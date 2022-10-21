Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tomorrow, Oct. 25: TEDx Morristown, Drawing On Your Own CreativityMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Personal Stories of Recovery: Warning Signs from a Young AlcoholicsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Update: Boil Water Advisory Ended, Water Main Break FixedMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
What Is REAL ID? The New Federal ID Requirement, Appointments Now OpenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Why Are There No REAL ID Appointments Available in NJ?Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
North Warren over Wallkill Valley- Boys soccer recap
Olaf Alverson scored two goals to lead North Warren to a 4-1 win over Wallkill Valley in Blairstown. Michael Ferro had a goal and two assists for North Warren (7-8-1), which built a 2-0 lead going into halftime. Jake Oliveira added a goal, while Dylan Considine made three saves in the win.
Mountain Lakes over Parsippany Hills - Boys soccer recap
Senior Casey Fan scored his first career goal as Mountain Lakes won on the road, 4-1, over Parsippany Hills. Max Dalhausser, Marius Donnelly and Bryan Pigden each knocked in a goal for Mountain Lakes (12-1-3), which led 4-0 at halftime. Parsippany Hills is now 3-12. The N.J. High School Sports...
Girls soccer: Wallkill Valley, North Warren finish tied ahead of sectional playoffs
Wallkill Valley and North Warren ended in a 1-1 draw as both sides prepare for the sectional playoffs in the North Jersey Section 1, Group 1 Tournament this week. Wallkill Valley (6-7-2), seeded 15th, will visit second-seeded Glen Rock on Wednesday in the first round while eighth-seeded North Warren (8-6-2) will host ninth-seeded Saddle Brook.
Morris Knolls edges Mendham in OT - Girls soccer recap
Brooke Zurvansky and Julianna Critchley scored as Morris Knolls won in overtime, 2-1, over Mendham in Rockaway. Scarlett Brookes and Maggie Krasnomowitz added an assist apiece for Morris Knolls (9-6), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sonja Zeepvat knocked in the goal for Mendham (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Franklin over Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap
Ike Eluwa scored and assisted on the goal by Ryan Piro as Franklin won at home, 2-0, over Delaware Valley. Joel Garces saved three shots while Gabe Maciel stopped two to combine for the shutout for Franklin (8-11), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Delaware Valley is now...
Hanover Park over Morris Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Sienna Petro scored a hat trick and assisted on the other two goals to spark Hanover Park to a 5-1 win over Morris Catholic in Denville. Nadia Castenada added a goal and an assist as Hanover Park improved to 12-5-2. Maddy Gorri scored for Morris Catholic (3-11-1). The N.J. High...
New Milford defeats Cresskill - Girls soccer recap
Jordyn Becker scored twice as New Milford defeated Cresskill 3-1 in Cresskill. New Milford (11-6) went into halftime down 1-0 before scoring three unanswered goals in the second half. Natalia Lombardi also netted one while Elise Brevil made 14 saves. Rita Reznik tallied the lone goal for Cresskill (7-11) off...
No. 11 West Orange defeats Memorial - Boys soccer recap
Mason Bashkoff scored twice as West Orange, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Memorial 4-0 in West Orange, and won seven of its last eight. West Orange (13-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime pulling away in the second half with three more goals. Arthur Rosu tallied one goal and three assists while Justin Scavalla made five saves and Brian Perez had one.
Westwood defeats Ridgefield Park - Boys soccer recap
Westwood used five first-half goals to down Ridgefield Park 6-2 in Washinton Township. With the win, Westwood improved to 10-6-1 while Ridgefield Park fell to 4-11-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
Pompton Lakes over Hawthorne Christian - Boys soccer recap
Zach Cali led with two goals as Pompton Lakes won at home, 4-0, over Hawthorne Christian. Luka Petkovski and Stefan Jasfrzembski added a goal apiece for Pompton Lakes (13-3-2), which led 2-0 at halftime. Andrew Armstrong finished with three assists in the victory. Hawthorne Christian is now 8-7-2. The N.J....
Dover over Boonton - Boys soccer recap
First half goals by John Munoz and Matias Gonzalez powered Dover to a 2-1 victory over Boonton in Boonton. Boonton (11-6-1) trimmed the deficit in half on a Gentian Dauti goal in the second half. Dover (3-13-1) has now won consecutive road games. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
High Point over Vernon - Boys soccer recap
High Point jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first half and went on to defeat Vernon 4-1 in Wantage. The hosts geared up for their playoff game on Thursday with a convincing win that raised their record to 12-3. Sebastian Alvarez scored for Vernon (10-7-1). The N.J. High...
Franklin over Immaculata- Girls soccer recap
Sinai Kelliehan’s goal in the first half lifted Franklin to a 1-0 win over Immaculata in Franklin. Franklin improved to 8-9 with the win, while Immacualta fell to 9-6. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Voorhees defeats Warren Hills - Girls soccer recap
Samantha Bryan tallied a goal and an assist as Voorhees defeated Warren Hills 4-0 in Glen Gardner. Kate Johnson got Voorhees (9-7-1) on the board in the first half before Bryan, Keira McGann, and Ella Ortiz added three scores in the second. Phoebe Spaeth also recorded two assists while Madison Giuliano had one.
Parsippany over Morristown-Beard - Girls soccer recap
Amanda Dean scored two goals in Parsippany’s 4-1 victory over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Jaslyn Vargas had a goal and two assists for Parsippany (11-7), which jumped out to a 3-0 first half lead. Marisa Christ added a goal and Ava Turrisi made 14 saves. Morristown-Beard falls to 5-5-2. The...
Glen Ridge defeats St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Ava Kotronis scored twice to lead Glen Ridge past St. Dominic 3-0 in Glen Ridge. Glen Ridge (9-7-2) did its damage early as it scored all three of its goals in the first half. Katie Powers also netted one while Alison Snyder and Jada Cush combined for seven saves. Alessandra...
Girls soccer: Delaware Valley stops Hightstown for 4th straight win
Junior keeper Brielle Bontempo came up with nine saves to preserve a 3-1 win for Delaware Valley over Hightstown in Hightstown. Sophomore Avery Schaefer, junior Courtney Janetzko and senior Courtney Schiereck all scored in the first half for Delaware Valley (13-6), which won its fourth straight match. Senior Carly Christie had two assists and freshman Madeline Fisher had one. Delaware Valley is seeded seventh in the Central Jersey Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament where it will host 10th-seeded Ocean Township on Wednesday in the first round.
Girls soccer: Lyndhurst tops Rutherford for 4th straight win
Senior Lexi Augustyniak netted a hat trick to help pace Lyndhurst to a 4-1 win over Rutherford in Lyndhurst. Sophomore Julia Marnik had a goal while senior Madison Weaver and junior Julia Anthony chipped in with an assist apiece for Lyndhurst (12-6-1), which won its fourth straight game and seven of its last eight. Lyndhurst will be seeded fifth in the North Jersey Section 2, Group 2 NJSIAA Tournament when it hosts 12th-seeded Voorhees on Wednesday in the first round.
No. 3 Watchung Hills defeats Somerville - Girls soccer recap
Ava Prisco broke a 2-2 tie late in the first half to give Watchung Hills, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, its fifth straight win thanks to a 3-2 victory over Somerville in Somerville. Paige Thomas and Alexa Christou each scored for Watchung Hills (17-1) while Caitlyn Scott scored...
Ferris over North Arlington - Boys soccer recap
Second half goals by Anthony Ferullo and Kevin Vera lifted Ferris to a 2-1 victory over North Arlington at Rip Collins Field in North Arlington. Cesar Tlatelpa made five saves for Ferris (12-7). North Arlington (8-12) took a 1-0 lead on Vincent Richard’s first half goal. Joseph DaSilva made four...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
129K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0