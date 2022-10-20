Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Irondale employees present mayor, council with surprise proclamation
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor IRONDALE – Mayor James D. Stewart frequently opens Irondale City Council meetings with proclamations recognizing businesses and individuals from the community for their contributions to the city of Irondale. In a turn of events, there were no proclamations read by the mayor during the Tuesday, Oct. 18, meeting, but the […]
Acting superintendent of TCS Dr. Frank Costanzo, ‘I believe in working together as a team’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Schools (TCS) BOE named Dr. Frank Costanzo, former superintendent of Tuscaloosa County Schools, as acting superintendent of TCS earlier this month. The role of the acting superintendent is different from the interim superintendent. Interim is related to position vacancy, and Costanzo explained there is not a […]
Leeds announces Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Second Annual Leeds Cruising for Toys, a cruise-in for a cause, is scheduled for Saturday, October 29, beginning at 1:00 p.m. on Parkway Drive in downtown Leeds. This event is open to all cars, trucks, and bikes. Admission is an unwrapped toy or donation. Bring your unwrapped […]
Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘Jazz on the Patio’
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE — A great time was had at the Greater Irondale Chamber’s women’s event, “Jazz on the Patio.” The event was held on Tuesday, October 18, at Civitas (2031 Cahaba Road in Mountain Brook). Valley Bank was the event’s presenting sponsor. Bronze sponsors were Vivian Mora State Farm and Image […]
Christmas Open House featuring University Pickers, The Local Collection Stores
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — With Christmas just around the corner, the deals are beginning at The Outlet Shops of Grand River with a Christmas Open House scheduled for Friday, November 4, through Sunday, November 6, featuring University Pickers and The Local Collection stores. Christmas kickoff to shopping has never been this much […]
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
State-wide sign program promotes local outdoor recreation
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Alabama Scenic River Trail met on the banks of the Cahaba River in Trussville with state lawmakers and local stakeholders Monday to highlight the importance of a state-wide sign system that is making it easier for boaters to access Alabama waterways. Senator Shay Shelnutt, Representative Danny Garrett, […]
Irondale Chamber presents checks to local schools at October luncheon
From The Tribune staff reports IRONDALE – The Greater Irondale Chamber of Commerce (GICC) presented checks to two local schools at its Oct. 13, 2022, luncheon. Representatives from Shades Valley High School and Jefferson Christian Academy were present to receive the donations from the Chamber. “The Chamber believes it’s important to support our schools,” GICC Board President Sheila […]
Obituary: James Leon Lowery (March 11, 1939 ~ October 18, 2022)
James “Jim” L. Lowery, 83, of Birmingham, passed away on October 18, 2022. He was born in Birmingham to Seaburn and Nellie Lowery. Jim graduated from Woodlawn High School in 1957. Jim married the love of his life, Janet Cook, and this past April celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Jim and Jan were both members […]
Trussville family mourns loss of Blake Abercrombie, ‘his legacy will never be forgotten’
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — A Trussville man passed away after his long battle with Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors (DSRCT). DSRCT is a soft-tissue sarcoma that causes multiple tumors to form in the abdomen and pelvic area, but where it begins is usually unknown. The first case of a DSRCT was recorded in […]
Obituary: Elbert Lafayette Huey (January 22, 1939 ~ October 23, 2022)
Elbert Lafayette Huey, 83, of Trussville, Alabama, went to be with our Lord Savior on October 23, 2022, at Trussville Health and Rehab in Trussville, Alabama. He was born January 22, 1939, in Lawley, Alabama, the son of the late Herman Huey and the late Wilda Huey. He was a Salesman at Flowers Baking Company. […]
HTMS student reportedly brought weapon to school
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A Hewitt-Trussville Middle School (HTMS) student reportedly brought a weapon to school on Monday, Oct. 24. According to the Trussville Police Department (TPD), they were made aware of a student that brought a kitchen knife to school. As soon as the knife was reported, the student was immediately […]
Planned lane closures on I-20 EB for ‘roadway lighting activities,’ in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Alabama Department of Transportation will temporarily close Exit 130-B to US-11/1st Avenue N on I-20 Eastbound to conduct roadway lighting activities. The closure will begin at 9 a.m. on Thursday, October 20. A temporary short-term closure will be utilized for the closure. The exit is expected […]
Ascension St. Vincent’s celebrates groundbreaking of Trussville freestanding ER and hopes to expand to communities in need
By Erica Thomas, 1819 News TRUSSVILLE – Ascension St. Vincent’s celebrated the groundbreaking of a new freestanding emergency department Thursday in Trussville. The facility will include 12 treatment rooms, an onsite lab and imaging, a helipad and emergency care for all ages. Officials with the health care system hope to not only expand the Trussville […]
Toys for Tots Event & Charity Ride comes to Springville
From The Tribune staff reports SPRINGVILLE — Smokehouse Burgers and BBQ and Misfits Motorcycle Club is presenting a Toys for Tots Event and Charity Ride on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 1 p.m. Registration for the event will take place between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and it’s $20 per bike and $5 per rider. The […]
Obituary: Sarah Cooper (Cooper) Rushen (September 25, 1944 ~ October 18, 2022)
Sarah C. Rushen, 78, of Talladega, passed away on October 18, 2022. The family will receive friends at Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home in Trussville on Tuesday, October 25, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel. She was preceded in death by her son Bobby Blake Rushen […]
Human remains found in ‘freshly dug grave’ in Jefferson County
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Human remains were found in a “freshly dug grave” on Friday, October 21, at approximately 10:45 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of Raceway Parkway in Mount Olive to perform a welfare check on a male whose family […]
Birmingham to open warming station on Tuesday and Wednesday
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the City of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 18, and Wednesday, Oct. 19. Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Transportation will be provided from Linn Park, Brother […]
Obituary: Eugene Earnest Langner, Jr. (December 11, 1929 ~ October 18, 2022)
Langner, Eugene Earnest, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ann Higginbotham Langner, his father, Eugene E. Langner, Sr., his mother, Leo Slaton Langner, and a brother, Dr. L. Glenn Langner. Born on December 11, 1929, in Birmingham, Gene […]
Center Point residents reject ad valorem tax increase
By Loyd McIntosh For the Tribune CENTER POINT — After an ad valorem tax initiative failed to pass earlier this week, Center Point Mayor Bobby Scott said city leadership is confident they can find alternate ways to fund public safety and debris removal projects. “We’re a little disappointed that it didn’t pass, but that’s the […]
