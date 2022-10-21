ON THURSDAY, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT 320 HAWTHORNE ST APT 8. ENTRY WAS MADE BY THE FLORENCE/LAUDERDALE COUNTY SPECIAL OPERATIONS TEAM AND AFTER SECURING THE RESIDENCE, A SEARCH BEGAN. FENTANYL PILLS WERE LOCATED INSIDE AND OUTSIDE OF THE RESIDENCE ALONG WITH PACKAGING COMMONLY USED FOR DISTRIBUTING FENTANYL PILLS. SCALES, MULTIPLE HANDGUNS AND MARIJUANA WAS ALSO LOCATED WITH APPROXIMATELY 70 PILLS OR 8 GRAMS. JAMESON DASHAWN HOGANS, 20, DEANDRE ONEAL JOHNSON, 21, AND XAVIER KESHUN KING, 19, WERE ALL ARRESTED AND FACE CHARGES OF TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS (FENTANYL), UNLAWFUL POSS OF MARIJUANA 2ND AND UNLAWFUL POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. ADDITIONAL CHARGES AND ARRESTS ARE ANTICIPATED FOLLOWING THIS INVESTIGATION.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO