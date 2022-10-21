Despite Marrying Her ‘All My Children’ Co-Star, Kelly Ripa Doesn’t Believe In Co-Star Hookups

Even though Kelly Ripa met her longtime husband on a television show, she doesn’t advise that others do the same. She believes that it is entirely a fluke why they have made it work for so many years. Kelly and Mark Consuelos met on the soap opera All My Children. Their characters got married on the show and eventually, so did they. They have been together for decades and share three adult children.

Kelly opened up about their marriage on a recent podcast. She said, “On paper, it should not have worked. I say it all the time, I’m like, How are we still married? It shouldn’t have worked. It doesn’t make sense. You should not — like, I married my crush. It’s very counter [to] everything I am.”

Kelly Ripa doesn’t advise that people should date co-stars even though she married hers

ALL MY CHILDREN, center, from left: Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, 1996, 1970-2011. ph: Robert Milazzo/© American Broadcasting Company /Courtesy Everett Collection

Prior to meeting Mark, Kelly revealed that she vowed never to date a co-worker. She explained, “That was like on my ‘no’ list. Like, I will never marry an actor because there is no stability there. Right? But not only did I marry an actor, I married my costar, which is Rule No. 2: Do not involve yourself with your costar because that never works.”

ALL MY CHILDREN, Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, 1970-2011. © ABC / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Kelly shared that at first, she was worried that she was just falling in love with Mark’s character on the show. She tried not to date him but eventually caved because they had truly fallen in love while working together.

HOPE AND FAITH, Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, ‘The Marriage, Part 1 & II’ (Season 3), 2003-06, photo: Eric Liebowitz / © Touchstone Television / Courtesy Everett Collection

She concluded, “But as it turns out. I went against the grain of like that other voice that is like, ‘This will never work. You shouldn’t do this. This will be ultimately bad for you.’ And I decided to take this chance.” Seems like it worked out well for them!