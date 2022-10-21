A couple of weeks ago, Guilford High School senior Brianna Seixas made school history: she became the first girl to score a touchdown. “I just had my arms out and the ball was just placed in my chest,” said Seixas. “I looked down and I was like,” that’s where Seixas pauses, she knows it’s a big deal, she just wishes that it wasn’t.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 16 HOURS AGO