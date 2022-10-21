When it comes to icons in the industry, very few are more beloved than Calvin Broadus Jr., also known as Snoop Dogg. Snoop, the second of his mother Beverly Tate’s three sons, was born in Long Beach, California. When he was very young, he began singing and playing piano at the Golgotha Trinity Baptist Church. In sixth grade, he began rapping. He also seemed to learn the art of hustling around the same time. He sold candy, delivered newspapers and also bagged groceries in his youth. As he grew older, Snoop continued to wrap in high school, oftentimes garnering huge crowds. After graduating high school and having numerous run ins with the law, he decided to take music a bit more seriously. Alongside his two cousins Nate Dogg and Lil’ ½ Dead and friend Warren G, he began recording homemade mixtapes. One of Snoop’s solo verses on the tapes reached the hands of Dr. Dre. The producer was so impressed that he invited Snoop to audition, which eventually led to Snoop signing to Death Row Records. This was the beginning of a legendary career.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO