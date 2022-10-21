ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach, police say

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
Police in Virginia Beach said a suspect is in custody following a possible abduction.

In a Tweet posted Thursday night, police said they were working a case in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway for "brandishing a firearm and possible abduction."

According to the post, officers quickly responded and a suspect is in custody, and they said the people involved know each other.

The police department said there's no threat to the community; updates will be provided when available.

WITN

Police investigate shooting in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. According to a police report, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at 8:15 p.m. at Rivers Landing Apartments. They found Kristopher Hardie of Tyner and transported him to Sentara Albermarle Hospital for his injuries. His condition is not known at this time.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

Man escapes from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities need help to find a 32-year-old man who escaped from Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg early Monday morning. Christopher Feagin escaped the facility around 1:40 a.m. Monday, but news of his escape wasn’t shared until 2:40 p.m. by Virginia State Police. Police say...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
13News Now

Teen shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A teenager was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries after being shot in Newport News Sunday just before 1 p.m.. the Newport News Police Department said. Somebody called the department saying they had heard gunshots, and after canvassing the 400 block of Manor...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk police searching for missing 16-year-old

Norfolk, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk police department is searching for 16-year-old Selena Taylor-Quent.In a release, officers said the teen was last seen leaving the Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters on October 21, 2022, around 9:45 p.m.Taylor-Quent is approximately 5’5” and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a […]
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

