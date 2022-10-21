ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose candidate criticized over approving pay raises

By Jana Kadah
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18JpDh_0ih5OGPq00

San Jose officials approved raises for some city staff—which they typically do annually—but it’s become a contentious campaign talking point.

This week, the city council unanimously approved a 2.5% raise for council-appointed positions, including City Manager Jennifer Maguire, City Auditor Joe Rois, City Clerk Toni Taber, City Attorney Nora Frimann and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre. The raise passed without comment.

San Jose mayoral candidate and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez took to social media to call out her opponent Matt Mahan, a city councilmember, for approving the raise and not speaking out against it—arguing it goes against one of his campaign promises. They’re battling it out in an expensive and close race to replace Mayor Sam Liccardo, who terms out this year. Ballots are out and Election Day is Nov. 8.

Mahan, who has based his campaign around accountability—especially when it comes to raises at San Jose City Hall—said since his campaign promise to tie raises to goal metrics is not in place, it doesn’t make sense to vote against raises. For example, if San Jose set a goal to reduce homelessness by 5%, but didn’t achieve the goal, that would factor into the performance-based raise for the head of the housing department.

If Mahan becomes mayor, he wants to push for this change.

“My proposal is very clear: we should prioritize and set goals via the budget process, publicly track progress toward goals and then tie future pay raises for elected officials and relevant department heads to measurable progress toward the goal,” Mahan told San José Spotlight.

Mahan tried to implement this process in June, but his council colleagues voted it down. Campaign representatives told San José Spotlight Mahan spent months in closed session discussing the raises. In those discussions, he found that officials met the existing performance benchmark to warrant the raises, so he was onboard.

“Chavez is complaining that we approved a 2.5% raise for the five council appointees?” Mahan said. “We need to change the way we are setting and managing against goals before we start recklessly messing with people’s livelihoods.”

Chavez argues Mahan’s silence during the vote shows his campaign promise is empty and baseless. She said he contradicted himself by voting in favor of the raises.

“Mr. Mahan’s approval of the pay hike yesterday is proof that talk is cheap with him,” Chavez said. “I look at what a person does, not what they say.”

Representatives with Chavez’s campaign said Mahan has spent the last few months campaigning that he would withhold raises if homelessness rates didn’t improve—so approving raises now does not make sense.

The raises approved this week only apply to five council-appointed positions. For this employee classification, raises are negotiated through the mayor’s office and the employee union.

“(Raises) occur in two ways: general wage increases and performance-based increases,” city spokesperson Carolina Camarena told San José Spotlight. “Performance-based increases for these classifications are authorized, typically annually, by the city council.”

General wage increases are also approved annually by the city council. Employees, with the exception of Maguire who was appointed in 2021, already received a 4.5% general wage increase in June and a 2.5% performance-based increase in July 2021. The 2.5% bump this week counts as the performance-based increase for 2022.

With the recent performance-based increase, those employees can expect to see pay raises between $5,000 to $9,000. The city manager’s pay will increase to more than $402,000; the city auditor to $243,000; city clerk to $216,000; city attorney to $367,000 and the independent police auditor to $268,000.

Contact Jana Kadah at [email protected] or @Jana_Kadah on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peninsulapress.com

San Jose mayor candidate Mahan calls for state support to tackle housing crisis

City councilmember and mayoral candidate Matt Mahan said the state isn’t doing enough to support San Jose’s response to the housing crisis. “The state is not providing cities with a whole lot of funding for housing,” he said. “We don’t have anything close to the sources of affordable housing funds to meet those targets.”
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley school board races focus on mental health, drugs

Santa Clara County school board candidates zeroed in on student mental health and substance use at a recent community-hosted forum. Dozens of attendees turned out for a virtual forum last week organized by the African American Community Services Agency, SOMOS Mayfair, Vietnamese American Roundtable, Jewish Community Relations Council of Silicon Valley and Latinos United for a New America. School board hopefuls discussed student mental health services and staffing needs, as well as tackling rising drug use among youth.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures

OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000.  "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct

San Jose this summer hired a firefighter recruit about three years after he lost his paramedic license for trying to initiate an inappropriate relationship with a patient, raising serious questions about the city’s hiring process for public safety workers. Brian Turner, 32, was hired by San Jose on June 26 as a firefighter recruit —... The post San Jose hired firefighter accused of misconduct appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

San Jose Expands Free WiFi to Two More Neighborhoods

San Jose has expanded its free community Wi-Fi program to include about 160,000 residents. The expansion is part of the city's "SJ Access Free Wi-Fi" program, which was launched in August 2020 and seeks to provide the widest possible free community coverage. The network is now available in neighborhoods near...
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

'Anti-establishment' Dutra swerves to offense: 'I'm not going to flip-flop to win votes'

Embattled District 4 Santa Cruz County Supervisor candidate Jimmy Dutra didn't shy away from highlighting what he feels are key differences between him and opponent Felipe Hernandez at a recent forum. Dutra was believed to hold a commanding lead before charges alleging he molested a 12-year-old family friend when he was 30, 17 years ago, surfaced on Oct. 5. Can he survive the political tempest? He told Lookout he believes he can.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
beckersasc.com

Kaiser Permanente may convert San Jose hospital into ASC

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is considering converting a San Jose hospital into an ASC, SiliconValley.com reported Oct. 21. The health system is considering multiple options, the report said. Among them are demolishing the 242,900-square-foot hospital and adding surface parking; decommissioning and vacating it; and repurposing 149,000 square feet for outpatient surgery, with the remainder left vacant.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Election 2022: Crowded field for Santa Clara County school boards

San Jose voters are facing a large pool of school board candidates on the November ballot, with contenders jostling for seats in crowded races. Once elected, school board candidates will juggle a host of critical issues, including COVID-19 recovery, access to early education, chronic absenteeism and staff shortages. Board members will be responsible for millions in funding and housing projects to retain teachers. This after an election season rife with growing concerns over political polarization in down-ballot seats.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
pajaronian.com

State fires two Santa Cruz County Fair Board members

WATSONVILLE—The two Santa Cruz County Board members who voted against firing former CEO Dave Kegebein during a Oct. 4 meeting were terminated from their positions Friday in abrupt phone calls from the Governor’s office. Because county fairgrounds are owned by the state, fair board members are appointed by...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

From the editor: Why we don’t endorse political candidates

Campaign season is upon us and your mailboxes are undoubtedly overflowing with political mail. San Jose voters may have recently seen political mailers boasting our San José Spotlight logo along with quotes from our articles. While we are glad to see our journalism resonating with folks, it’s critical we make one thing clear—we do not endorse candidates. As a 501c(3) nonprofit news organization, we simply cannot do so.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy