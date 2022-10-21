Read full article on original website
Fire departments from across Door County helped after woman fell 40-50 feet at park
TOWN OF GIBRALTAR (WLUK) -- It took first responders two and a half hours to rescue a woman who fell 40-50 feet at Peninsula State Park over the weekend. Gibraltar Fire Chief Andy Bertges said the 32-year-old woman was in the Eagle Tower overflow parking lot when she got too close to a ledge and lost her footing. She fell onto the Eagle Trail below.
Bellevue man faces charges for attempted armed robbery at Green Bay gas station
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Bellevue man is facing charges for his alleged involvement in an attempted armed robbery at a Green Bay gas station earlier this month. Ziante Watts, 31, allegedly tried to rob the Mobil gas station store at 1465 University Avenue Oct. 3. He allegedly demanded money and fired a handgun, but no injuries were reported.
Members of the community support Pulaski bonfire victims with haunted trail
PULASKI (WLUK) -- Its been a week since the lives of many were changed after a bonfire explosion near Pulaski. The Pulaski FFA is showing its support by donating proceeds from its haunted trail Saturday, to the victims affected. The Pulaski FFA has been planning this trail for months. Its...
Public invited to vote on new Pamperin Park playground design
HOWARD (WLUK) -- What should Pamperin Park's new playground look like?. Members of the public will have a chance to share their input Wednesday afternoon. The Brown County Parks Department is hosting an event at the Pamperin Park Dance Hall from 3-5 p.m. It will include a 10-minute presentation, repeated every half-hour.
VA clinics in Northeast Wisconsin hosting medication take-back events
(WLUK) -- If you have unused medications, including controlled substances, you can turn them in during upcoming take-back at local VA clinics. Members of the public can visit the Milo C. Huempfner clinic in Green Bay, 2851 University Ave., or the John H. Bradley clinic in Grand Chute, 10 Tri Park Way, on Friday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Door County meat company issues voluntary recall on some products
(WLUK) -- A Door County meat processor is issuing a voluntary recall on some of its products after they were misbranded and produced without inspection. The recall affects ready-to-eat meat products from Door County Custom Meats and Venison Processing in Sturgeon Bay. The products were sold at farmers markets and retail stores in Door County.
Oconto County receives new Harm Reduction Kits to prevent drug overdose
(WLUK) -- Oconto County is finding new ways to combat drug overdoses in Northeast Wisconsin. Last Tuesday, the county's public health office began making free "harm reduction kits" available. Oconto County Health Officer Debra Konitzer believes this kit will save lives. “It includes two doses of Narcan as a nasal...
Suspect in children's deaths sentenced for jail escape attempt
APPLETON (WLUK) – Matthew Beyer was sentenced Monday to five years in prison for trying to escape from the Outagamie County Jail. Meanwhile, preparations continue for his Dec. 1 trial for allegedly killing his two children in their Kaukauna home. Beyer, 38, is charged with two counts of first-degree...
Attorney pleads not guilty to assaulting deputy after Rob Schneider show
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- A Green Bay attorney pleaded not guilty Monday to allegedly assaulting a sheriff’s deputy after a comedy concert in Ashwaubenon. Mark Howe waived a preliminary hearing and then entered the not guilty plea to three counts, including resisting an officer causing substantial bodily harm. No trial date has been set. However returns to court Dec. 12 for a status hearing, court records show.
Families enjoy 20th annual Spooktacular at Lambeau Field
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Packers might be in Washington this weekend, but it was still busy at Lambeau Field Saturday for the team’s 20th annual Spooktacular event. Costumed families made crafts, decorated cookies and pumpkins, and participated in other spooky activities. It was the first time in three...
Spook yourself this Halloween with a visit to The Grand Oshkosh
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Grand is a rich part of Oshkosh's history, but many may not know about what lies behind its theater curtains. Haunted Happenings will take place in October featuring ghost tours that highlight the 139-year history of The Grand and the spirit stories within. There are ghost...
Man convicted in Bellevue drug overdose death
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Another suspect has been convicted in connection with a drug overdose death at a Bellevue hotel. Rene Puente, 33, pleaded no contest Friday to first-degree intentional homicide for the April 2020 death. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 18, court records show. Co-defendant Jereme Newton will...
Gas prices drop for second straight week
(WLUK) -- Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.52/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:. Appleton- $3.57/g, down 9.7 cents per gallon from last week's $3.66/g. Wisconsin-...
Friendly TV & movie characters to roam the halls at Algoma's Halloween Walk
ALGOMA (WLUK) -- Popular characters will come to life in Algoma. Algoma's 14th annual Halloween Walk will happen on Saturday at Algoma High School. The goal is to provide children of all ages a safe and fun opportunity to meet their favorite TV/Movie characters. Children can dress in their costumes...
Community invited to take survey on Oshkosh's new elementary school name
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The community is asked to submit their ideas on what to name Oshkosh's new northside elementary school. The online survey is now open and will close on Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. Once the new elementary school is chosen, the district will survey future students, families,...
The Miller Art Museum exhibition continues in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- A local art gallery is showcasing what it calls one of the biggest events of the year. The 47th Juried Annual Exhibition is underway at The Miller Art Museum in Sturgeon Bay. From a digital photograph of a frosty Door County scene, to an acrylic painting...
Appleton high school student gets a Monday Morning Makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- "I believe she could be the future in my academy." Those words from stylist Josif Wittnik about Brandi Towns, who received the latest Monday Morning Makeover. The 16-year-old junior at Appleton West High School talked to Josif about her interest in hair. Josif and the team at The Salon Professional Academy gave Brandi a real-world lesson on the industry by sitting her in the chair for a makeover.
Governor seeks applicants for Waupaca County District Attorney
(WLUK) -- The Waupaca County District Attorney position is open. Governor Tony Evers is seeking applicants for the job after D.A. Veronica Isherwood announced her resignation. The new district attorney will serve after Dec. 17 through the remainder of the unexpired term that ends January of 2025. To apply, email...
No Problem: Kewaunee handles Sturgeon Bay, 71-6
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- If Kewaunee entered Friday's Level 1 playoff game with fellow Packerland Conference foe Sturgeon Bay a tad overconfident, who could blame it?. On Sept. 30 the teams met and Kewaunee led 55-0 at halftime en route to a 55-14 win. But this is the playoffs and nothing...
Harlem Globetrotters to appear in Oshkosh on New Year's Day
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Harlem Globetrotters are ringing in 2023 in Oshkosh. The basketball showmen are coming to the Oshkosh Arena Jan. 1. It's two days after a previously announced stop at the Resch Center. Tickets for the 2 p.m. performance are available online.
