One Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds During New Baltimore Shooting, Police Say (DEVELOPING)
Police in Baltimore are investigating the latest shooting to plague the city, officials announced on Thursday night.
Detectives remained at the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 following a reported shooting at the intersection of Market Place and Shipping Place, according to investigators.
The preliminary investigation determined that the shooting happened at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, and one man has been transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
His condition was not immediately available at 9 p.m. on Thursday night.
No other details were released by investigators, though more information is expected to release new information as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.
