shot, killed inside club in North Philadelphia: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old man was shot twice and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened inside at an after-hours club on the 4300 block of North American Street around 4:40 a.m. Police say he was shot twice in the chest. He was transported...
2 Center City Wawas close for good, others expected to reduce overnight hours
Wawa announced the closures last week, citing "continued safety and security challenges and business factors."
