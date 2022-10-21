ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Kait 8

Two women questioned following fatal domestic disturbance

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police took two women into custody for questioning following a stabbing that left a man dead. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the 200-block of 18 ½ Avenue, according to an Oct. 24 news release from the Paragould Police Department. Because officers were...
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

Officer involved in fatal shooting identified

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police have identified the officer involved in a fatal shooting. According to a news release Monday from the Paragould Police Department, Corporal Owen Mundy was shot Tuesday, Oct. 18, while responding to an incident in the 100-block of South Rockingchair Road. Munday was first taken...
PARAGOULD, AR
neareport.com

Suspect arrested in West Memphis murder case

West Memphis, Ark. – Police arrested a suspect after a woman was murdered this weekend in West Memphis. At 2:34 AM Sunday morning, officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon in reference to a person being shot, police said in a release posted to social media. Officers located a black female in the passenger’s seat of a gray Nissan Sentra suffering from a single gunshot wound. EMS was called to the scene. She did not survive. The deceased has been identified as Christian Hammock of West Memphis.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Kait 8

Teen shot, another in police custody

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that sent a Jonesboro teen to a Memphis hospital and another to jail. According to the initial incident report, the 15-year-old gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital Sunday, Oct. 23, after being shot in the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive. He had been shot in the middle of his back with an exit wound on the left front abdomen.
JONESBORO, AR
actionnews5.com

Father arrested after bringing gun, trespassing on school property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father was arrested Monday morning after police say he brought a gun on school property while knowing he was banned from school grounds. According to the affidavit, 31-year-old Alex Heard was dropping off his daughter at Cornerstone Prep in Frayser when police were called. A...
MEMPHIS, TN
neareport.com

Paragould police provide update on last week’s trio of incidents

OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING – S. ROCKINGCHAIR RD. At approximately 7:14 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, Paragould Emergency Services received a call for service regarding an unwanted person at a residence in the 100 block of S. Rockingchair Rd. Upon officers’ arrival, contact was made with a male subject that opened fire on the responding officers. Gunfire was exchanged, and Corporal Owen Mundy was struck, as well as another resident of the home. The suspect in this incident was found deceased.
PARAGOULD, AR
WREG

Arkansas man gets 30-year sentence for wife’s death

JONESBORO, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday evening for the 2016 strangulation death of his wife, State Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman announced. A Craighead County jury found Charles Antles Devine, 62, guilty of second-degree murder. Jonesboro Police said Stacey Devine’s body was found in a ditch […]
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

MPD searching for suspects in Highland Heights homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three suspects after a homicide in August. MPD arrived on the scene in the Highland Heights neighborhood and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Memphis Police have identified the deceased as 42-year-old Clarence […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman tries to run over husband, injures children: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother was arrested and is now facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder and child abuse. Detectives say Audrey Kimble went on a rampage against her husband. Investigators say for a reason unknown, Kimble tried using her Mercury Mountaineer to run over her husband. Police add her 2-year-old child […]
MEMPHIS, TN
radio7media.com

Drug Arrests in Lauderdale County

ON THURSDAY, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT 320 HAWTHORNE ST APT 8. ENTRY WAS MADE BY THE FLORENCE/LAUDERDALE COUNTY SPECIAL OPERATIONS TEAM AND AFTER SECURING THE RESIDENCE, A SEARCH BEGAN. FENTANYL PILLS WERE LOCATED INSIDE AND OUTSIDE OF THE RESIDENCE ALONG WITH PACKAGING COMMONLY USED FOR DISTRIBUTING FENTANYL PILLS. SCALES, MULTIPLE HANDGUNS AND MARIJUANA WAS ALSO LOCATED WITH APPROXIMATELY 70 PILLS OR 8 GRAMS. JAMESON DASHAWN HOGANS, 20, DEANDRE ONEAL JOHNSON, 21, AND XAVIER KESHUN KING, 19, WERE ALL ARRESTED AND FACE CHARGES OF TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS (FENTANYL), UNLAWFUL POSS OF MARIJUANA 2ND AND UNLAWFUL POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. ADDITIONAL CHARGES AND ARRESTS ARE ANTICIPATED FOLLOWING THIS INVESTIGATION.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
WREG

Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Cyclist dead after being hit by Tipton County deputy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tipton County have reported the death of a pedestrian after an incident on Thursday. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle off McLaughlin Drive in Munford, TN around 9 p.m. The bicyclist did not survive their injuries. In a statement, Sheriff […]
MEMPHIS, TN
whiterivernow.com

Sheriff, deputies recognized in lifesaving efforts

So many times, stories regarding fatalities related to illegal drugs are published. But not all of the stories regarding drug overdoses end on such a tragic note. Naloxone is a medicine that is used to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses. It can be administered by spray into the nostrils or intramuscular, subcutaneous, or intravenous. Naloxone can save lives.
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

“She is my hero”: Mother speaks out after near-death experience

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - What started as a normal afternoon for Brenda Davis and her daughter changed in the blink of an eye when she was held at gunpoint. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Paragould police responded to the 400-block of North 5th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. This was the third violent incident that day.
PARAGOULD, AR

