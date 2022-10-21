ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

Ed Sheeran Almost Wrote ‘No Time to Die’ Theme Before Billie Eilish: I Was a ‘Gnat’s Pube’ Away

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3dRl_0ih5PHyY00

Ed Sheeran almost changed the shape of the James Bond franchise.

The “Shape of You” Grammy winner revealed he was initially hired to sing the “ No Time to Die ” theme song for Daniel Craig’s final turn as the famed MI6 agent. Sheeran confirmed during “ That Peter Crouch Podcast ” that he had begun writing the ballad before Billie Eilish took over amid production moving in a different direction.

“I was within a fucking gnat’s pube of doing one,” Sheeran said. “They changed directors, and then they just changed scripts, and that was it. But we had done all the meetings. I had started writing it.”

Eilish went on to win an Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Grammy for “No Time to Die,” co-written with her brother Finneas O’Connell. Sheeran added that it is still his dream to do a Bond theme song someday.

“You’ve got to — eventually, as an English singer — want to do a Bond song,” Sheeran said. “I’m not going pretend it didn’t hurt not doing it. If they come back, I’ll be like, ‘Yeah yeah, of course.'”

Danny Boyle was linked to “No Time to Die” after signing on to the project in 2018 alongside longtime screenwriting partner John Hodge.

While promoting Amazon’s Prime Video documentary “Sound of 007,” longtime Bond producer Barbara Broccoli recalled Amy Winehouse being attached to sing the “Quantum of Solace” theme song in 2008, three years before Winehouse’s fatal overdose.

“Well, that was a very, very distressing meeting, she was not at her best, and my heart really went out to her,” Broccoli told Entertainment Weekly of discussing the role with Winehouse. “She was very fragile emotionally and, you know, you understood how she could create such moving material, because she has a great depth of feeling and it was very, very tragic.”

Broccoli added, “What an incredible talent, what an incredible voice, what an incredible person she was and it was very, very sad.”

The “Quantum of Solace” theme song, “Another Way to Die,” was recorded by Jack White and Alicia Keys instead.

There is no word yet which recording artist will be crooning on the upcoming Bond installment, the first sans Daniel Craig since his debut in 2006. Producer Broccoli stated that the incoming Bond, rumored to be Regé-Jean Page, cannot be “some kid out of high school” for the franchise reboot.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Foxx Stole Idea for ‘Django Unchained’ from Him

Add Quentin Tarantino to the ever-growing list of Kanye West enemies. In a new interview with Piers Morgan, West complained that Tarantino’s “Django Unchained” was based on an idea that the Oscar winner stole from West. He claims that after collaborating with Jamie Foxx on the 2005 song “Gold Digger,” which featured Foxx’s vocals and sampled Ray Charles’ “I Got a Woman.” West said he pitched Foxx and Tarantino the idea for a slavery-themed music video for the song. West alleges that some of his ideas for that video were eventually used in Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.” “Tarantino can write a movie about...
IndieWire

James Bond Producers Told Sam Heughan He Wasn’t ‘Edgy’ Enough to Play 007

Sam Heughan was an outlier when it came to casting James Bond. As he reveals in his new memoir, the “Outlander” star auditioned for the role ahead of Daniel Craig’s casting in 2006 film “Casino Royale.” Heughan told Entertainment Weekly that the process to play 007 was “quite an experience,” but ultimately, the timing wasn’t right. “It was a stage in my life where I probably wasn’t ready for it,” Heughan said. “But I wonder what would have happened if I had got it.” In upcoming memoir “Waypoints: My Scottish Journey,” available October 25, Heughan wrote that his audition was “cloaked in so...
IndieWire

Lupita Nyong’o on ‘Woman King’ Departure: ‘It Wasn’t the Role for Me to Play’

Lupita Nyong’o is addressing why she walked away from Gina Prince-Bythewood’s “The Woman King” back in 2020. Nyong’o, who leads the upcoming Marvel tentpole “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” told The Hollywood Reporter that she was set to play an Agojie warrior in the historical epic starring Viola Davis, who also produces. The Agojie tribe inspired the fictional Dora Milaje female army in “Black Panther.” After being cast in “The Woman King,” Nyong’o made a short documentary on the Agojie tribe called “Warrior Women With Lupita Nyong’o.” Per THR, the Academy Award winner “grapples uncomfortably with the tribe’s legacy of violence” in the...
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift Reimagines Cinderella Fairytale in “Bejeweled” Music Movie Featuring Laura Dern

Taylor Swift unveiled the next visual for her song “Bejeweled“ from her new Midnights album. In what Swift has described as “music movie,” released to coincide with her new tenth studio album, Swift puts a twist on the fairytale of Cinderella in the new visual. Laura Dern, HAIM, Swift’s longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff, Dita Von Teese and Pat McGrath starred alongside Swift in the visual. More from The Hollywood ReporterBarack Obama Talks Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Pete Davidson's Dating Life in New Voting PSATaylor Swift Reacts to 'Midnights' Breaking Spotify's Single-Day Streaming RecordTaylor Swift Details "Nightmare Scenarios," "Intrusive Thoughts" in "Anti-Hero" Music...
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift on How She Got Laura Dern to Star in “Bejeweled” Music Movie

After teasing that the upcoming visuals for songs from her new album Midnights would feature cameos, Taylor Swift revealed how she convinced Laura Dern to star in the movie for her song, “Bejeweled.” Ahead of her Midnights album’s debut, a teaser trailer of “secret projects” from Swift was released during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. It was announced that Swift will release “Midnights music movies,” for which she will reteam with cinematographer Rina Yang, who worked with Swift on the All Too Well short film, for the visuals.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarack Obama Talks Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Pete...
IndieWire

Sean Hayes, Paul Feig, and More Pay Tribute to Late Leslie Jordan

Immediately following the news of Leslie Jordan’s tragic passing from a car crash, friends, collaborators, and fans took to social media to share their memories of the Emmy-winning comedian. “Will and Grace” star Sean Hayes, who frequently acted alongside Jordan during the latter’s guest appearances on the sitcom, called him “one of the funniest people” he ever worked with, and “a unique talent with an enormous, caring heart.” My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him....
IndieWire

‘Fire Country’ Is Hot, ‘The Real Love Boat’ Is Not: 9 New Broadcast Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers

Ranking the viewership of new fall broadcast series sounds easy — but like everything else about TV, it’s more complicated than it looks. Consider this ranking an educated snapshot. IndieWire elected to rank freshman series by the overall-viewer averages of their series premieres. These Nielsen numbers include any viewer (age 2 or older) and counts one week of delayed viewing. We’ve included ratings in the key adults 18-49 demographics but elected to rank shows by total viewers. This lets us avoid tied rankings and provides more-digestible numbers, but it disproportionately rewards older-skewing shows (i.e., CBS). In general, CBS was the uncontested...
ALASKA STATE
IndieWire

Leslie Jordan Dead: ‘Will & Grace’ Comedian Was 67

Comedian Leslie Jordan has died, according to reports. The late “Will & Grace” star and Emmy winner passed away at age 67. TMZ first reported the news. Jordan allegedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, California on the way to set for “Call Me Kat.” “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” a statement from Jordan’s representative said. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ First Look: Channing Tatum Gets Steamy with Salma Hayek

Magic Mike is back to cast a spell on us all. The third and presumably final “Magic Mike” installment stars Channing Tatum as the titular male stripper, with Steven Soderbergh back directing after sitting out the sequel “Magic Mike XXL.” The film is set to premiere in theaters February 10, 2023, during Super Bowl weekend…but the real athleticism is Tatum and crew’s smooth moves. Lead star and producer Tatum shared a first look at the film on Instagram with the caption, “All good things begin in Miami.” Tatum as Mike is holding Salma Hayek’s hand over his abs as she, robe-clad, looks down. Thandiwe...
IndieWire

For ‘The Banshees of Inisherin,’ Carter Burwell Left the Fiddling to Brendan Gleeson

Composer Carter Burwell initially thought he’d be responsible for creating the titular fiddle tune for Martin McDonagh’s “The Banshees of Inisherin.” In the screenplay, the song is one Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson) writes after having decided to no longer spend time with his former friend Pádraic Súilleabháin (Colin Farrell). But Gleeson, a fiddle player himself, wanted a crack at it. So he proposed a competition. “Brendan said, ‘Well, let’s have Carter write a thing and I’ll write a thing and may the best tune win,'” Burwell told IndieWire. It didn’t fully surprise him, even though he’s never been in that situation...
MISSOURI STATE
IndieWire

‘The School for Good and Evil’ Review: Netflix’s Star-Studded ‘Harry Potter’ Ripoff Flunks Most of Its Courses

Fairy tales are typically simple and evocative pieces of folklore that tend to communicate lucid moral lessons through the power of story. Paul Feig’s star-studded “The School for Good and Evil” — which is pretty much just “Harry Potter” recast with princesses, fairies, and a random assortment of literary characters from the public domain — might be the most aggressively convoluted YA movie I’ve ever seen. In the world of “Miss Peregrine” and “Mortal Instruments,” this thing is practically “The Big Sleep.” Where that noir classic teased timeless electricity from confusion as Bogie and Bacall smoldered across mid-century Los Angeles in...
KANSAS STATE
IndieWire

Geena Davis Regrets Not Condemning ‘Devastating’ Bill Murray Harassment as Talk Show Clip Resurfaces

Geena Davis continues to speak out about being harassed by Bill Murray while auditioning for the 1990 film “Quick Change.” In a recently released excerpt from her new memoir “Dying of Politeness,” the Oscar winner revealed that Murray asked to meet with her in a hotel room and forced her to allow him to use a massage device known as “The Thumper” on her. “That was bad,” Davis said in an interview promoting the book. “The way he behaved at the first meeting… I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got...
IndieWire

‘Babylon’ Goes Wide: This Is What a Smart Oscar Play Looks Like

The last 24 hours saw an extraordinary game of awards movies playing musical chairs. Sony’s “A Man Called Otto” with Tom Hanks exchanged its Christmas wide release plan for a limited one — a dupe of the plan initially embraced by Damian Chazelle’s “Babylon” (Paramount), which was originally intended as a Christmas Day platform release with expansion January 13. Now this starry epic about scandalous old Hollywood is now going wide in over 3,000 theaters starting December 23. The wide release is not a standard pattern for awards titles, but a lot has changed since the last conventional awards year of...
IndieWire

Jessica Chastain: ‘The Good Nurse’ Was the Most ‘Nerve-Wracking’ Experience on Set

Jessica Chastain recently won an Oscar for portraying real-life hero Tammy Faye, but taking on a true “angel” caught up in a serial killer drama was a whole other story. Chastain plays nurse Amy Loughren, who helped take down killer colleague Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), who is believed to have murdered as many as 400 patients over the course of his 16-year career in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Netflix film “The Good Nurse” is helmed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Tobias Lindholm (“The Investigation”) and premieres in theaters October 19 and on Netflix October 26. “It was different than anything else that I have...
NEW JERSEY STATE
IndieWire

‘A Man Called Otto’ Trailer: Tom Hanks Hates Everything in Suburbia

What happens in suburbia, stays in suburbia. Tom Hanks stars as Otto, a widower who prefers a solitary life — and makes his disgruntlement known to those around him. That is, until new neighbors thaw his frozen heart. Directed by Marc Forster (“Finding Neverland,” “Christopher Robin”), “A Man Called Otto” opens in select theaters December 25 in Los Angeles and New York, and premieres wide January 13, 2023. The film is based on Swedish author Fredrik Backman’s 2012 novel “A Man Called Ove.” Per the official synopsis, based on the comical and moving # 1 New York Times bestseller, “A Man Called Otto” tells the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

‘Women Talking’ Star Rooney Mara to Campaign for Best Actress Amid Oscar Categorization Shifts

One of the last big questions surrounding this year’s Oscar acting categories has been answered: “Women Talking” star Rooney Mara will be campaigned for Best Actress, sources close to the campaign confirmed to IndieWire. As there are no official rules from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences concerning which actor goes into what categories — it’s more of an honor system instead — this year in particular has seen lead and/or supporting actors moving all over the place in an effort to be campaigned where they will most likely receive an Oscar nomination. Though Sarah Polley’s drama, which follows Mennonite...
IndieWire

Tom Felton Is ‘Ashamed’ of Mocking Emma Watson on First ‘Harry Potter’ Film

As adults, Tom Felton and Emma Watson are close friends, but the “Harry Potter” alum revealed it “did not start well” on set. Felton was 12 years old when he was cast as Draco Malfoy in the franchise, and admitted that his relationship with then 9-year-old Watson at first involved mocking her. As Felton wrote in his memoir “Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard,” via Insider, Watson “put together a little dance show” in her dressing room for the cast, while Felton and co-star Josh Herdman teased her. “We sniggered our way down to Emma’s show,...
IndieWire

Sigourney Weaver Applauds Selena Gomez’s ‘Great Instinct’ to Reboot ‘Working Girl’

Sigourney Weaver is ready to revisit “Working Girl” more than 35 years later. The 1988 workplace comedy starred Weaver as Katharine, a cutthroat boss who steals her assistant Jess’ (Melanie Griffith) ideas. After she is laid up following a ski accident, Jess takes Katharine’s place at work and falls in love with a client played by Harrison Ford. The film landed six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Griffith, and Best Supporting Actress nods for Weaver and co-star Joan Cusack.
IndieWire

IndieWire

22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy