Baltimore, MD

One Hospitalized With Gunshot Wounds During New Baltimore Shooting, Police Say (DEVELOPING)

By Zak Failla
 4 days ago
Police are investigating a shooting in Baltimore. Photo Credit: Pixabay/geralt

Police in Baltimore are investigating the latest shooting to plague the city, officials announced on Thursday night.

Detectives remained at the scene at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 following a reported shooting at the intersection of Market Place and Shipping Place, according to investigators.

The preliminary investigation determined that the shooting happened at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, and one man has been transported to an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

His condition was not immediately available at 9 p.m. on Thursday night.

No other details were released by investigators, though more information is expected to release new information as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

