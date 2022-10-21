RED BLUFF, Calif. — If you are a Red Bluff local, you are probably familiar with the Main Street Deli that has been around for 15 years. This location stays busy and is known for their soups, sandwiches, and salads. The deli is under new ownership as of October of 2022, but that taste that customers have come to know and love over the past 15 years isn't going anywhere, owners Morgan and RJ Johnson say they are keeping the menu and flavors the same.

