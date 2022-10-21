Read full article on original website
Glen Ridge over Westfield- Field hockey recap
Natalie Shaw scored two goals to lead Glen Ridge to a 3-2 win over Westfield in Glen Ridge. Emily Stapleford added a goal for Glen Ridge (5-9-1), which led, 2-1 after three quarters. Feryal Haider made seven saves in the win. Lucy Mineo netted two goals for Westfield (8-7-1). The...
Johnson defeats Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap
Zoey Brown’s second-quarter goal gave Johnson a 1-0 victory over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Despite coming in a loss, Emma Capparelli made 17 saves for Gov. Livingston (6-8-2). Grace Warnick recorded an assist for Johnson (10-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
No. 19 Chatham over Morristown - Field hockey recap
Mia Sciacchitano, Kitty Garrett and Sophia Claps each found the net as Chatham, No. 19 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 3-0, over Morristown. Chatham (12-1-1) scored a goal in each of the second, third and fourth periods. Morristown is now 5-8-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Morris Knolls edges Mendham in OT - Girls soccer recap
Brooke Zurvansky and Julianna Critchley scored as Morris Knolls won in overtime, 2-1, over Mendham in Rockaway. Scarlett Brookes and Maggie Krasnomowitz added an assist apiece for Morris Knolls (9-6), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sonja Zeepvat knocked in the goal for Mendham (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Girls soccer: No. 9 Scotch Plains-Fanwood blanks Columbia for 11th shutout
Lily Camacho and Reece Priel each had a goal as Scotch Plains-Fanwood, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, dispatched Columbia 2-0 in Scotch Plains. Brigitte Priel chipped in with an assist for Scotch Plains-Fanwood (9-2-6) while Morgan Virgil had three saves in goal and Rebecca Kessler had two. Scotch Plains-Fanwood, seeded third in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 3 NJSIAA Tournament, will host 14th-seeded Rahway on Wednesday in the first round.
Cranford over Union - Field hockey recap
Abby Gorman led with two goals while Sofia Lijo added a goal and an assist as Cranford won at home, 4-0, over Union. Audrey McMahon scored while Lillian Costello dished two assists for Cranford (8-8-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint. Lily Goodwin received the shutout with one...
Glen Ridge defeats St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Ava Kotronis scored twice to lead Glen Ridge past St. Dominic 3-0 in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (9-7-2) did its damage early as it scored all three of its goals in the first half. Katie Powers also netted one while Alison Snyder and Jada Cush combined for seven saves. Alessandra...
Parsippany over Morristown-Beard- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Kopec scored two goals to lead Parsippany to a 4-2 win over Morristown-Beard in Parsippany. Luca Cascio dished out two assists for Parsippany (9-9), which led, 2-1 at halftime. Jesse Gillentine and Sebastian Morey each added a goal, while Nick Jones made three saves in the win. Morristown-Beard dropped...
Boys soccer: No. 13 Elizabeth edges Gov. Livingston
Senior Danilo Fuentes’ first-half goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Elizabeth, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, over Gov. Livingston in Elizabeth. Senior Andy Alvarez assisted on Fuentes’ goal for Elizabeth (13-5), which has won five of its last six games. Elizabeth is seeded second in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 4 NJSIAA Tournament when it will host 15th-seeded Franklin on Wednesday in the first round.
Metuchen over Iselin Kennedy - Girls soccer recap
Sarah Hyman scored a pair of first-half goals, both off assists from Charlotte Breen, and Metuchen went on to defeat Iselin Kennedy 3-0 in Metuchen. Alexandra Lipshutz added an insurance goal in the second half and Lola Rezes made 10 saves to earn the shutout as Metuchen raised its record to 16-4.
Holy Cross Prep ties Bordentown - Boys soccer recap
Nathan Congdon scored in the 63rd minute for Holy Cross Prep after Patrick Redwood connected in the 49th minute for Bordentown and the game ended in a 1-1 tie in Delran. Stephen Foley stopped a dozen shots for Holy Cross Prep (4-11-1) while Christian Matamoros and Ethan Beauchemin made four saves apiece for Bordentown (14-3-1).
Girls soccer: Wallkill Valley, North Warren finish tied ahead of sectional playoffs
Wallkill Valley and North Warren ended in a 1-1 draw as both sides prepare for the sectional playoffs in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 1 Tournament this week. Wallkill Valley (6-7-2), seeded 15th, will visit second-seeded Glen Rock on Wednesday in the first round while eighth-seeded North Warren (8-6-2) will host ninth-seeded Saddle Brook.
5 different scorers lead Middletown South past Old Bridge - girls soccer recap
Five different goal scorers, with three coming in the second half alone, drove Middletown South past Old Bridge to an emphatic 5-1 victory in Old Bridge. Makayla Jaffe kicked off the scoring for Middletown South (10-4-1) just five minutes in, followed by a finish from Bia Tonoco just before the half hour mark. Old Bridge (11-7) made things interesting just before halftime with a goal from Jenna Magrino, but little inroads were made otherwise.
Franklin over Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap
Ike Eluwa scored and assisted on the goal by Ryan Piro as Franklin won at home, 2-0, over Delaware Valley. Joel Garces saved three shots while Gabe Maciel stopped two to combine for the shutout for Franklin (8-11), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Delaware Valley is now...
Times girls soccer notes, playoff edition: Steinert, Allentown, set for CJ3 battle
After a thrilling 2022 regular season and two Mercer County Tournaments (good job by Tripp Becker and the other people in charge), the girls soccer season will start coming to an end for many teams this week in the various state sectional tournaments. For a select few teams, this season...
Field hockey: Red Bank Catholic tops Henry Hudson to win 3 of its last 4 games
Junior Ellie Kopec and senior Amelia Drechsler each scored twice to lift Red Bank Catholic to a 4-1 win over Henry Hudson in Red Bank. Junior Makenna Graham put up three assists for Red Bank Catholic (7-6-1), which won three of its last four games. Senior goalie Bella Hurta made three saves.
Bordentown defeats Burlington Township in 2OT - Girls soccer recap
Victoria Wheeler scored twice for Bordentown as it defeated Burlington Township 5-4 in double overtime in Bordentown. Bordentown (6-12) led 1-0 at halftime before Burlington Township (2-15) scored four goals in the second half while Bordentown netted three. Valentina Candelori also had a goal and an assist while Julie Wojcik recorded three assists.
No. 11 West Orange defeats Memorial - Boys soccer recap
Mason Bashkoff scored twice as West Orange, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Memorial 4-0 in West Orange, and won seven of its last eight. West Orange (13-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Arthur Rosu tallied one goal and three assists while Justin Scavalla made five saves and Brian Perez had one.
Toms River South over Matawan - Girls soccer recap
Eva Kuri connected before the break as Toms River South won at home, 1-0, over Matawan. Delaine Wilkenson made four saves to receive the shutout for Toms River South (10-4-2). Alexa Scarpinato stopped seven shots for Matawan (5-8-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Woodstown over Westampton Tech- Boys soccer recap
Cole Lucas and Kaleb Gerace each scored a goal to lead Woodstown to a 2-0 win over Westampton Tech in Westampton. Ben Stengel made five saves to earn the shutout for Woodstown (5-8-3). Westampton Tech fell to 6-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
