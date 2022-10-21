Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Man reported missing earlier this month has died
MT. SHASTA, Calif. - A Shasta County man authorities said was reported missing earlier this month in Siskiyou and Shasta counties is dead, according to the Mt. Shasta Police Department. Nicholas Cooper was reported missing and was last seen on Oct. 4 by his co-workers and supervisors in the McCloud...
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of meth found at Red Bluff homeless camp, 2 arrested
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Two people in a homeless camp in Red Bluff were arrested after probation officers found more than two ounces of methamphetamine on Friday. The Tehama County Probation Department contacted two people at a homeless camp behind Applebee’s in Red Bluff. The probation officers determined one...
krcrtv.com
Suspect arrested after Pit Stop Store burglary in Big Bend
BIG BEND, Calif. — The Shasta County Sheriff's Office says a man has been arrested for the burglary of the Pit Stop Store in Big Bend. SHASCOM says the store owner reported a burglary in-progress Sunday morning. The owner says he was made aware of the burglary by an off-duty employee who lives near the business.
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested after a search reveals meth, pills
REDDING, Calif. - Three people were arrested after officers served a search warrant at a home they call a drug house, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said they responded to the 4200 block of Bradley Drive for an investigation into a possible drug activity that was reported after National Night Out.
krcrtv.com
Vegetation Fire burns into the Bradley Fire scar on Mt. Bradley base
DUNSMUIR, Calif. — The Dunsmuir-Castella Fire Department, along with CalFire, U.S Forest Service, and the Mt. Shasta Fire Department, is on scene of a Vegetation Fire west of Dunsmuir City Park at the base of Mount Bradley. Officials say the fire is estimated to be 3-5 acres and is...
krcrtv.com
There is a Pumpkin Carving Party this Saturday in Shasta Lake
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — If you are looking for some fall, family fun this Saturday, you can head over to Shasta Lake City for the Pumpkin Carving Harvest Party. This event is being put on by the Branches Community, and will go from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 4440 Shasta Dam Blvd, Shasta Lake, CA.
actionnewsnow.com
Convicted felons with access to assault weapon arrested in Happy Valley
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Three convicted felons were arrested in Shasta County after deputies found they all had access to an unregistered assault weapon, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they conducted a compliance check on people who are on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) in...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters at scene of 10-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County on Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 5:14 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that the Flores Fire in Tehama County has been contained on Saturday. Forward progress of the fire was stopped at around 4:16 p.m., according to CAL FIRE. The fire has burned 10 acres in the area of northbound...
shastascout.org
Meet Erin Resner For Shasta County Supervisor
This story is part of Shasta Scout’s citizen-powered election coverage. For the November 8, 2022 general election, we’re focusing on three races: the Redding City Council, the Shasta County Board of Supervisors, and the Shasta County Board of Education. Four candidates are running for two open seats on...
actionnewsnow.com
Gun, suspected fentanyl found in Redding home, 2 arrested
REDDING, Calif. - Two people were arrested after officers located a gun and fentanyl at a home officers called a drug house. The Redding Police Department said they learned that 70-year-old Patrick Borges of Redding was in unlawful possession of a gun. Officers contacted Borges at his home on Mountain...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist who died in downtown Redding crash identified
REDDING, Calif. - A 27-year-old who died in a motorcycle crash in Redding has been identified. Deputies said Daniel Ahern died after a late-night crash in downtown Redding last week. The crash happened in the area of Shasta Street and Pine Street at about 11:40 p.m. on Oct. 12. The...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Dog Hell, Do-nothing Groundwater Officials, and Manton School Extortion
We are in Dog Hell. Our neighbors down the hill are selling their place and not taking their dogs. They bought the house a couple years ago but have never lived in it. They just used it to grow cannabis indoors and got caught when they set their power pole on fire by overloading the transformer and blowing the top clean off.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman found dead after Redding house fire identified
REDDING, Calif. - Deputies have identified a Redding woman who died in a house fire in Redding earlier this month. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office said 62-year-old Cynthia Gavron was found dead after an early-morning fire on Oct. 4. The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. in the...
actionnewsnow.com
Power restored to more than 600 customers in the Redding area
REDDING, Calif. 2:05 P.M. UPDATE - Pacific Gas and Electric reports that at approximately 11:22 a.m. Monday, a bird came into contact with substation equipment, causing a power outage in Redding. According to PG&E, the outage impacted 625 customers in East Redding near the Shasta College campus. PG&E reports that...
actionnewsnow.com
River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park
The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind. River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park. The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind.
krcrtv.com
Dozens of Greyhound bus passengers stranded in Redding on Thursday
REDDING, Calif. — Nearly three dozen passengers of a Greyhound bus were stranded at the Downtown Transit Center on Yuba Street in Redding on Thursday. Some of the approximately 35 passengers told KRCR they arrived in Redding after departing from Sacramento around 5 a.m., which was previously delayed from the night before.
actionnewsnow.com
Power back on for 1,100 PG&E customers power west of Redding Sunday
REDDING, Calif. 4:59 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 1,121 PG&E customers who suffered two outages west of Redding on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that power went out at around 2:44 p.m. for one outage, and 2:46 p.m. for the other.
actionnewsnow.com
PG&E delays or cancels Public Safety Power Shutoff in multiple Northern California counties
Due to dynamic weather conditions, PG&E has canceled or delayed a Public Safety Power Shutoff to prevent wildfires in Shasta, Tehama, Glenn and Colusa counties on Saturday. PG&E originally notified 2,600 customers in these areas about a potential PSPS because of forecasted high winds and low humidity. This cancellation will affect about 500 customers in Shasta and parts of Tehama county, according to PG&E.
actionnewsnow.com
Pride of mountain lions caught on camera near Burney
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A pride of mountain lions passing through eastern Shasta County was caught on camera. A video from Jim Ferguson with Intermountain Outdoors shows four full-size cougars roaming together near Burney. Hunters and wildlife experts say it's rare to see so many mountain lions together. Fish and...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff moves homeless out of River Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff River Park has been a place where the homeless have resided for some time now. However, this past week, that has changed. Red Bluff Police Chief, Kyle Sanders, said, “on Sep. 6, council made a decision to essentially ask homeless persons, that were residing at the River Park, to move over to the Samuel Ayers Park. So, since that time, we've slowly made progression in accomplishing that.”
