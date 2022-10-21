ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

WNYT

Saratoga Springs hosts annual Fall Festival

Happening Saturday – if you’re looking for some fall family fun, the annual fall festival in downtown Saratoga Springs kicks off Saturday at noon. The event will include trick-or-treating throughout downtown, the pumpkin roll down Caroline street, face painting, plus other family friendly activities, as well as live entertainment in front of the Saratoga Springs public library.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs hosts “Bridal Affair” wedding event

There was a wedding event today in Saratoga that’s transforming the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. Network Saratoga hosted a Bridal Affair today, where brides can come get advice from local wedding professionals on how to make their special day spectacular. Admission is free. Engaged couples...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Saratoga business helping non-profits make connections

Giving is getting smarter, thanks to a Saratoga-based business called Knitt. Founder and President Lisa Munter, came up with the idea five years ago when she saw the challenges non-profits and business donors had with philanthropy. Munter said she wanted to bridge a gap in philanthropy to connect non-profits and...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga and Warren Counties host Special Olympics

The competition in the 2022 Special Olympics fall games took place today in Saratoga and Warren Counties. Athletes competed in one of seven different events: bocce, cycling, golf, cross country running, soccer, softball and equestrian. 1,300 athletes and coaches came from all around the state to compete. One athlete has...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Vandals damage hundreds of gravestones at Bennington cemetery

The Bennington Village Cemetery in Bennington, Vermont was damaged over the weekend. More than 200 gravestones are overturned at the cemetery on Morgan Street. Many of them are seriously damaged. Some of the stones are from some of the oldest graves, dating back to the 1700s. Town officials say veterans...
BENNINGTON, VT
WNYT

Ambulance with patient crashes in Queensbury

An ambulance with a patient inside crashed in Queensbury on Sunday evening. It happened on Main Street, near Exit 18 of the Northway. A driver is accused of failing to yield to the ambulance, causing the crash. A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to Glens Falls...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WNYT

13 people displaced after Schenectady fire

More than a dozen people are looking for a new home after a fire in Schenectady early this morning. The Assistant Fire Chief Don Mareno says it took his crews 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Mareno stated that they got a call around 2 a.m. When firefighters...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Caffe Lena hosts musicians’ health and wellness clinic

Today, Caffé Lena hosted a free pop-up health clinic for uninsured musicians. According to recent surveys, 43% of professional musicians in the United States do not have health insurance. Among full-time musicians with no other employment, the percentage without insurance is even higher. The clinic included custom-fitted earplugs for...
WNYT

We Salute You: Jason Dringus

Please join us in saluting Marine Corps Corporal Jason Dringus of East Greenbush. He served from 2018 to 2022 and was stationed at both 29 Palms and Camp Pendleton in California. Thank you for your service.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
WNYT

Menands road reopens after police response

North Pearl Street outside our studio is back open, after Albany police blocked it off overnight. Multiple officers and cruisers were on scene. We saw police vehicles parked in the gas station, and blocking off part of North Pearl Street. We are now being told that it was a shooting...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

We Salute You: Joseph Parillo

Please join us in saluting Army Sergeant Joseph Parillo of Schenectady. He served in World War II as part of as a member of General George Patton’s Third Army, and served in all major battles. Later, he worked for GE and as clerk to the board of the Schenectady...
SCHENECTADY COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Stillwater man crowned “Mullet Champion”

A distinctive honor was bestowed to one local man for his distinctive look. From 600 entries, and after three rounds of voting, Scott Salvador from Stillwater was named the 2022 USA Mullet Champion. He was crowned this morning live on the Today Show, as friends and family watched from a...
STILLWATER, NY
WNYT

Woman hospitalized after 3 car crash

New Sunday morning – a woman is recovering after a three-car crash sent her to the hospital. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Lenox police responded shortly before 4 p.m. They say a Pittsfield man was driving behind 70-year-old Deborah Horth, who they say stopped for...
LENOX, NY
WNYT

Rensselaer man charged with DWI after Nassau crash

A Rensselaer man is charged with DWI, and state police say it’s not the first time he’s driven drunk. Raymond Ingoldsby II, 40, was pulled over after a hit-and-run crash was reported at the intersection of Coldwater Tavern Road in Nassau. Troopers found the car involved not far...
NASSAU, NY
WNYT

3 hour standoff in Gloversville leads to an arrest

A woman and child are safe tonight in Gloversville after a 3 hour standoff, according to the Gloversville Police Department. According to police, officers responded to a domestic call early Saturday morning at 32 W. 8 Ave. This led police to find 29-year-old Michael J. Davies, who would not cooperate with officers. A negotiator was called in assist officer on scene.
GLOVERSVILLE, NY

