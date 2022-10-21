Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Big Red Barn receives $25,000 grant from Truist Foundation for Warrior PATHH program
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Big Red Barn Retreat received a $25,000 grant from Truist Foundation towards funding the Warrior PATHH program for Veterans and First Responders. Approximately 40% of South Carolina’s veterans and first responders struggle with mental health challenges. The program provides a seven-day residential peer-based training,...
The Taste of Orangeburg bonds the community through food
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg’s Downtown Revitalization Association held its annual Taste of Orangeburg on Sunday to highlight restaurants in the area. Restaurants served small portions of their food in exchange for tokens eventgoers purchased from the association. Some of the foods on the menu included:. "Shrimp and grits,...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Authentique Beauties Pageant
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You should always wear confidence like a crown and a recent pageant winner is using her platform to teach young girls how to do just that. Cherita Williams, Ms. South Carolina Plus America 2022-2023 is working to strengthen and empower young girls to embrace their inner beauty through the Authentique Beauties Pageant.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: How to style your Halloween party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are ending our Spirit Week with tips on easy Halloween DIY decor. Jennifer Martin, an event stylist and founder of Prix Fixe Party, a remote company based here in Columbia showed Billie Jean Shaw how to make your decor go from drag to fab!. Jennifer...
WLTX.com
Historic West Columbia manufacturing building will soon become 'Colite City'
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new development project aims to bring new life to a historic building in West Columbia. The former home of the Colonial-Hites Manufacturing Plant has been vacant for years. But now there are plans to take that former site and transform it into what its new developers call, "Colite City." That's the vision of the real estate development company Jams & Stark.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Veteran of the week nomination and recognitions
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Do you know a veteran who deserves to be honored as South Carolina Veteran of the Year?. The South Carolina Department of Veteran’s Affairs is expanding the way it honors vets in the state with both quarterly and yearly recognitions. WIS’ Greg Adeline sat down...
abccolumbia.com
The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October. According to the event calendar, there are two dates, Saturday, October 22 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are for kids aged 3-12, those in...
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Picture perfect murals
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This Friday for Soda City Spotlight, we are helping your Instagram pictures pop. There are TONS of beautiful murals in the Midlands you can visit for that picture-perfect shot. Vlogger and influencer Ken Walker joined Soda City Live’s Billie Jean Shaw to share the best murals...
WIS-TV
Rapid Shelter Columbia on track for November launch
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Rapid Shelter Columbia will launch in the capital city in less than two weeks. It aims to use individual cabins made by the Washington-based company Pallet to tackle homelessness, which city leaders and law enforcement say is a growing issue in Columbia. “It won’t solve every...
Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County wins David W. Robinson Catalyst Award
NEWBERRY — The Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County has been named this year’s David W. Robinson Catalyst Award winner by Central Carolina Community Foundation. “The Free Medical Clinic’s commitment to supporting the medically underserved and their households embodies the persistence, leadership and creativity recognized by the Catalyst Award,” said JoAnn Turnquist, president & CEO of Central Carolina Community Foundation. “The clinic has not only recognized the lack of essential medical services but also has expanded its facilities and partnered with local churches and medical centers to serve hundreds of Newberry residents for free.”
WLTX.com
Fresh produce boxes now available to students, staff at four local colleges and universities
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Students and staff at four local college campuses now have access to boxes of fresh produce for just $5 as part of a new program to address food insecurity. FoodShare South Carolina is new program by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. It launched Wednesday at the University of South Carolina, Allen University, and Columbia College. Foodshare will soon be coming to Benedict College as well.
Columbia hiring staff, laying turf, getting ready for Rapid Shelter to open in November
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Things are moving right along at Rapid Shelter Columbia which was first announced back in September. The city is building 50 pallet cabins around the inclement weather center on Calhoun Street. Columbia's Taskforce to Prevent and End Homelessness says their intention was to have the cabins...
WIS-TV
Gamecocks kick off homecoming week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gamecock Athletics is kicking off homecoming week Monday. UofSC and the Five Points Association are holding a briefing about the Paint the Town Garnet & Black Block Party at 11 a.m. The block party is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m....
WIS-TV
SCDC food warehouse worker facing drug and contraband charges
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The SCDC Inspector General has announced an SCDC food warehouse worker is facing charges for sneaking drugs and contraband to prisoners. Officials say, Javaris Marquies Da’Sant, 20, of Columbia, is being charged with trafficking in methamphetamines, possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana, and providing contraband to prisoners.
WIS-TV
Respiratory Syncytial Virus overwhelms local hospitals
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to doctors, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) has returned with a vengeance among newborn to school-age children in South Carolina. Dr. Deborah Greenhouse is a primary care physician at Palmetto Pediatrics in Columbia. She confirmed the uptick of positive RSV cases on Thursday. “Generally [RSV]...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. charge teen and family members in Swansea shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department says three individuals have been charged following a Saturday shooting that injured two people in Swansea. The victims suffered minor wounds. Authorities say a teen, his mother and his uncle are facing multiple charges related to the shooting that occurred...
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday- Percy
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Percy is a 2-year-old Pointer mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. Percy is one of many dogs we rescue from our local municipal shelters where any dog can be at risk of euthanasia, especially larger dogs like Percy. Percy was actually scheduled to be euthanized on October 7 at 3:00 p.m. We couldn’t save him until we had a foster lined up and thankfully his wonderful foster mama stepped forward and took him in! We are so glad we could give Percy a second chance at life!
Chicken house fire that killed 7,000 birds won't impact SC poultry supply, experts say
LEXINGTON, S.C. — A fire in Lexington County destroyed a chicken house and reportedly killed thousands of chickens. But while the impact will certainly be felt by those who own and operate the poultry farm, experts say this is unlikely to affect local supply. Around 9 p.m. on Friday,...
'You're no longer a victim, you're an overcomer': Domestic violence survivor organizes walk of empowerment
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — An Orangeburg native said she turned to her faith in the face of domestic violence, which she says called her to organize a domestic violence prevention and deliverance prayer walk in Orangeburg. "They say you're no longer a victim, you're an overcomer," Yolanda Robinson Durham said.
Comments / 0