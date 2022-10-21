Read full article on original website
No. 3 Kingsway defeats No. 9 Clearview - Field hockey recap
Ella Stephenson had three goals and one assist to lead Kingsway, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, past No. 9 Clearview 7-2 in Woolwich Township despite being outshot 19-6. Kingsway (14-2) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before outscoring Clearview 4-2 in the second half to snap the Pioneers’ nine-game winning streak. Colleen Finnan also tallied two goals and one assist while Sabrina McGroarty had one goal and two assists.
Eastern over Moorestown- Boys soccer recap
Billy Cavallaro had a goal and an assist to propel Eastern to a 4-1 win over Moorestown in Voorhees. Sean Henry, Domani Arnold, and Ryan Angelone each netted a goal for Eastern (10-7-1), which scored three times in the second half to break a 1-1 tie. Gavin Ems made four saves in the win.
Bordentown defeats Burlington Township in 2OT - Girls soccer recap
Victoria Wheeler scored twice for Bordentown as it defeated Burlington Township 5-4 in double overtime in Bordentown. Bordentown (6-12) led 1-0 at halftime before Burlington Township (2-15) scored four goals in the second half while the Scotties netted three. Valentina Candelori also had a goal and an assist while Julie Wojcik recorded three assists.
Cherokee defeats Cherry Hill East - Field hockey recap
Erin St. John tallied a goal and an assist as Cherokee defeated Cherry Hill East 3-0 in Marlton. Cherokee (8-8) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Olivia Nicolucci and Cailyn Taggart also scored while Erin O’Brien earned a two-save shutout.
Glen Ridge over Westfield- Field hockey recap
Natalie Shaw scored two goals to lead Glen Ridge to a 3-2 win over Westfield in Glen Ridge. Emily Stapleford added a goal for Glen Ridge (5-9-1), which led, 2-1 after three quarters. Feryal Haider made seven saves in the win. Lucy Mineo netted two goals for Westfield (8-7-1). The...
Holy Cross Prep over Cinnaminson - Girls soccer recap
Chloe Kundra’s goal and an assist lifted Holy Cross Prep to a 2-1 overtime victory over Cinnaminson in Delran. Ava DeFulvio added a goal for Holy Cross Prep (15-2). Taryn Hymanson scored the tying goal in the second half for Cinnaminson (8-7). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Schalick defeats Overbrook - Field hockey recap
Ava Scurry had two goals and one assist as Schalick defeated Overbrook 5-1 in Pittsgrove. Schalick (9-6-2) took a 3-1 lead into halftime before adding two more goals in the second half. Ella Shimp, Mackenzie Pieczara, and Emmi Cheesman also scored. Alese Smith made 18 saves while Katelyn Blanchard tallied...
Hackettstown over Belvidere- Field hockey recap
Kiara Koeller scored twice with an assist to lead Hackettstown to a 5-0 win over Belvidere in Hackettstown. Brynn Otto had a goal and two assists for Hackettstown (14-3). Aaisha Taha and Skyler Sciaretta each chipped in with a goal in the win. Belvidere dropped to 10-7 with the loss.
Sterling over Paulsboro - Field hockey recap
Capri McKee scored a hat trick to lead Sterling to a 5-2 win over Paulsboro in Somerdale. Tori Martin added two goals and Aajanay Kizee had two assists as Sterling improved to 3-9. Alyssa Sharp had a goal and an assist for Paulsboro (0-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Buena over Lakewood in OT - Field hockey recap
Payton Ferrari broke a scoreless tie in overtime as she converted a pass from Abby Kollmer to lift Buena to an exciting 1-0 win over Lakewood in Buena. Manya Karpiak made three saves to earn the shutout. Buena has won two in a row after losing its first 13 games...
Johnson defeats Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap
Zoey Brown’s second-quarter goal gave Johnson a 1-0 victory over Gov. Livingston in Berkeley Heights. Despite coming in a loss, Emma Capparelli made 17 saves for Gov. Livingston (6-8-2). Grace Warnick recorded an assist for Johnson (10-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
No. 20 Seneca over No. 16 Shawnee - Field hockey recap
Addison Rivera scored a goal and assisted on another to help Seneca, No. 20 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeat No. 16 Shawnee 3-1 in Medford. Ava Thomas and Kylee Donegan also scored for Seneca, which extended its winning streak to nine and improved to 11-5. Kelsey Besser made 11...
Salem over Clayton - Field hockey recap
Autumn Foote and Morgan VanDover each scored a goal as Salem slipped past Clayton 2-0 in Salem. Abby Boggs made six saves to record the shutout to help Salem improve to 10-6-1. Story Mccullough turned away 14 shots for Clayton (4-9-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Gloucester Catholic over Paulsboro - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Kiniry scored twice and added two assists in Gloucester Catholic’s 6-2 win over Paulsboro in Paulsboro. Kiniry gave the visitors a 2-0 lead 10 minutes into the game and then set up goals by Zach Payne and Jake Terranova as the advantage grew to four by halftime. Nick...
Woodbury defeats Pennsauken Tech - Girls soccer recap
Ellie Allamby had three goals and one assist to lead Woodbury past Pennsauken Tech 5-2 in Woodbury. Woodbury (9-7) took a 3-0 lead into halftime before each team scored twice in the second half. Dasani Talley-Dorman also tallied a goal and an assist while Ryann Storms made seven saves. Loreny...
Woodstown over Westampton Tech- Boys soccer recap
Cole Lucas and Kaleb Gerace each scored a goal to lead Woodstown to a 2-0 win over Westampton Tech in Westampton. Ben Stengel made five saves to earn the shutout for Woodstown (5-8-3). Westampton Tech fell to 6-12 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Williamstown over Pitman - Boys soccer recap
Colin Marsh scored his first goal of the season in the first half and that was all the offense Williamstown needed in a 1-0 win over Pitman in Williamstown. Marco Blose assisted on the game-winner and Shane Graham made four saves for the shutout as Williamstown improved to 5-9-2. Aidan...
Palmyra ties Maple Shade - Girls soccer recap
Mikayla Mangano scored a pair of goals to help Palmyra battle Maple Shade to a 2-2 tie in Maple Shade. Riayn DiMeo and Julia Ostroff had assists for Palmyra, which is now 14-1-2. Addison Yackel and Hadley Schaal scored and Billie Ormsby recorded an assist for Maple Shade (9-4-3). The...
No. 16 Holmdel over Neptune in OT- Boys soccer recap
David Weiner scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime to lift Holmdel, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 win over Neptune in Holmdel. Holmdel improved to 14-2-1 with the win, and it also won its second in a row. Neptune fell to 11-4-1 with the loss.
Morris Knolls edges Mendham in OT - Girls soccer recap
Brooke Zurvansky and Julianna Critchley scored as Morris Knolls won in overtime, 2-1, over Mendham in Rockaway. Scarlett Brookes and Maggie Krasnomowitz added an assist apiece for Morris Knolls (9-6), which led 1-0 at halftime. Sonja Zeepvat knocked in the goal for Mendham (7-7-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
