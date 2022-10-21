Ella Stephenson had three goals and one assist to lead Kingsway, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past No. 9 Clearview 7-2 in Woolwich Township despite being outshot 19-6. Kingsway (14-2) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before outscoring Clearview 4-2 in the second half to snap the Pioneers’ nine-game winning streak. Colleen Finnan also tallied two goals and one assist while Sabrina McGroarty had one goal and two assists.

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO