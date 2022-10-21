ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Madison, IA

KWQC

Police: 2 injured in Burlington shooting

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after police say there was a shooting in Burlington Saturday. Burlington police responded around 12:01 a.m. Saturday to the area of 9th and Locust streets for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Officer said they found shell casings...
BURLINGTON, IA
Pen City Current

Barr Memorial Chapel obituary – Gerald A. Wilson, Sr., 86, Fort Madison

Gerald A. Wilson, Sr., 86 years, of Fort Madison, Iowa died 10:41 a.m. Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 at the River Hills Care Center, Keokuk, Iowa. He was born September 5, 1936 at Brooklyn, Illinois, a son of Arthur W. and Alta Ruth (Snyder) Wilson. On May 19, 1957, he married Karen Lee Ballard at the First Baptist Church, Fort Madison, Iowa. After celebrating 60 years of marriage, Karen preceded him in death June 28, 2017.
FORT MADISON, IA
ourquadcities.com

2 shot in Burlington

Two people were shot Saturday in Burlington. It happened just after midnight in the area of 9th Street and Locust Street, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police responded to a report of gunfire and found evidence of a shooting, including shell casings and blood — but no victims.
BURLINGTON, IA
KWQC

Galesburg man charged in shooting death appears in court Friday

Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28. Bettendorf Rotary Blanket Drive to be held at TV6 on Oct. 28. Scott County correctional officer charged with burglary, domestic abuse assault. Updated: 5 hours ago. A Scott County correctional officer is on administrative leave after police say...
BETTENDORF, IA
kciiradio.com

Man Charged In Jefferson County High-Speed Pursuit

On October 19, at approximately 4 p.m. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist the Iowa State Patrol and US Marshals in a high-speed chase. The vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Sean Diantae Frost of Kansas City, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Highway 34 at speeds in excess of 120 mph.
FAIRFIELD, IA
ktvo.com

Southeast Iowa bicyclist killed in Wednesday afternoon crash

KEOKUK, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Wednesday afternoon while riding a bicycle. The incident happened just before 6 p.m. near U.S. Highway 136 and Cleaver Street in Keokuk. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, Sharon L. Robey, 70, of Niota, Ill., was heading west...
KEOKUK, IA
KWQC

Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Vigen Memorial Home obituary - Richard L. Long, 86 Keokuk

Richard Leon Long, 86, of Keokuk, IA, died Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Aspire Nursing Home in Donnellson, IA. He was born on June 17, 1936 in Queen City, Missouri, the son of Cecil Willard and Ruby Sizemore Long. He graduated from Queen City High School with the Class of 1954.
KEOKUK, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Oct. 22, 2022

Jasmine Forrest (30) Quincy, IL for criminal damage to property at 1100 Kentucky. NTA. 122. Nathaniel Fortney (46) 509 Locust St. Quincy, IL on a charge of Domestic Battery and a warrant out of Miller County Missouri. Lodged on both. 109. Tony McEwen (59) 1316 Summers Lane Quincy, IL for...
QUINCY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Responders battle rural blaze, driven by high winds, for hours

Multiple fire crews and other first responders battled a blaze that spread through fields and structures Friday afternoon. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. Friday, both the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Departments were dispatched to the 1900 block of Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. Both departments extinguished the fire and returned to quarters by 1 p.m., according to a news release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office.
MUSCATINE, IA
Pen City Current

Cosby resigns as head of county ambulance service

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Ambulance Director Dennis Cosby submitted his resignation to the county, effective immediately, Monday. The Lee County Board of Supervisors will convene a special meeting at 2:30 Tuesday to accept the resignation and to consider appointing current Director of Operations, Jason Dinwiddie, as interim director. Dinwiddie...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Hounds turn tables on Burlington

FORT MADISON - Some will say Gerard "GJ" Lozano was an angel on the Bloodhounds' shoulders Friday night. Lozano, a long-time sports booster and father of senior Matteo Lozano, very well could have been looking down with his initials freshly painted on Jim Youel Field, as the night belonged to the Fort Madison Bloodhounds.
FORT MADISON, IA
KBUR

Keokuk man sentenced to federal prison for drug and firearm charges

Davenport, IA- A Keokuk man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges. 50-year-old John Herman Soper of Keokuk was sentenced Wednesday, October 19th to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.
KEOKUK, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Man Arrested for Stealing Dog

The Washington Police Department responded to a report that a subject was at the jail to turn himself in. Twenty-two-year-old Clae Alan Lloyd was arrested for Third-Degree Burglary, a Class D Felony. The original incident occurred on September 19th when Washington Police responded to a call from a resident that someone had broken into their apartment and had stolen their dog. On October 2nd Lloyd was interviewed by police and admitted to burglarizing the residence and stealing the dog. The dog was recovered from Lloyd’s home on October 7th.
WASHINGTON, IA

