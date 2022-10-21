Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Recall Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled forwards Drake Caggiula and Sam Poulin from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Forward Teddy Blueger has been placed on long-term injured reserve retroactive to October 11. Caggiula, 28, began the season in WBS...
NHL
Price not planning to retire, unsure when he'll play for Canadiens again
Goalie says 'rehab hasn't been successful' following 2021 knee surgery. Carey Price said he has no plans to retire from the NHL but has no idea when or if he will be able to play for the Montreal Canadiens again. "We'll have to take it step by step," Price said...
NHL
How to watch Stars vs. Senators: Live stream, game time, TV channel
What you need to know about Monday's game between the Dallas Stars and Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre:. Game 6: Dallas Stars (4-0-1, 9 points) vs. Ottawa Senators (3-2-0, 6 points) When: Monday, October 24 at 6:00 p.m. CT. Where: Canadian Tire Centre - Ottawa, ON. TV: Bally Sports...
NHL
Projected Lineup: October 24 at Vancouver
VANCOUVER, BC. - Duncan, British Columbia-born Dylan Coghlan may have the opportunity to play in front of family and friends this evening when the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Vancouver Canucks. Coghlan was paired with fellow right-handed blueliner Jalen Chatfield at the team's morning skate Monday, perhaps suggesting that he...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. HURRICANES
FLAMES (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-1-0) 8 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Goals - Elias Lindholm, Tyler Toffoli, Mikael Backlund, Andrew Mangiapane (2) Hurricanes:. Points - Andrei Svechnikov (6) Goals - Svechnikov...
NHL
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (2-2-2) at Blackhawks (2-2-0)
Burakovsky-Wennberg-Bjorkstrand is creating and preventing scoring chances in all zones, will likely face Chicago's top line. Plus, updates on Kraken goalies. Time: 11 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One: Alex Wennberg's Two-Way Game. When asked post-game Friday night after the thrilling road 3-2 win over...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Sharks
Coming off a three-game road trip that concluded on Saturday in Nashville, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (4-1-0) are right back in action on Sunday to host David Quinn's San Jose Sharks (1-6-0). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP....
NHL
'WE FEEL GOOD'
Pretty darn good to start a season. Not to mention that the wins came against stiff competition in Colorado, Edmonton, Vegas and Carolina. Sure, it's still a work in progress but all in all, beats the alternative. "I think I've always said it's better to learn from wins than losses,"...
NHL
CH Weekly: Oct. 24 to 30
MONTREAL -- The regular season rolls on. Here are all the ways for fans to connect with the Habs this week. The Canadiens close out their four-game homestand with a matchup against the Wild on Tuesday night. The Bell Centre will be decorated for an early Halloween celebration and fans...
NHL
10/24 - The Week That Was, The Week That Is
Kings return home for three games at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings finished up their season opening five-game road this past week, playing four games over six days. The Kings first went 2-0-0 on back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday with exciting and dramatic extra session wins over the Detroit Red Wings and the Nashville Predators.
NHL
Preview: Blues at Jets
BLUES The St. Louis Blues wrap up a three-game road trip on Monday night when they visit the Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre. The Blues enter Monday's game with a perfect 3-0 record on the season and are the only team in the League to still be undefeated. The team has remained perfect on the penalty kill, too, going 4-for-4 when the opponent has the man-advantage.
NHL
Streak Ends at Three As Devils Lose to Caps | GAME STORY
New Jersey conceded four straight goals in the second, a deficit they could not overcome. The Devils made it close in the third period, but four unanswered goals in the second period by the Capitals ultimately made the biggest difference. Nathan Bastian opened the scoring in the first, while Tomas...
NHL
CANE-DO ATTITUDE
Toffoli scores game-winner in overtime as Flames rally to beat Hurricanes. More like a surge back against the storm. The Flames trailed 2-0 in the first period but scored the next three - including the overtime winner - to rally and grab two points, beating the visiting Hurricanes 3-2 at the Scotiabank Saddledome Saturday night.
NHL
Yotes Notes: Guenther Scores, Power Play's Hot, & Home Opener Approaches
Coyotes conclude season-opening road trip on Tuesday, face Winnipeg at Mullett Arena later this week. Break out the home sweaters, because the Arizona Coyotes are getting ready to head back to The Valley. Just one game stands between the Coyotes and their home opener following two weeks of travel, as...
NHL
Reimer, Sharks shut out Flyers for second win of season
PHILADELPHIA -- James Reimer made 30 saves for the San Jose Sharks in a 3-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday. The San Jose Sharks wrap up their four-game East Coast road trip today in Philadelphia. When: Sunday, October 23 at 4 p.m. PT. Where:...
NHL
NHL, Jagermeister extend U.S. partnership
NEW YORK -- Today, Jägermeister and the National Hockey League (NHL®) announced a multiyear renewal to their U.S. partnership, which will continue to name Jägermeister as the "Official Shot of the NHL." The new agreement arrives as the 2022-2023 season kicks off, allowing Jägermeister to continue bringing...
NHL
Chara honored by Bruins during pregame ceremony
Defenseman dropped ceremonial puck, retired from NHL after 24 seasons. Recently retired Bruins star Zdeno Chara and his two sons receive an ovation at TD Garden during the ceremonial puck drop before MIN-BOS 01:53 •. BOSTON -- After the ceremonial puck was dropped, Zdeno Chara shared a round of handshakes...
NHL
CBJ recall D Gavin Bayreuther from Cleveland Monsters
The Columbus Blue Jackets have recalled defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Bayreuther, 28, has posted three goals and 11 assists for 14 points with 39 penalty minutes, 84 shots and a cumulative +1...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 3, Islanders 2
The Florida Panthers tacked on two goals early and then clamped down on defense in order to grind out an impressive 3-2 win against the New York Islanders at FLA Live Arena on Sunday. "It's a tired team, but a veteran team," Panthers coach Paul Maurice said of the Islanders,...
