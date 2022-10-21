Gio sick of numbers, analytics dominating baseball: 'It's just frustrating'

Boomer and Gio had some issues with the Yankees’ lineup in game one, and to Gio, it represented a greater issue across baseball in the dominance of analytics.

“It’s all numbers,” Gio said. “When they got [Frankie] Montas, it was all, ‘Look at him against the Astros, it’s great against the Astros.’ They’re looking, it’s numbers, numbers, numbers.

“Let’s take into account that [Matt] Carpenter is completely lost since he’s been on the IL for that extended period of time, and Montas hasn’t pitched in a long time because he was hurt, and he’s sucked since he’s been a Yankee. Those things need to be taken into account as well.”

Carpenter was out of the lineup in game two against the lefty Framber Valdez, but after missing two months, Gio can’t understand why he has already been given six at-bats and Montas a relief appearance in a close game.

“It’s just frustrating, man,” Gio said. When you want an old school manager or new school manager or analytical approach, this is what drives baseball fans nuts nowadays.

“They don’t take into account that this guy broke is foot and was out for an extended period of time, and then they throw him in this high-leverage situation…his timing is completely off and he’s facing one of the best pitchers in baseball.”

Follow WFAN's morning team on Twitter: @7BOOMERESIASON , @GioWFAN , @Alsboringtweets , @JerryRecco , and @WFANMornings

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)