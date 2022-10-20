ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinson, AL

The Trussville Tribune

City of Irondale employees present mayor, council with surprise proclamation

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart frequently opens Irondale City Council meetings with proclamations recognizing businesses and individuals from the community for their contributions to the city of Irondale. In a turn of events, there were no proclamations read by the mayor during the Tuesday, Oct. 18, meeting, but the […]
IRONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Acting superintendent of TCS Dr. Frank Costanzo, ‘I believe in working together as a team’

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) BOE named Dr. Frank Costanzo, former superintendent of Tuscaloosa County Schools, as acting superintendent of TCS earlier this month. The role of the acting superintendent is different from the interim superintendent. Interim is related to position vacancy, and Costanzo explained there is not a […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds announces Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys, a cruise-in for a cause, is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Parkway Drive in downtown Leeds. This event is open to all cars, trucks, and bikes. Admission is an unwrapped toy or donation. Bring your unwrapped […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

State-wide sign program promotes local outdoor recreation

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Scenic River Trail met on the banks of the Cahaba River in Trussville with state lawmakers and local stakeholders Monday to highlight the importance of a state-wide sign system that is making it easier for boaters to access Alabama waterways.  Senator Shay Shelnutt, Representative Danny Garrett, […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Irondale Chamber presents checks to local schools at October luncheon

From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE – The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce (GICC) presented checks to two local schools at its Oct. 13, 2022, luncheon. Representatives from Shades Valley High School and Jefferson Christian Academy were present to receive the donations from the Chamber. “The Chamber believes it’s important to support our schools,” GICC Board President Sheila […]
IRONDALE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

HTMS student reportedly brought weapon to school

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) student reportedly brought a weapon to school on Monday, Oct. 24. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), they were made aware of a student that brought a kitchen knife to school. As soon as the knife was reported, the student was immediately […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Planned lane closures on I-20 EB for ‘roadway lighting activities,’ in Jefferson County

From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Alabama Department of Transportation will temporarily close Exit 130-B to US-11/1st Avenue N on I-20 Eastbound to conduct roadway lighting activities. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 20. A temporary short-term closure will be utilized for the closure. The exit is expected […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Ascension St. Vincent’s celebrates groundbreaking of Trussville freestanding ER and hopes to expand to communities in need

By Erica Thomas, 1819 News TRUSSVILLE – Ascension St. Vincent’s celebrated the groundbreaking of a new freestanding emergency department Thursday in Trussville. The facility will include 12 treatment rooms, an onsite lab and imaging, a helipad and emergency care for all ages. Officials with the health care system hope to not only expand the Trussville […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Birmingham to open warming station on Tuesday and Wednesday

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the City of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Wednesday, Oct. 19.  Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Transportation will be provided from Linn Park, Brother […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point residents reject ad valorem tax increase

By Loyd McIntosh For the Tribune CENTER POINT — After an ad valorem tax initiative failed to pass earlier this week, Center Point Mayor Bobby Scott said city leadership is confident they can find alternate ways to fund public safety and debris removal projects. “We’re a little disappointed that it didn’t pass, but that’s the […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
