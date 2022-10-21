Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
PG&E lifts potential for power safety shut offs for parts of the Northstate
REDDING, Calif. — — PG&E announced that the potential for Public Safety Power Shutoffs had been reduced in parts of the Northstate. The utility company announced Monday morning that customers in Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, San Benito, Shasta, Stanislaus, Tehama, and Yolo counties are not being considered for safety shutoffs for Monday because of wind improvements.
Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
Red Bluff moves homeless out of River Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff River Park has been a place where the homeless have resided for some time now. However, this past week, that has changed. Red Bluff Police Chief, Kyle Sanders, said, “on Sep. 6, council made a decision to essentially ask homeless persons, that were residing at the River Park, to move over to the Samuel Ayers Park. So, since that time, we've slowly made progression in accomplishing that.”
Power Shutoffs still possible for some areas, cancelled for other areas
Northstate — On Sunday, PG&E says due to the improved weather conditions, they have reduced the scope area of its potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) for this weekend. A PSPS was not initiated for the 5,800 customers expected to be impacted by the shutoffs as of Sunday at...
Standoff in Chico ends peacefully with one detained
CHICO, CALIF. — A standoff in Chico ended peacefully earlier today. It started around 3:21 PM today, when Chico Police responded to the 300 block of Newport Drive after a shots fired report came in. They arrived to the residence and found 56-year old Lonnie Davis had fired a single round from a handgun after an altercation with a family member.
$200,000 worth of hay bales burn in early morning Butte County fires
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — Two destructive hay bale fires broke out in Butte County earlier this morning, but CAL FIRE crews have gotten them under control. The first fire broke out in Durham, off of Durhan-Dayton Road. The second blaze was spotted in Richvale, along the intersection of Highway 99 and Richvale Highway. This second fire destroyed over $200,000 worth of hay bales. CAL FIRE is currently investigating the cause of both fires. They expect the burnt bales to smolder for the next few days.
Local Red Bluff couple takes over ownership of the Main Street Deli
RED BLUFF, Calif. — If you are a Red Bluff local, you are probably familiar with the Main Street Deli that has been around for 15 years. This location stays busy and is known for their soups, sandwiches, and salads. The deli is under new ownership as of October of 2022, but that taste that customers have come to know and love over the past 15 years isn't going anywhere, owners Morgan and RJ Johnson say they are keeping the menu and flavors the same.
Pedestrian struck by vehicle leads to major injuries
CHICO, Calif. — Late Saturday evening at 11:41 p.m., Chico Police were called to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision which officials say occurred near the intersection of Ivy Street and W 3rd St. The Chico Police Department say officers arrived on scene with medical personnel and determined that the...
MISSING MAN: Butte County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing Oroville man
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public's help finding an Oroville man last heard from months ago. The BCSO confirmed a missing person report for Jason John Owens, 37, of Oroville. Owens' family said they were last in contact with him in July of this year.
