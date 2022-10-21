A fourth installment in the Conjuring franchise is in the works with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick penning the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Returning to produce are James Wan and Peter Safran, the filmmaking team behind every film in the Conjuring Universe. The films are based on the real-life case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Their investigations over the years into cases including the Amityville murders, and the books they wrote about them, also inspired film franchises including The Amityviille Horror, The Nun and Annabelle. Neither Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who have portrayed the Warrens in the three previous movies, as well as in spinoff Annabelle Comes Home, have signed on to the new film as yet...

