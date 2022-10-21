Suspect in custody following possible abduction in Virginia Beach, police say
Police in Virginia Beach said a suspect is in custody following a possible abduction.
In a Tweet posted Thursday night, police said they were working a case in the 700 block of Lynnhaven Parkway for "brandishing a firearm and possible abduction."
According to the post, officers quickly responded and a suspect is in custody, and they said the people involved know each other.
The police department said there's no threat to the community; updates will be provided when available.
