ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Frederick News-Post

Frederick County health board discusses state of COVID, health department programs

By Angela Roberts aroberts@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2crnxt_0ih5O1GC00

The Frederick County Board of Health provided an update on the efficacy of its services, described the current state of local coronavirus infections, and shared research on long COVID during its regular meeting on Wednesday night.

The board, which has regular meetings twice per year, is made up of the County Council’s seven members, County Executive Jan Gardner and Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer.

Coronavirus hospitalizations, infections and fatalities have continued along a promising trend in Frederick County, according to data shared during the meeting on Wednesday.

After the number of deaths from the virus peaked in January at 63, the monthly count has remained less than 10 since April. So far in October, with about a week and a half remaining, two people have died from the virus.

The omicron variant of the virus remains the one that is circulating the most in the county. Updated booster shots, which protect against the omicron variant of the virus, as well as the original strain, remain available at Frederick County Health Department vaccine clinics.

As of Wednesday, according to data shared at the health board meeting, 57.5% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated and has received a first booster shot. Close to half of residents 50 years and older have gotten a second booster shot.

At the meeting, Brookmyer also gave a brief presentation on long COVID, a condition that research suggests affects nearly one in five adults who have reported being infected with the virus.

Long COVID, a condition that is still not fully understood, is when someone has symptoms that last three or more months after they are infected with COVID-19 that weren’t present before they were infected.

There have been more than 200 symptoms of long COVID documented, and still more are being counted, according to a presentation shared by the health board. Some of the most common symptoms include fatigue, loss of smell or change in taste, coughing or feeling short of breath, and brain fog.

During a presentation Brookmyer shared about the programs and services the county health department provides, she described changes that divisions — such as Mental Health Services and Community Health Services — have witnessed during the pandemic.

The Mental Health Services Division, according to data shared by Brookmyer, saw an increase in attendance rate of clients from 70% in fiscal year 2019 to 82% by the end of fiscal year 2022.

This change is likely because of the telehealth opportunities and appointment reminder calls the division has implemented, according to a presentation shared by the health board.

During fiscal year 2022, the Community Health Services Division administered more than 34,000 COVID-19 PCR tests and distributed more than 23,000 at-home test kits, according to the presentation.

Members of the health board also voted to approve the rules of procedure for the local entity.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Nova

Inova Health activates emergency operations due to surge in flu-like illnesses

Inova Health has activated its internal emergency operations plan at the system's hospitals and emergency rooms due to a surge in patients with flu and other respiratory viruses. "Declaring emergency status allows us to better prioritize patient and team member safety, leverage operational efficiencies, and make decisions in a dynamic...
mocoshow.com

Rockville Biotech Begins Withdrawing Clinical Trial Participants From Antiretroviral HIV Medication; “All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy”

A Maryland biotech company has taken an important next step in their HIV Clinical Trial that they hope will lead to long-term remission for participants. Rockville-based biotech company American Gene Technologies® has begun withdrawing clinical trial participants from their antiretroviral HIV medication to determine whether the gene therapy treatment works. All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy, according to the press release. Full press release below:
ROCKVILLE, MD
alxnow.com

Nine more COVID deaths in Alexandria within the last month

Nine Alexandria residents died of COVID-19 over the last month, bringing the death toll from the virus to 210. The number of cases is still declining, and the city’s Community Level remains low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The seven-day average of new cases is now 10.7 — down from the mid-30s at around this time last month.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
wvpublic.org

Construction Begins On Eastern Panhandle Sober Living Community

Officials broke ground Friday afternoon on the Mountaineer Recovery Village, a first-of-its-kind sober-living housing development in the Eastern Panhandle. The development is part of Mountaineer Recovery Center (MRC), a substance use treatment campus in Kearneysville. It’s set to provide its patients with housing and transportation after treatment and help them re-enter the workforce.
KEARNEYSVILLE, WV
DC News Now

Spike of respiratory virus in children concerns doctors

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DcNewsNow) — Meritus Medical Center said it has had more than one dozen children with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) come through its doors in the past two weeks. If that sounds like a lot, it is, but in some cases, RSV has been responsible for overwhelming children’s hospitals across the country with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Four armed carjackings reported overnight in DMV

(DC News Now) — A string of armed carjackings was reported across Washington D.C. and Maryland all within the span of just a few hours. There were 4 armed carjackings overnight all reported by our contributor Larry Calhoun at DC Realtime News. The first armed carjacking was reported around 1 a.m. in the District in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

Maryland school district blocked Republican gubernatorial candidate's website

A Maryland school district had blocked visiting the Republican gubernatorial candidate's website from its computers before fixing access on Thursday. A student of Frederick County Public Schools had been working on a school assignment from home on a district-issued computer when the student discovered the website of Dan Cox, the Republican candidate running against Democrat Wes Moore, could not be accessed on the device. After being alerted to the issue, FCPS began to work on fixing it, according to Fox 45 News.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

A respiratory virus that infects young children is surging in Maryland

BALTIMORE, Md. – A virus that can cause severe respiratory distress in children under the age of one or with certain underlying health conditions has surged earlier than usual, doctors warn.Respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, is similar to a common cold. The CDC lists several symptoms associated with RSV, which can include cough, runny nose, sneezing, fever and difficulty breathing. Symptoms typically subside in a week or two, however, a cough may persist for longer.The virus typically surfaces between October and November, and peaks between December and January. In Maryland, cases of RSV started to show up in September, according...
MARYLAND STATE
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal crash in Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred Saturday along Route 600 near Mountain Falls Blvd. According to police, a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Route 600 when it crossed the centerline, ran off...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia

MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
Bay Net

U.S. Naval Officer Charged Federally With Cyberstalking, Harassment Of Ex-Wife

GREENBELT, Md. – A federal criminal complaint has been filed charging Jason Michael Leidel, age 42, an active-duty commissioned officer of the United States Navy and Sarah Elizabeth Sorg, age 43, a Senior Trial Attorney for the United States Department of Transportation, both of Silver Spring, Maryland, with aggravated identity theft, fraud related to a protected computer, cyberstalking and conspiracy to commit cyberstalking.
SILVER SPRING, MD
The Frederick News-Post

The Frederick News-Post

Frederick, MD
6K+
Followers
270
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Frederick News-Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy