Boomer: Yankees will need all seven games to win ALCS, Astros will not

Boomer says if the Yankees are to win this ALCS and finally conquer their Astros demons, they’re going to be pushed to the brink in the process.

He doesn’t see that happening if the outcome goes Houston’s way, as he foresees the Astros taking care of the Yanks more quickly if they wind up being the ones advancing to the World Series once again.

“If the Yankees are to win this, it’s gonna be in seven games,” Boomer said. “If the Astros are gonna win this, it’s gonna be six or less.

“So there’s a good chance Gerrit Cole only gets one shot against his former teammates.”

The Yankees’ pitching staff was not set up at the start of the series, so if they are to deploy their top arms twice in this ALCS, it will have to be a long series, though they’d of course love to prove Boomer wrong and make it a quick series to set up their staff for the World Series.

