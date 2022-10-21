ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lambertville, MI

abc57.com

Florida man killed in two-vehicle Toll Road crash

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. -- Officials are currently investigating a two-vehicle fatal Toll Road crash that claimed the life of a Florida man around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to Indiana State Police. Troopers were dispatched to the reported collision on I-90 near mile-marker 111.2 and located the rear-end collision between a...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Monroe County police want help finding missing 50-year-old woman

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 50-year-old woman who went missing in Monroe County. Dana E. Dietrich was last seen Thursday (Oct. 20) in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, Michigan. She was last seen wearing a plaid shirt and no shoes. The police...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Erie County crash kills one Monday afternoon

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Massillon, Ohio, man died from injuries sustained in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on state Route 99 in Erie County. Craig Griffith, 63, collided with a Mack Granite truck traveling northbound after failing to yield for a stop sign at the intersection of Harris Road and state Route 99 south of Sandusky, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car

The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Toledo man charged after reportedly trying to hide stolen goods under overpass

Bowling Green Police Division charged a man with theft, criminal trespassing and walking in a roadway after he reportedly tried to hide shoplifted items under an overpass. An officer on patrol around midnight on Oct. 18, on East Wooster Street at the Interstate 75 overpass, observed a man dressed all in black walking in the roadway on the opposite side from the sidewalk. The man, Shan Sneyd, 32, of Toledo, had a bookbag and his face was covered with a bandana.
TOLEDO, OH
CBS Detroit

MSP investigating Highland Park homicide

(CBS DETROIT) MSP is investigating a homicide that happened near the area of Woodward and Florence in Highland Park.A fight broke out in the parking lot of the Playground Strip Club which then led to gunfire between one or more suspects. A 26 year old Jane Doe was struck in the cross fire and killed. MSP does not currently have any suspect(s) description and is advisingthe public to reach out and call  800.SPEAK.UP, the Metro South Post at 734.287.5000 or the MSP tip line at 855.MICH-TIP or leavea tip on their mobile app regarding this fatality.
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
thevillagereporter.com

Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured

On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
MONTPELIER, OH
Tv20detroit.com

Local man helps elderly woman recover cash she sent to a scammer

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local businessman went above and beyond in Washtenaw County last week to help an elderly Dundee woman recover nearly $12,000 in cash; money that would have been sent to a scammer. The victim didn’t want us to use her name, so we’ll call her...
DUNDEE, MI
13abc.com

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Michigan woman was found

LAMBERTVILLE, Mich. (WTVG) - According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the reported missing 50-year-old woman has been found. The department released an alert around 8:30 p.m. stating that Dana Dietrich was last seen leaving her residence in the 3100 block of Edgevale Drive, Lambertville, on Thursday around 3:15 p.m. According to the report, Dietrich is believed to be wandering in the vicinity of Lambertville.
LAMBERTVILLE, MI
Tracy Stengel

Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner's Missing Person Case

Investigative Attorney Demands Arrest in Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Person Case. Dee Ann WarnerPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. It has been a year and a half since Dee Ann Warner vanished from her rural home in Tecumseh, Michigan. On April 24, 2021, Dee planned to tell her husband, Dale, she wanted a divorce. She had four adult children from a previous marriage and a nine-year-old daughter with Dale. A friend picked up Dale and Dee’s daughter for an overnight stay to shield the little girl from what was bound to be an emotional scene.
TECUMSEH, MI
