Georgia State

SFGate

Youngkin calls latest student test scores 'catastrophic'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Math and reading scores declined in Virginia, as they did around the country, according to the results of a closely watched national test, findings that Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday were “catastrophic.”. “I hope we're all shocked, because we should be,” Youngkin said at...
VIRGINIA STATE
SFGate

Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border

PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern...
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of...
CAMARILLO, CA
SFGate

TX WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAMPASAS COUNTY. The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of. the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight...
WASHINGTON STATE
SFGate

TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 553. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 553 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT. FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS. TX. . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE. BROWN BURNET CALLAHAN. COLEMAN COMANCHE CONCHO. CORYELL...
NORMAN, OK

