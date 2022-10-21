ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Firefighters work to contain 2-alarm fire in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Firefighters put out a two-alarm fire at a building that used to house a restaurant in Hillsboro overnight Sunday. Several people started calling 911 at about 10 p.m. Sunday to report 10-foot-tall flames and heavy black smoke coming from a business on Southeast Oak Street, off Baseline Road.
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Man shot, woman stabbed in SE Portland, officers detain suspect

Police have someone in custody after a man was shot and a woman was stabbed Monday morning in Southeast Portland. Both victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries; they are expected to survive. A Portland Police spokesperson said the incident that took place shortly after 5 a.m. Monday...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police arrest suspect in Northeast Portland murder case

PORTLAND, Ore. — Homicide investigators arrested a 22-year-old man who is accused of murdering a man in Northeast Portland earlier this month. According to Portland Police, 54-year-old James Harris was found dead on the night of October 9 on a property in the 100 block of Northeast Marine Drive.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Nakia Creek Fire 54% contained

CAMAS, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire in southwest Washington is now 54% contained, thanks largely to the rain over the weekend. The fire has burned more than 1,900 acres but isn’t growing much anymore. Crews are preparing roads and fire lines to reduce erosion. The Nakia Creek...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Missing Camas man found dead in Columbia River Gorge

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — A missing man has been found dead in the Columbia River Gorge. Nicholas Wells, 33, of Camas, went running on the Pacific Crest Trail on Friday morning. Deputies say his wife called the Hood River County Sheriff's Office after she lost contact with him. She...
CAMAS, WA
KATU.com

Fighting against inflation at the grocery store

PORTLAND, Ore. — It's simply costing you more to cook at home. Grocery prices have gone up 13% in the past year, according to the latest inflation report. Nearly every food category has seen an increase, except beef/veal and tomatoes. Those two categories saw a very minimal (about 1%) decrease since last September.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

NOAA predicts a snowier and colder winter for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — NOAA's predicting a wetter and colder winter that might include more snow for Oregon this winter. It's the third year the Pacific Ocean has seen cooler sea surface temperatures. This is known as a La Niña winter. Meteorologists and weather enthusiasts from across the Pacific...
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland Public Schools has Head Start vacancies

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Public Schools has vacancies for its Head Start program for low-income families. The preschool helps young children prepare for kindergarten by building social competence and developing school readiness skills. "I know that when it comes to the goal of raising compassionate, inclusive and understanding children,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

The debate over changing Portland's commission-style government

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portlanders are being asked whether to dramatically change the city's form of government. In the November 8 election, a measure on the ballot gives Portlanders the opportunity to scrap the current commission form of government and replace it with a new one. For more than 100...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Senator Elizabeth Warren visits Portland, backs Kotek in Governor's race

Portland, ORE — The Oregon governor's race has attracted national attention. Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren was in Portland on Saturday to campaign with Oregon governor candidate Tina Kotek at a "get out the vote rally." This follows President Joe Biden's trip to Portland last weekend to campaign for Kotek....
