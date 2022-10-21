ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Its all so tiresome
4d ago

There are so many soulless monsters living in this area. No regard for life. Like the Orcs in Tolkien’s books.

tmj4.com

2 killed in high school shooting in Missouri, suspect dead

Two victims and a suspect died after he opened fire inside a St. Louis high school Monday morning, St. Louis Police Chief Michael Sack said. Sack said a teen and an adult died in the shooting inside the Central Visual and Performing Arts High School. Eight people were hospitalized with various injuries. It's unclear how many were from gunshot wounds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Homicide detectives investigating late night shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 55-year-old man was shot in North City late Saturday night. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened in the 5900 block of Era Ave., which is in the Walnut Park West neighborhood, just before 11:30 p.m. Officers heard a large number of shots and found the man wounded, lying on the street outside his car. The car also suffered from ballistic damage.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead, 1 wounded in South City shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One woman died and another was wounded in a shooting that happened in South City Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the shooting happened near the intersection of Michigan and Loughborough around 11 a.m. The woman who died was shot in the torso. The other was shot in the neck and was taken to the hospital. She was listed in stable condition early Sunday afternoon.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man is fatally shot late Saturday on Era Avenue

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a man died early Sunday morning after being shot on Era Avenue. At about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, police officers were nearby when they heard shots fired in the 5700 block of Era and Floy avenues and went to investigate. That's when they found a 55-year-old man with gunshot wounds laying on the street outside his vehicle, which was also damaged.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis women allegedly break into De Soto-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking charges against two St. Louis women, one 29 and the other 39, for reportedly burglarizing a home in the 12700 block of Deer Hollow Road east of De Soto. The women allegedly were seen in surveillance video breaking into the house, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported.
DE SOTO, MO
newschannel20.com

Toddler dead, woman charged

CARLINVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 3-year-old child is dead and a woman is charged with involuntary manslaughter. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office arrested 33-year-old Ashley Bottoms. She's charged with involuntary manslaughter and endangering the life of a child causing death. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 20. According to Macoupin...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Another Central West End business sees smash-and-grab burglary

ST. LOUIS — Yellowbelly restaurant was the latest St. Louis restaurant to be struck in a string of smash-and-grab burglaries. The break-in happened overnight Saturday at the gastropub located at 4559 Lindell Boulevard. Owner Travis Howard announced the incident Sunday morning on Twitter by replying to a tweet from the owner of Steve's Hot Dogs that said her store was hit just days before.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Former Wildwood mayor dies in biking accident

WILDWOOD (KMOV) -- David Glaser, the first mayor of Wildwood and former CFO at the Rockwood School District, died Saturday after an apparent head injury while riding his bike. St. Louis County Police officers responded to the area of Melrose Road and Highway T in Wildwood Saturday around 10 a.m. A spokesperson for the department said paramedics treated Glaser for an apparent head injury. It is unclear what led to the injury. It appears that no cars were involved in the incident.
WILDWOOD, MO
KMOV

Man dead after hit-and-run in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was hit by a car and killed in North City Friday. The man was hit at the intersection of Kingshighway and Maffitt by someone driving a white Chevy Malibu. The driver left the scene before police arrived, but later showed up at a police station in North City and said she was the driver.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

