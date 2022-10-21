Read full article on original website
WSMV
RV catches fire blocking lanes on I-40 in Cheatham County
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in the Cheatham County area was reduced to one lane after an RV caught fire. A Cheatham County official said that a recreational 34-foot RV had mechanical issues which caused it to go up in flames. The driver was able to safely...
fox17.com
Kitchen in Henry County home catches fire
Henry County, Tenn. (WZTV) — Henry Volnteer Fire Department responded to a fire just before 1 p.m. Sunday. The fire department found a fire in the kitchen of the home and firefighters put out the flames. No one was hurt. Fire officials believe that the fire was caused by...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Rossview Road back open after wreck
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview Road was being closed Monday afternoon because of a wreck near Keysburg Road. As of 3:25 p.m., traffic was backed up between Ellington Galt Drive and Dunbar Cave Road. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word...
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
Stewart County traffic stop leads to two arrests, including wanted man
Thanks to a Thursday afternoon traffic stop, Stewart County deputies were able to arrest a passenger wanted in three counties, along with a driver.
‘Not that child’s fault’: Briley Parkway crash shines a light on importance of safeguarding children during school hours
A Wednesday crash on Briley Parkway has left behind a heartbroken family, and the community wondering why four teens were not in school at the time of the incident.
clarksvillenow.com
2 shot outside hookah bar, nearby business owner calls for solutions to rising violence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two people were injured in a shooting at a hookah bar over the weekend, and one neighboring business owner says enough is enough. The Clarksville Police Department has confirmed that two people were shot in the incident. The shooting was at Hookah 21, and...
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
wkdzradio.com
Child Flown To The Hospital After Being Struck By Vehicle
A child was flown to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on East 7th Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a 12-year-old child was on a scooter when he was hit by a westbound car just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
Three arrested after 9-year-old found locked in dog cage, deputies say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Three people are facing charges after an anonymous tip led deputies to a home where they found a child locked inside of a dog kennel. In a news release, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said a concerned citizen said that a child had been locked in the kennel overnight. When deputies responded to the home, they found the 9-year-old boy inside the cage, which was padlocked shut. Deputies broke the cage open and released the child, who was evaluated by paramedics at the scene.
westkentuckystar.com
A pair of bodies discovered in Kentucky Lake this week
This week, a pair of bodies were discovered in the waters of Kentucky Lake in separate incidents. Friday in the Twin Lakes Mooring area near Jonathan Creek, two men working reported seeing a small craft in the water. Upon further investigation, they discovered a body with it. Chief Kenny Pratt of the Marshall County Rescue Squad said they responded to recover the body. No other information could be released, yet, as it is very early in the investigation.
westkentuckystar.com
Graves County pair arrested for 38 counts of animal cruelty
A Graves County man and woman are in jail after being arrested for 38 counts of animal cruelty Friday afternoon. The Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified of numerous dogs that appeared to be neglected at a home on KY 1124. When deputies arrived they said they found numerous dogs...
wnky.com
Man arrested on drug trafficking charges in Todd County
ELKTON, Ky. – A man is behind bars on several drug related charges after an arrest earlier this week. On Wednesday, Todd County Sheriff’s Office stopped for a possible motorist assist at the New Cedar Grove Baptist Church driveway. A deputy made contact with the driver, identified as Joshua Hull.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Charged With Trafficking Fentanyl
A Clarksville woman was charged with trafficking fentanyl after a traffic stop on Kentucky 115 in Oak Grove Saturday. Oak Grove Police say they stopped 25-year-old Tomakyla Drayton for having expired tags and during the stop, the odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. After a search of the...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville man arrested for abusing elderly
A Clarksville man has been indicted for abusing the elderly. In September, a grand jury for the 19th Judicial District of Tennessee handed down two counts of abuse against Davon Washington, 29.
Clarksville man wanted on multiple felony warrants
The Clarksville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a wanted man.
radionwtn.com
Counterfeit Oxycodone Containing Fentanyl Leads To Arrests
Murray, Ky.–Calloway County Sheriffs Office conducted an investigation into potential Fentanyl trafficking which has resulted in arrests at a Murray home. The investigation ultimately led detectives and deputies to 157 Welch Dr. in Murray, KY. Controlled drug purchases were made which resulted in the acquisition of suspected counterfeit Oxycodone M30 pills containing the deadly drug Fentanyl.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
radionwtn.com
Downtown Paris Building Coming Back To Life
Paris, Tenn.–One of downtown Paris’ historic buildings is coming back to life in a big way with a new coat of paint and new occupants for the first time in several years. The building, which was most recently the location for the Hallmark Store, has been purchased by Ed Frazier, who has relocated the offices for his business, The Inspector LLC, on the second floor.
rewind943.com
Work week weather: Rain coming on Tuesday, with possible storms
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – We finally have some solid rain back in the forecast, for a break from the dry autumn weather. There’s a slight chance of rain Monday night, rising to a 90% chance on Tuesday, with storms possible, according to the National Weather Service. After...
