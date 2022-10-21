ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Distractify

As Much as We Love Louis's Version of Events on AMC's 'Interview With the Vampire,' Where Is Lestat?

Spoiler alert: This article contains book spoilers for Anne Rice's novel Interview With the Vampire, as well as TV spoilers for those not caught up on the AMC series. AMC's television adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire has managed to achieve the near-impossible. It updated a beloved book to reflect slightly more modern sensibilities while maintaining its original integrity. Making any changes to source material that has such a rabid fan base is always dicey, but this series has really done the book justice.
News Breaking LIVE

Another "Murder, She Wrote" Star Dies

Herman Rush Associates (publicity agency), Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Ron Masak, who starred as Cabot Cove Sheriff Mort Metzger on eight seasons of the legendary show “Murder, She Wrote,” has died. He was 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Variety

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Premiere, ‘Tulsa King’ Debut to Get Special Preview in AMC Theaters

The Season 5 premiere of “Yellowstone” and the series premiere of “Tulsa King” will screen in over 100 AMC theaters ahead of both shows’ television debuts. MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios are partnering with AMC to put both shows, which hail from Taylor Sheridan, in theaters on Saturday, Oct. 29. Tickets are now on sale at the AMC website as well as the AMC mobile app. In addition, fans who attend dressed as their favorite “Yellowstone” character can enter an online costume contest with a chance to win “Yellowstone” merchandise. Those who attend will also get access to product...
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Sound Off on Jefferson White Joining ‘Chicago PD’

Days after it was announced that Yellowstone star Jefferson White has joined Chicago P.D., fans of the western series are sounding off about White’s new role. Following the news, fans rallied on Twitter to support White’s new role. One fan wrote, “Jefferson!! Taking a run at big second city Chi-town before Yellowstone!! Good luck!! Have fun!! I still like NYC pizza better! But do fine Sofi restaurant downtown!! Food is amazing!!”
Distractify

Theo Graves Has Already Made Quite a Splash on 'AHS: NYC'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episodes 1 and 2 of AHS: NYC. Fans are quickly learning that AHS: NYC is about as murderous, mysterious, and leather-clad as a show could be. The latest installment in the FX series depicts the underworld of early-'80s New York City in a way that only American Horror Story could: through copious amounts of sex and violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

'Sister Wives' Star Truely Brown Nearly Died From Kidney Failure as a Toddler

When Sister Wives first started airing back in 2010, Christine Brown was pregnant with her daughter, Truely. Fast-forward to today, and the TLC reality series is in its 17th Season — and Kody and Christine's youngest child together is 12. As Christine's only kid still living at home, Truely has been featured more heavily in recent seasons of Sister Wives. More than once, the Browns have referenced a scary moment when she was seriously ill and hospitalized.
UTAH STATE
102.5 The Bone

In Brief: More 'Feds' for ABC, and more

A fourth installment in the Conjuring franchise is in the works with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick penning the script, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Plot details are being kept under wraps. Returning to produce are James Wan and Peter Safran, the filmmaking team behind every film in the Conjuring Universe. The films are based on the real-life case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. Their investigations over the years into cases including the Amityville murders, and the books they wrote about them, also inspired film franchises including The Amityviille Horror, The Nun and Annabelle. Neither Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, who have portrayed the Warrens in the three previous movies, as well as in spinoff Annabelle Comes Home, have signed on to the new film as yet...
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
179K+
Followers
28K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy