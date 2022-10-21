Read full article on original website
Its all so tiresome
4d ago
There are so many soulless monsters living in this area. No regard for life. Like the Orcs in Tolkien’s books.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
3 dead in St. Louis high school shootingBLOCK WORK MEDIASaint Louis, MO
St Louis shooting leaves three dead including the suspecthellasSaint Louis, MO
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Man shot and killed in St. Louis City
St. Louis City Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the Central West End.
3 killed, including suspect, in shooting at south St. Louis school
ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. The suspect also died. At around 9:10 a.m., St. Louis police were called to Central VPA High School at Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street for an active shooter.
Suspect killed, 2 others dead after south St. Louis high school shooting
A gunman killed two people Monday morning in a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in south St. Louis, according to police. When officers arrived, they shot and killed the gunman.
1-year-old found dead in south St. Louis Saturday afternoon
The Child Abuse Unit is investigating an incident that left a one-year-old boy dead in south St. Louis.
3 dead, 5 wounded in 6 separate Sunday St. Louis shootings
ST. LOUIS — A string of St. Louis Sunday shootings left several victims dead or wounded. At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old woman was transported by EMS to an area hospital after a shooting at Delmar Boulevard and Clara Avenue. She had suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm, but she was conscious and breathing.
2 killed in high school shooting in Missouri, suspect dead
Two victims and a suspect died after he opened fire inside a St. Louis high school Monday morning, St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack said. Sack said a teen and an adult died in the shooting inside the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Eight people were hospitalized with various injuries. It's unclear how many were from gunshot wounds.
6 St. Louis shootings leave 3 dead, 5 injured Sunday
It was a violent ending to the weekend in the St. Louis metro. So far, police have not made any arrests.
Homicide detectives investigating late night shooting in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 55-year-old man was shot in North City late Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 5900 block of Era Ave., which is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, just before 11:30 p.m. Officers heard a large number of shots and found the man wounded, lying on the street outside his car. The car also suffered from ballistic damage.
Suspect in custody after shooting at St. Louis school
A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. Three people were injured in a shooting at Central VPA High School.
1 dead, 1 wounded in South City shooting
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Michigan and Loughborough around 11 a.m. The woman who died was shot in the torso. The other was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition early Sunday afternoon.
Man is fatally shot late Saturday on Era Avenue
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man died early Sunday morning after being shot on Era Avenue. At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police officers were nearby when they heard shots fired in the 5700 block of Era and Floy avenues and went to investigate. That's when they found a 55-year-old man with gunshot wounds laying on the street outside his vehicle, which was also damaged.
St. Louis women allegedly break into De Soto-area home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against two St. Louis women, one 29 and the other 39, for reportedly burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of Deer Hollow Road east of De Soto. The women allegedly were seen in surveillance video breaking into the house, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Student, teacher killed in south St. Louis school shooting; suspect identified
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager shot and killed a student and a teacher and injured seven others at a high school in South City Monday morning. Responding officers shot and killed the gunman. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a teenage girl was shot and...
Iowa couple killed in rear-end collision on I-70 in Lake St. Louis
A man and woman from Des Moines, Iowa, died overnight Sunday after their vehicle was rear-ended on Interstate 70 and went off the roadway.
Barricaded students record sound of encroaching gunfire
During this short clip, you hear the gunshots and someone whispers, "Oh my God."
Toddler dead, woman charged
CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old child is dead and a woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Ashley Bottoms. She's charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 20. According to Macoupin...
Student texts family farewell during St. Louis school shooting
"I don't know if I'm going to live."
Another Central West End business sees smash-and-grab burglary
ST. LOUIS — Yellowbelly restaurant was the latest St. Louis restaurant to be struck in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries. The break-in happened overnight Saturday at the gastropub located at 4559 Lindell Boulevard. Owner Travis Howard announced the incident Sunday morning on Twitter by replying to a tweet from the owner of Steve's Hot Dogs that said her store was hit just days before.
Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident
WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
Man dead after hit-and-run in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in North City Friday. The man was hit at the intersection of Kingshighway and Maffitt by someone driving a white Chevy Malibu. The driver left the scene before police arrived, but later showed up at a police station in North City and said she was the driver.
