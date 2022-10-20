PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is shot dead in a ShopRite parking lot in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section. CBS3 was at the scene just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday. It happened at the ShopRite at Oxford and Levick Streets. The victim was a 44-year-old man who was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, authorities say.Police confirmed they have a suspect in custody. It's not clear what led up to the shooting.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO