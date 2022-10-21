Read full article on original website
Schenectady apartments slated for demolition after Sunday fire
More than a dozen people from Schenectady will have to find new homes, after the building they were living in was destroyed in a fire Sunday. The apartments at 223 Nott Terrace were expected to be torn down as soon as Monday. Firefighters say the call came in around 2...
Falling dumpster crushes man to death in Hudson
A man in Hudson has died after a dumpster fell on him, police say. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Long Alley. The victim worked at a disposal company and was crushed by the dumpster, say police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Saratoga Springs hosts “Bridal Affair” wedding event
There was a wedding event today in Saratoga that’s transforming the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. Network Saratoga hosted a Bridal Affair today, where brides can come get advice from local wedding professionals on how to make their special day spectacular. Admission is free. Engaged couples...
Schenectady GE workers plan to rally to demand company stop union busting
Unionized General Electric workers from around the country plan to rally Tuesday in Schenectady. Organizers are calling it the largest national direct action by GE workers in years. They plan to demand the company stop illegal union busting, and take action to protect jobs. The rally is set for 11:30...
Saratoga Springs hosts annual Fall Festival
Happening Saturday – if you’re looking for some fall family fun, the annual fall festival in downtown Saratoga Springs kicks off Saturday at noon. The event will include trick-or-treating throughout downtown, the pumpkin roll down Caroline street, face painting, plus other family friendly activities, as well as live entertainment in front of the Saratoga Springs public library.
Ambulance with patient crashes in Queensbury
An ambulance with a patient inside crashed in Queensbury on Sunday evening. It happened on Main Street, near Exit 18 of the Northway. A driver is accused of failing to yield to the ambulance, causing the crash. A member of the North Warren Emergency Squad was taken to Glens Falls...
The Crossings hosts 7th annual Addiction Awareness Memorial run
An annual event today in Loudonville hopes to bring awareness to the devastation of addiction and the hope that recovery can bring. The 7th annual Addiction Awareness Memorial Run kicked off today at The Crossings in Colonie. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Addictions Care Center of...
DOT orders Scotia to close bridge
Breaking news: The Sunnyside Road Bridge in Scotia is now considered unsafe… and it’s being closed. The DOT ordered the village to close the road over the bridge. No traffic will be allowed until the bridge is repaired or replaced. That’s supposed to happen sometime in 2024.
4 people arrested for SEFCU ID theft
Four people are arrested in connection with an ID theft ring. Police say they stole about $100,000. The suspects are between 19 years old and 34 years old. The thefts happened at the SEFCU branch in Slingerlands. Bethlehem police say they used forged documents to steal money and open loans...
Florida man accused of trying to bring gun on plane at Albany airport
A man from Florida is accused of trying to bring a gun onto an airplane at Albany International Airport. Erik Water was arrested on Saturday at the TSA checkpoint at the airport. The Albany County Sheriff’s Department says Walter does not have a New York State Pistol Permit. He...
13 people displaced after Schenectady fire
More than a dozen people are looking for a new home after a fire in Schenectady early this morning. The Assistant Fire Chief Don Mareno says it took his crews 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Mareno stated that they got a call around 2 a.m. When firefighters...
Fire under investigation in Washington County
3 people are out of their homes after a fire in Washington County. The fire broke out at a home on pleasant view drive in Hudson Falls on Friday night. We don’t yet know what caused the fire at this time. we will be posting updates online as the...
Arrests made in connection to Kingsbury gun store burglary
Five people are under arrest in connection with the Friday morning smash and grab burglary of a Washington County gun store. Authorities picked up the suspects at locations in Washington County. Police identify them as Martin Taft, Jonathan Combs, Billie Jo Parker, Sean Parmeter, and Penny Phillips. Local, county, and...
Gloversville man accused of drunken driving with 8-year-old child in tow
A Gloversville man is accused of driving under the influence with an 8-year-old in his car. Ryan Gardner, 32, is charged under Leandra’s Law. He was pulled over Saturday on State Highway 5 in the town of Mohawk. Police say there was an 8-year-old in the front seat with an unsecured booster seat.
Pittsfield shots fired under investigation
Police say no one was hurt, after gun shots called officers to respond in Pittsfield, Friday night. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, it happened near Dalton Avenue and Dartmouth Street, around 5:45. Police told the paper witnesses who called 911 told police that they saw a...
Troy police investigating shots fired
Troy police are at 2nd and Harrison streets investigating shots fired on Monday evening. They say no victims have been found. There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Troy police at (518) 270-4421. NewsChannel 13 is following this story. We will bring you...
Albany man sentenced in attempted armed robbery
An Albany man has been sentenced for an attempted armed robbery last summer. Elijah Fields-Wilson will spend the next eight years in state prison. Back in July, Fields-Wilson pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a weapon. This follows the plea of co-defendant Nasier Young, who was sentenced to 4.5 years...
Five arrests in handgun heist
KINGSBURY – Police slapped handcuffs on five individuals throughout Washington and Warren counties over the weekend, all of them connected to the burglary and theft of 31 handguns from Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes in Kingsbury early Friday morning. Those charged include: Martin Taft, 47, of Salem,...
Woman hospitalized after 3 car crash
New Sunday morning – a woman is recovering after a three-car crash sent her to the hospital. According to our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle, Lenox police responded shortly before 4 p.m. They say a Pittsfield man was driving behind 70-year-old Deborah Horth, who they say stopped for...
