ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Governor Ivey administers 13 grants to food providers

By Maggie Matteson
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zlOnm_0ih5NtR200

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) – Governor Kay Ivey awarded roughly $400,000 to help various Alabama charities, food banks and ministries.

13 grants were awarded by Gov. Ivey under the state’s Healthy Food Financing Program. The program offers assistance to food providers with any resources needed to supply healthy food to people in the service area.

Man found guilty of 2019 Mobile murder, acquitted of abuse of a corpse

The program was created by the Alabama legislature in 2015. It was designed to improve access to fresh food for Alabamians in “food deserts” through food banks, farmer’s markets or retail grocery stores.

“Many Alabamians even in this day and time live in areas where fresh, nutritious foods are not easily available or that may be beyond their means to obtain,” Gov. Ivey said. “This program helps fill in those gaps by providing food service programs with the equipment, transportation and other resources to supply foods in those needed areas.”

The grants are administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).

“Community providers of healthy foods are often on shoestring budgets and need assistance in meeting the demand in their areas,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “This program helps provide those resources they need, and ADECA is pleased to join Gov. Ivey in meeting those needs.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Morning Newsletter

The grants are listed below:

  • New Life Seventh-day Adventist Church (Huntsville) – $50,000 to renovate and expand its food pantry and purchase new equipment to serve people in Madison County.
  • One God Ministries (Decatur) – $12,500 to purchase a food-storage building for its food pantry operation serving the Limestone County area.
  • Community Food Bank of Central Alabama (Birmingham) – $36,369 to provide a refrigerated cooler and other equipment needs for a donated truck that will help the organization to continue food delivery. The food bank serves Jefferson, Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Winston counties.
  • PEER Inc. (Birmingham) – $30,000 to provide kitchen and mobile food equipment for its community kitchen and mobile grocery store serving east Jefferson County
  • Smithfield Community Development Corp. (Birmingham) – $25,589 to purchase a delivery van and related equipment needed to fulfill food programs for both adults and children in Birmingham and other areas of Jefferson County.
  • Talya Ball Ministries (Aliceville) – $35,000 to expand a food pantry and purchase equipment for the non-profit group that serves Pickens and Greene counties.
  • Children of the Village Network (Livingston) – $10,000 to purchase a commercial walk-in freezer for its food programs serving Sumter County.
  • A Vision to Feed Ministry (Valley) – $11,869 for building rehabilitation and equipment for its food ministry which serves east Alabama.
  • Helping Hand Food Ministry (Montgomery) – $23,000 to purchase a refrigerated truck and loading equipment for the non-profit organization’s food distribution program in Macon County.
  • Edmundite Missions (Selma) -$40,000 to purchase a van to provide food delivery services to residents in Lowndes County.
  • Orrville Farmer’s Market (Orrville) – $25,000 to purchase a refrigerated van to transport fresh produce to the market which is located in an area that is defined by U.S. Department of Agriculture standards as a food desert.
  • Blackbelt & Central Alabama Housing Authority (Camden) – $50,000 to renovate a food pantry/farmers market and purchase a truck for food delivery in Dallas and Wilcox counties.
  • Lifeline Outreach Ministries (Grove Hill) – $50,000 to expand its food distribution program by establishing a food pantry in the city of Jackson. Funds will be used to purchase equipment and make needed renovations to a city-owned building.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 6

Related
wbrc.com

Ala. 2022 General Election sample ballots by county

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Secretary of State’s office posted 2022 General Election sample ballots by county on their website. General Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

Gov. Ivey awards grants to improve access to healthy food

Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded nearly $400,000 to help provide Alabamians with improved access to fresh and healthy foods. The 13 grants were awarded by the governor under the state’s Healthy Food Financing Program. The program offers assistance to help food providers, like food banks, with the resources needed to supply healthy foods to people in their service area.
ALABAMA STATE
aldailynews.com

AARP: Pass Amendment 2, the Alabama Broadband Internet Infrastructure Funding Amendment on November 8

For many Alabamians, access to high-speed internet, also known as broadband, is not available where they live and work. AARP Alabama believes that affordable and reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury, it is a necessity – a necessity that can help Alabamians learn, find work, do their jobs and stay healthy. It connects older Alabamians with their family and friends and helps them remain independent. Just as importantly, high-speed internet is necessary for local businesses to prosper.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards grants to help low income families

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded grants to help low income families with home energy costs during winter months. The grants, totaling $2.58 million, will allow community service agencies to provide funding to help families heat their homes. “As we enter the coldest months of the year, many...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Guns, ‘forever’ chemicals and voting: Down in Alabama

A lawsuit in federal court targeting an Alabama state park firearm regulation. What a PFAS-chemical water-sampling program found. Today is the last day to register in Alabama in order to vote in our Nov. 8 general election. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
ALABAMA STATE
sylacauganews.com

Gov. Ivey awards over $19 million to help boost Alabama communities

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Last Thursday, Oct. 13, Gov. Kay Ivey announced that she awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 Alabama towns, cities, and counties. The Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight and drainage problems, improve water or sewer services, and build or improve local community centers and playgrounds.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Alabama’s racist constitution needs a makeover: Vote ‘Yes’ to ratify Constitution of 2022

Confederate monuments are easier to remove than Alabama’s racist laws. Our mammoth state Constitution of 1901 is not just littered with racism, it was written to ensure it: “White Supremacy by Law.” On November 8, Alabama voters will have the opportunity to vote for the ratification of the proposed Alabama Constitution of 2022, a rare piece of legislation that has unanimous bipartisan support among state lawmakers.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Lawsuit accuses Alabama transportation director of being ‘on a mission to destroy’ Baldwin County toll bridge operator

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Bridge Company filed a lawsuit against Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper on Thursday alleging that Cooper has abused his power to harm the company, which operates the Beach Express Bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Orange Beach. ALDOT in a statement called the lawsuit […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Project Share offers some Alabama Power customers help with bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A program through Alabama Power and Salvation Army is helping Birmingham-area residents pay their bills. As we are already paying more for everyday goods, utility bills may soon go up because of the chilly temperatures outside. Project Share helps pay wintertime energy bills of low-income Alabamians who are 60 and up or disabled.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for providing amazing atmosphere, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

What are the biggest fish ever caught in Alabama? Here are angler records

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy