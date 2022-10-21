Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person CaseTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
abc57.com
Florida man killed in two-vehicle Toll Road crash
SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. -- Officials are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal Toll Road crash that claimed the life of a Florida man around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were dispatched to the reported collision on I-90 near mile-marker 111.2 and located the rear-end collision between a...
Two people hospitalized after Montpelier shooting in 'familial incident,' police say
MONTPELIER, Ohio — Montpelier police are investigating after two people were shot early Sunday. At 1:34 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to 911 calls regarding shots fired in the 200 block of W. Water Street. Crews arrived at a residence and found two victims who both appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound. Police recovered the weapon used at the scene.
Three homes struck by gunfire in central Toledo Friday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from another crime-related story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Gunfire struck three separate residences in central Toledo on Friday, according to a report from Toledo police. Shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to reports of shots fired...
bgindependentmedia.org
Michigan man charged with abduction after police get calls of woman screaming for help
A Michigan man was charged with abduction after Bowling Green Police Division received multiple calls from city residents reporting a woman screaming for help. Darek Chelminiak, 44, of Lambertville, was taken to Wood County Jail after BGPD arrested him for domestic violence, abduction, OVI refusal and violating a traffic control device.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Monroe County police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Monroe County. Dana E. Dietrich was last seen Thursday (Oct. 20) in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, Michigan. She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes. The police...
Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Suspect charged with murder in July shooting death of 29-year-old musician in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from a related report that aired Sept. 17, 2022. A suspect is charged with murder for the July shooting death of a 29-year-old man in south Toledo. A murder warrant was issued Monday for the 17-year-old suspected of fatally shooting...
sent-trib.com
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
bgindependentmedia.org
Toledo man charged after reportedly trying to hide stolen goods under overpass
Bowling Green Police Division charged a man with theft, criminal trespassing and walking in a roadway after he reportedly tried to hide shoplifted items under an overpass. An officer on patrol around midnight on Oct. 18, on East Wooster Street at the Interstate 75 overpass, observed a man dressed all in black walking in the roadway on the opposite side from the sidewalk. The man, Shan Sneyd, 32, of Toledo, had a bookbag and his face was covered with a bandana.
One person in critical condition, two others injured in three separate Toledo incidents over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from another crime-related story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. At least two people were shot over the weekend in separate incidents, according to reports from Toledo police. A third person was admitted to the hospital with injuries possibly resulting form a gunshot wound.
MSP investigating Highland Park homicide
(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call 800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
DPD searching for missing 12-year-old
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a 12-year-old that's been reported missing.
thevillagereporter.com
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
'You can't tell it's even a car': Fatal crash on Outer Drive in Detroit described as 'horrific scene'
At least one person is dead after a crash on Detroit’s west side Monday. Many details surrounding the crash remain unclear, but there was a heavy police presence in the area of Outer Drive and Greenfield Road late Monday morning.
sent-trib.com
Michigan man charged with domestic violence, OVI after alleged BG assault
A Michigan man faces several charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman during a wedding reception in Bowling Green. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 700 block of Clough Street on Sunday at 10:45 p.m. to a report of a woman screaming. Officers talked to a woman, who...
Tv20detroit.com
Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer
YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local businessman went above and beyond in Washtenaw County last week to help an elderly Dundee woman recover nearly $12,000 in cash; money that would have been sent to a scammer. The victim didn’t want us to use her name, so we’ll call her...
13abc.com
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found
LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
wlen.com
Ohio Highway Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash in Nearby Williams County
Williams County, OH – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, serious injury crash in nearby Williams County. The crash occurred late Saturday night on US 6, near milepost 9. A vehicle was rear-ended traveling eastbound…and then those two vehicles struck a westbound vehicle.
Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94
A Southfield man is slated to appear in court in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother, Taya Land. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office has authorized homicide charges against the 20-year-old suspect.
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person Case
Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case. Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. It has been a year and a half since Dee Ann Warner vanished from her rural home in Tecumseh, Michigan. On April 24, 2021, Dee planned to tell her husband, Dale, she wanted a divorce. She had four adult children from a previous marriage and a nine-year-old daughter with Dale. A friend picked up Dale and Dee’s daughter for an overnight stay to shield the little girl from what was bound to be an emotional scene.
