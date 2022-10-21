Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Youngkin calls latest student test scores 'catastrophic'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Math and reading scores declined in Virginia, as they did around the country, according to the results of a closely watched national test, findings that Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Monday were “catastrophic.”. “I hope we're all shocked, because we should be,” Youngkin said at...
SFGate
Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border
PHOENIX (AP) — The state of Arizona has begun installing shipping containers along another section of the U.S.-Mexico border to fill gaps that aren't covered by a border wall. The move announced by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday to install stacks of containers in Cochise County in south-eastern...
SFGate
Scott Peterson finally moved off California's death row
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Scott Peterson has been moved off death row more than two years after the California Supreme Court overturned his death sentence for killing his pregnant wife two decades ago, corrections officials said Monday. Peterson was moved last week from San Quentin State Prison north of...
SFGate
Man, 35, found dead in California mountains had been shot
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report. Jose Velasquez, of Camarillo, was found dead Oct. 3 near a hiking trail in a mountainous area of...
SFGate
TX WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022. ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAMPASAS COUNTY. The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of. the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight...
SFGate
TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 553. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 553 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT. FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS. TX. . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE. BROWN BURNET CALLAHAN. COLEMAN COMANCHE CONCHO. CORYELL...
SFGate
Napa Valley Film Festival Announces Honorees, Including Laura Dern, Janelle Monáe, Cooper Raiff and More
The Napa Valley Film Festival announced its 2022 Film, Food and Wine Showcase programming and honors, to take place at The Culinary Institute of America at Copia on Nov. 10-13 featuring a curated group of films and honoree tributes that celebrate artistic achievement. Leading the honorees is Laura Dern, who...
Comments / 0