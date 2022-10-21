Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Anger Erupts Over Halloween Attraction Portraying a Murdered Police Officer
A haunted hayride in Shelton is experiencing a lot of backlash because one of its attractions depicted a police officer who was shot. The attraction, Legends of Fear, issued a public apology Sunday, after the display was seen by members of the Bristol Police force who visited Saturday night. Although...
NBC Connecticut
Ledyard Man Accused of Leaving Wife Without Heat, Food and Money Arrested
A Ledyard man is accused of taking the thermostat and food out of the house, leaving his wife with no heat or food. He is also accused of taking away her ability to obtain money and has been charged with intentional cruelty to persons. Police said the investigation started on...
NBC Connecticut
Boy Struck Near Bus Stop in Norwich
A 13-year-old boy was struck by a car near a bus stop in Norwich Monday morning. Officials from the fire department said they were called to the intersection of Third Street and Central Avenue at 7:53 a.m. and found the child who was complaining of back pain. Bystanders said the...
NBC Connecticut
Police Search for North Branford Bank Robbery Suspect
Police are looking for a man who is accused of robbing a bank in North Branford on Saturday morning. Officers were called to the TD Bank on Foxon Road around 10:15 a.m. after getting a report of a bank robbery. According to police, the suspect was wearing a blue sweatshirt...
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Vehicle Crashes Into Housatonic River in Kent
A man has died after a vehicle crashed into the Housatonic River in Kent on Friday. State police received reports of a vehicle that crashed into the Housatonic River off of Schaghticoke Road around 2:45 p.m. According to investigators, a 24-year-old woman from New York was traveling north on Schaghticoke...
NBC Connecticut
Vehicle Struck During Shots Fired Incident in Hamden
Police are investigating after a vehicle was struck by bullets and crashed during a shots fired incident on Saturday. Officers were called to Woodin Street near Rochford Avenue around 2:45 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived to the area, they said they found a white...
NBC Connecticut
Septic Truck Rollover Sends 2 People to the Hospital in Waterford
Authorities are investigating after a septic truck rolled over, spilling the contents inside and sending two people to the hospital. The crash happened on Interstate 95 North in Waterford between exits 81 and 82 at approximately 8 a.m. Waterford firefighters said they were called to the crash where they found...
NBC Connecticut
Police ID 73-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed by Vehicle in Waterbury
Police have identified a 73-year-old man who died after he was hit by a vehicle in Waterbury on Friday morning. Officers responded to the intersection of 984 Baldwin St. at 6 a.m. after receiving a report that a person was struck. When police arrived, they said they found Jose Alves,...
NBC Connecticut
Groton Shopping Plaza Back Open After Suspicious Package Scare
A shopping center in Groton was shut down for a few hours Saturday after a suspicious package was reported to police. Police said the package was found around 12:30 in the afternoon in front of Aldi at the Groton Shopping Center on Long Hill Road. Once police located the package,...
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in Berlin Crash
A man has serious injuries after a crash in Berlin on Sunday morning. Officers were called to a crash on Percival Avenue and Ellwood Road around 2:27 a.m. Firefighters responded and extricated the 21-year-old male driver out of the vehicle, police said. He was the only person in the vehicle.
NBC Connecticut
Ansonia High School Dismissed Early Monday
Ansonia High School dismissed early Monday after a gas smell and school officials said they determined there was no gas leak and students were never in danger. School officials said they received a report of a gas smell in the building and they informed the maintenance team, who reported a gas smell in the local residential area.
NBC Connecticut
I-395 South in Montville Clear After Crash
There were delays on Interstate 395 South in Montville after a crash between exits 9 and 6 Monday morning. No additional information was immediately available.
NBC Connecticut
Local Man Proves Employees With Disabilities Enhance the Workplace
October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month and some Connecticut employers are embracing the unique skills that people with disabilities bring to the job. Capital Workforce Partners was behind the 10th Annual Disability Resource Fair, connecting people with disabilities to work earlier this month. Now members of that organization say more employers can turn to this qualified group of people to address the worker shortage.
NBC Connecticut
Guilford High School Senior Makes School History as First Girl to Score Touchdown
A couple of weeks ago, Guilford High School senior Brianna Seixas made school history: she became the first girl to score a touchdown. “I just had my arms out and the ball was just placed in my chest,” said Seixas. “I looked down and I was like,” that’s where Seixas pauses, she knows it’s a big deal, she just wishes that it wasn’t.
