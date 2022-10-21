Frederick County health board discusses state of COVID, health department programs

The Frederick County Board of Health provided an update on the efficacy of its services, described the current state of local coronavirus infections, and shared research on long COVID during its regular meeting on Wednesday night.

The board, which has regular meetings twice per year, is made up of the County Council’s seven members, County Executive Jan Gardner and Health Officer Dr. Barbara Brookmyer.

Coronavirus hospitalizations, infections and fatalities have continued along a promising trend in Frederick County, according to data shared during the meeting on Wednesday.

After the number of deaths from the virus peaked in January at 63, the monthly count has remained less than 10 since April. So far in October, with about a week and a half remaining, two people have died from the virus.

The omicron variant of the virus remains the one that is circulating the most in the county. Updated booster shots, which protect against the omicron variant of the virus, as well as the original strain, remain available at Frederick County Health Department vaccine clinics.

As of Wednesday, according to data shared at the health board meeting, 57.5% of the county’s population is fully vaccinated and has received a first booster shot. Close to half of residents 50 years and older have gotten a second booster shot.

At the meeting, Brookmyer also gave a brief presentation on long COVID, a condition that research suggests affects nearly one in five adults who have reported being infected with the virus.

Long COVID, a condition that is still not fully understood, is when someone has symptoms that last three or more months after they are infected with COVID-19 that weren’t present before they were infected.

There have been more than 200 symptoms of long COVID documented, and still more are being counted, according to a presentation shared by the health board. Some of the most common symptoms include fatigue, loss of smell or change in taste, coughing or feeling short of breath, and brain fog.

During a presentation Brookmyer shared about the programs and services the county health department provides, she described changes that divisions — such as Mental Health Services and Community Health Services — have witnessed during the pandemic.

The Mental Health Services Division, according to data shared by Brookmyer, saw an increase in attendance rate of clients from 70% in fiscal year 2019 to 82% by the end of fiscal year 2022.

This change is likely because of the telehealth opportunities and appointment reminder calls the division has implemented, according to a presentation shared by the health board.

During fiscal year 2022, the Community Health Services Division administered more than 34,000 COVID-19 PCR tests and distributed more than 23,000 at-home test kits, according to the presentation.

Members of the health board also voted to approve the rules of procedure for the local entity.