Pistons’ Rob Murphy put on leave after workplace misconduct allegations

The Detroit Pistons put assistant general manager Rob Murphy on leave over allegations of workplace misconduct.

According to ESPN, the Pistons have commenced an investigation into the allegations against Murphy involving a former female employee. Murphy, according to ESPN, has been out of the Pistons’ offices for around a week after the franchise became aware of the claims and started looking into them.

The Detroit Pistons opened the season against the Magic on Wednesday. USA TODAY Sports

Murphy, 50, was promoted to assistant GM in June after being brought in by Detroit in March 2021 to be the GM of its Motor City Cruise G-League affiliate. Prior to that, the Detroit native spent two decades as a college coach, with 10 years at the helm of Eastern Michigan. He left as the second-winningest coach in program history.

His college stops as an assistant coach include Kent State and Syracuse.

The allegations against Murphy come after Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka was suspended for at least this season by the team after he reportedly had an affair with a team employee.

The Pistons opened the season with a 113-109 win over the Magic on Wednesday.