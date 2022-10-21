Read full article on original website
Saratoga Springs hosts annual Fall Festival
Happening Saturday – if you’re looking for some fall family fun, the annual fall festival in downtown Saratoga Springs kicks off Saturday at noon. The event will include trick-or-treating throughout downtown, the pumpkin roll down Caroline street, face painting, plus other family friendly activities, as well as live entertainment in front of the Saratoga Springs public library.
Saratoga Springs hosts “Bridal Affair” wedding event
There was a wedding event today in Saratoga that’s transforming the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. Network Saratoga hosted a Bridal Affair today, where brides can come get advice from local wedding professionals on how to make their special day spectacular. Admission is free. Engaged couples...
Schenectady apartments slated for demolition after Sunday fire
More than a dozen people from Schenectady will have to find new homes, after the building they were living in was destroyed in a fire Sunday. The apartments at 223 Nott Terrace were expected to be torn down as soon as Monday. Firefighters say the call came in around 2...
Saratoga business helping non-profits make connections
Giving is getting smarter, thanks to a Saratoga-based business called Knitt. Founder and President Lisa Munter, came up with the idea five years ago when she saw the challenges non-profits and business donors had with philanthropy. Munter said she wanted to bridge a gap in philanthropy to connect non-profits and...
Saratoga and Warren Counties host Special Olympics
The competition in the 2022 Special Olympics fall games took place today in Saratoga and Warren Counties. Athletes competed in one of seven different events: bocce, cycling, golf, cross country running, soccer, softball and equestrian. 1,300 athletes and coaches came from all around the state to compete. One athlete has...
Vandals damage hundreds of gravestones at Bennington cemetery
The Bennington Village Cemetery in Bennington, Vermont was damaged over the weekend. More than 200 gravestones are overturned at the cemetery on Morgan Street. Many of them are seriously damaged. Some of the stones are from some of the oldest graves, dating back to the 1700s. Town officials say veterans...
Ambulance with patient crashes in Queensbury
An ambulance with a patient inside crashed in Queensbury on Sunday evening. It happened on Main Street, near Exit 18 of the Northway. A driver is accused of failing to yield to the ambulance, causing the crash. A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to Glens Falls...
13 people displaced after Schenectady fire
More than a dozen people are looking for a new home after a fire in Schenectady early this morning. The Assistant Fire Chief Don Mareno says it took his crews 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Mareno stated that they got a call around 2 a.m. When firefighters...
Caffe Lena hosts musicians’ health and wellness clinic
Today, Caffé Lena hosted a free pop-up health clinic for uninsured musicians. According to recent surveys, 43% of professional musicians in the United States do not have health insurance. Among full-time musicians with no other employment, the percentage without insurance is even higher. The clinic included custom-fitted earplugs for...
We Salute You: Jason Dringus
Please join us in saluting Marine Corps Corporal Jason Dringus of East Greenbush. He served from 2018 to 2022 and was stationed at both 29 Palms and Camp Pendleton in California. Thank you for your service.
Menands road reopens after police response
North Pearl Street outside our studio is back open, after Albany police blocked it off overnight. Multiple officers and cruisers were on scene. We saw police vehicles parked in the gas station, and blocking off part of North Pearl Street. We are now being told that it was a shooting...
Fire under investigation in Washington County
Three people are out of their homes after a fire in Washington County. The fire broke out at a home on Pleasant View Drive in Hudson Falls on Friday night. We don’t yet know what caused the fire at this time.
Gloversville man accused of drunken driving with 8-year-old child in tow
A Gloversville man is accused of driving under the influence with an 8-year-old in his car. Ryan Gardner, 32, is charged under Leandra’s Law. He was pulled over Saturday on State Highway 5 in the town of Mohawk. Police say there was an 8-year-old in the front seat with an unsecured booster seat.
Schenectady GE workers plan to rally to demand company stop union busting
Unionized General Electric workers from around the country plan to rally Tuesday in Schenectady. Organizers are calling it the largest national direct action by GE workers in years. They plan to demand the company stop illegal union busting, and take action to protect jobs. The rally is set for 11:30...
We Salute You: Joseph Parillo
Please join us in saluting Army Sergeant Joseph Parillo of Schenectady. He served in World War II as part of as a member of General George Patton’s Third Army, and served in all major battles. Later, he worked for GE and as clerk to the board of the Schenectady...
Stillwater man crowned “Mullet Champion”
A distinctive honor was bestowed to one local man for his distinctive look. From 600 entries, and after three rounds of voting, Scott Salvador from Stillwater was named the 2022 USA Mullet Champion. He was crowned this morning live on the Today Show, as friends and family watched from a...
Woman hospitalized after 3 car crash
New Sunday morning – a woman is recovering after a three-car crash sent her to the hospital. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Lenox police responded shortly before 4 p.m. They say a Pittsfield man was driving behind 70-year-old Deborah Horth, who they say stopped for...
Rensselaer man charged with DWI after Nassau crash
A Rensselaer man is charged with DWI, and state police say it’s not the first time he’s driven drunk. Raymond Ingoldsby II, 40, was pulled over after a hit-and-run crash was reported at the intersection of Coldwater Tavern Road in Nassau. Troopers found the car involved not far...
3 hour standoff in Gloversville leads to an arrest
A woman and child are safe tonight in Gloversville after a 3 hour standoff, according to the Gloversville Police Department. According to police, officers responded to a domestic call early Saturday morning at 32 W. 8 Ave. This led police to find 29-year-old Michael J. Davies, who would not cooperate with officers. A negotiator was called in assist officer on scene.
