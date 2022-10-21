Read full article on original website
Two women questioned following fatal domestic disturbance
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police took two women into custody for questioning following a stabbing that left a man dead. The incident happened Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the 200-block of 18 ½ Avenue, according to an Oct. 24 news release from the Paragould Police Department. Because officers were...
Officer involved in fatal shooting identified
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police have identified the officer involved in a fatal shooting. According to a news release Monday from the Paragould Police Department, Corporal Owen Mundy was shot Tuesday, Oct. 18, while responding to an incident in the 100-block of South Rockingchair Road. Munday was first taken...
Suspect arrested in West Memphis murder case
West Memphis, Ark. – Police arrested a suspect after a woman was murdered this weekend in West Memphis. At 2:34 AM Sunday morning, officers responded to the BP gas station located at the corner of West Broadway and South Avalon in reference to a person being shot, police said in a release posted to social media. Officers located a black female in the passenger’s seat of a gray Nissan Sentra suffering from a single gunshot wound. EMS was called to the scene. She did not survive. The deceased has been identified as Christian Hammock of West Memphis.
Teen shot, another in police custody
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that sent a Jonesboro teen to a Memphis hospital and another to jail. According to the initial incident report, the 15-year-old gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital Sunday, Oct. 23, after being shot in the 1800-block of Cedar Heights Drive. He had been shot in the middle of his back with an exit wound on the left front abdomen.
Father arrested after bringing gun, trespassing on school property
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A father was arrested Monday morning after police say he brought a gun on school property while knowing he was banned from school grounds. According to the affidavit, 31-year-old Alex Heard was dropping off his daughter at Cornerstone Prep in Frayser when police were called. A...
Paragould police provide update on last week’s trio of incidents
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING – S. ROCKINGCHAIR RD. At approximately 7:14 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, Paragould Emergency Services received a call for service regarding an unwanted person at a residence in the 100 block of S. Rockingchair Rd. Upon officers’ arrival, contact was made with a male subject that opened fire on the responding officers. Gunfire was exchanged, and Corporal Owen Mundy was struck, as well as another resident of the home. The suspect in this incident was found deceased.
Man points gun at woman, children after horn blown in traffic: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged after being accused of pulling a stolen gun on a woman and two children while driving in Whitehaven. According to the victim, Shelton Pope tried running her off the road when she blew her horn at him. She says he got out of his car on […]
Pamela Moses files lawsuit claiming "malicious" prosecution by former Shelby County D.A.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis activist and local Black Lives Matter founder Pamela Moses has filed a lawsuit over a conviction on charges of illegally registering to vote, which were eventually dropped in April 2022. The suit names former Shelby County D.A. Amy Weirich, the State of Tennessee, and current...
Arkansas man gets 30-year sentence for wife’s death
JONESBORO, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday evening for the 2016 strangulation death of his wife, State Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman announced. A Craighead County jury found Charles Antles Devine, 62, guilty of second-degree murder. Jonesboro Police said Stacey Devine’s body was found in a ditch […]
MPD searching for suspects in Highland Heights homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for three suspects after a homicide in August. MPD arrived on the scene in the Highland Heights neighborhood and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Regional One Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Memphis Police have identified the deceased as 42-year-old Clarence […]
SEARCHING FOR STEVE: Family looking for man who pulled son from burning car
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A family from North Central Arkansas is searching for a man who saved their son’s life. Randy Seale’s son was involved in a significant three-car accident on Highway 167 north of Batesville last Monday. The car his son was in started smoking and eventually...
Woman tries to run over husband, injures children: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother was arrested and is now facing a slew of charges, including attempted murder and child abuse. Detectives say Audrey Kimble went on a rampage against her husband. Investigators say for a reason unknown, Kimble tried using her Mercury Mountaineer to run over her husband. Police add her 2-year-old child […]
Drug Arrests in Lauderdale County
ON THURSDAY, AGENTS WITH THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE EXECUTED A LAWFUL SEARCH WARRANT AT 320 HAWTHORNE ST APT 8. ENTRY WAS MADE BY THE FLORENCE/LAUDERDALE COUNTY SPECIAL OPERATIONS TEAM AND AFTER SECURING THE RESIDENCE, A SEARCH BEGAN. FENTANYL PILLS WERE LOCATED INSIDE AND OUTSIDE OF THE RESIDENCE ALONG WITH PACKAGING COMMONLY USED FOR DISTRIBUTING FENTANYL PILLS. SCALES, MULTIPLE HANDGUNS AND MARIJUANA WAS ALSO LOCATED WITH APPROXIMATELY 70 PILLS OR 8 GRAMS. JAMESON DASHAWN HOGANS, 20, DEANDRE ONEAL JOHNSON, 21, AND XAVIER KESHUN KING, 19, WERE ALL ARRESTED AND FACE CHARGES OF TRAFFICKING IN ILLEGAL DRUGS (FENTANYL), UNLAWFUL POSS OF MARIJUANA 2ND AND UNLAWFUL POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. ADDITIONAL CHARGES AND ARRESTS ARE ANTICIPATED FOLLOWING THIS INVESTIGATION.
Community looking for consequences after official gets in altercation
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A public figure in Poinsett County has been the topic of conversation after a video surfaced over the weekend. In a video posted Sunday, Trumann Fire Chief Revis Kemper was seen getting into a physical altercation on his front lawn with his neighbors. Many neighbors and...
Biker killed after being hit by deputy in crash, Tipton County Sheriff’s Office says
TIPTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A biker was killed in a motor vehicle crash, involving a Tipton County deputy. On Oct. 20 at approximately 9 PM, a Tipton County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a motor vehicle accident involving a cyclist. The accident occurred on McLaughlin Drive in Munford,...
Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
Cyclist dead after being hit by Tipton County deputy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tipton County have reported the death of a pedestrian after an incident on Thursday. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle off McLaughlin Drive in Munford, TN around 9 p.m. The bicyclist did not survive their injuries. In a statement, Sheriff […]
Woman allegedly hit son with car while attempting to run over husband
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother is behind bars after allegedly hitting one of her children with her car while attempting to run over her husband. On Oct. 19, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD), responded to the 4000 block of Bayliss Avenue. According to an affidavit, a...
Sheriff, deputies recognized in lifesaving efforts
So many times, stories regarding fatalities related to illegal drugs are published. But not all of the stories regarding drug overdoses end on such a tragic note. Naloxone is a medicine that is used to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses. It can be administered by spray into the nostrils or intramuscular, subcutaneous, or intravenous. Naloxone can save lives.
“She is my hero”: Mother speaks out after near-death experience
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - What started as a normal afternoon for Brenda Davis and her daughter changed in the blink of an eye when she was held at gunpoint. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, Paragould police responded to the 400-block of North 5th Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound. This was the third violent incident that day.
