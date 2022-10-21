ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Pistons executive Rob Murphy on leave amid misconduct allegations

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2X8O6o_0ih5PaYF00

Rob Murphy was promoted to Detroit Pistons assistant general manager to work under GM Troy Weaver back in June. Within months, the long-time collegiate head coach could be out of a job.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski , Murphy has been placed on leave amid an investigation into misconduct allegations. The report notes that said investigation stems from an allegation of workplace misconduct involving a former female employee.

This comes following the year-long suspension Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka received after an investigation into an improper relationship with a former team employee.

What to know about Rob Murphy and the allegations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUSWE_0ih5PaYF00
Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

According to various reports, Murphy has been away from the Pistons’ organization for over a week. He joined the Pistons’ organization as the franchise’s G-League president and head general manager back in 2021 and seemed to be on an upward trajectory.

Murphy, 50, is a native of Detroit. He began his coaching career at Detroit Central High School in 1996 before ultimately landing as an assistant with Kent State and Syracuse. From 2011-21, he served as the Eastern Michigan head coach, leading the program to a 166-155 record in the process.

“Rob is a trusted friend and more importantly a proven basketball mind. His success at all levels gives me confidence that he will continue to excel as an executive on the professional level.”

Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver on the hiring of Rob Murphy

Murphy played a vital role in Detroit selecting Purdue guard Jaden Ivey with the fifth selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. It was considered one of the biggest steals of the annual event .

As for the allegations, they come against a man who has been a central figure in Detroit sports over the decades.

“I’m proud to be embedded into the fabric of the Motor City. There’s nothing more gratifying than positively impacting our underprivileged youth in our Detroit community while restoring our Pistons organization back to a competitive championship level.”

Rob Murphy after being promoted to assistant GM

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News

Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Magic Johnson reportedly in talks to buy minority stake in Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis could soon have a very famous co-owner. Los Angeles Lakers legend-turned-businessman Magic Johnson is in talks to purchase a minority stake in the Raiders, according to Semafor's Liz Hoffman. Per the report, Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks and the group is conducting due diligence with the team.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy