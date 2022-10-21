Carton & Roberts on Elijah Moore's reported trade request: 'He's a baby'

The Jets have mainly enjoyed nothing but good vibes in their surprisingly strong start to the season, but Elijah Moore reportedly added some drama by requesting a trade due to his frustration with the number of targets he has seen to begin his sophomore season.

Upon reacting to the news live on air, Carton and Roberts clearly weren’t a fan of the move by Moore.

“It’s because he’s a baby,” Evan said. “This pisses me off far more than Denzel Mims, because with Denzel Mims I kind of understood it.”

Craig couldn’t agree more.

“He doesn’t care about winning more than he cares about getting the ball,” Craig said. “The Jets right now have a good thing going. You’re a part of that thing. Maybe not as big a part as you wanted, but so what? Be a part of something good. I hate it all around.”

