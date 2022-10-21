‘Mother Hubbard’ going strong at 95 booking big acts at the Pan Am Center

EL PASO, Texas -- An epic birthday party at the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces Wednesday.

Entertainment industry leader Barbara Hubbard is celebrated by big stars and fans in cheap seats.

The list of acts Barbara or 'Mother Hubbard' has brought to Las Cruces is impressive.

At 95, she's still going strong. She singlehandedly put Las Cruces on the map for many big names in the industry.

Hubbard's scholarship program helps students break into the live entertainment industry through internships and scholarships. Profits from her shows go directly to her "kids."

"I want New Mexico state to be one of the coolest campuses in the nation, and to do that, you have to have the kids have something to look forward to."

Barbara says she may step down in a few years but plans to keep booking shows for at least four more years.

