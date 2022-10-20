Positive test on black swan means avian flu has arrived in San Diego County

A dead black swan discovered at Lake San Marcos has tested positive for avian flu, the first case to be found in San Diego County, officials said.

Wildlife and agriculture officials have been closely tracking the highly infectious virus since it was first detected more than 10 months ago in wild birds in North Carolina and South Carolina.

The swan was tested after it was submitted by a "private party" to the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory in San Bernardino, according to Steve Lyle, a spokesperson for the California Department of Food and Agriculture. He said test samples were then submitted to a branch of the same laboratory in Davis and "were confirmed positive for avian flu."

The sample also has been shipped to the USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa for confirmation. It will undergo genetic sequencing to pinpoint the strain of the virus involved.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza can be transferred bird to bird through bodily fluids such as respiratory droplets and feces. It affects the birds' respiratory and neurological systems, although some infected birds show no sign of illness. Experts say wild birds have been carrying the disease to new areas as they migrate.

Officials report rare cases of humans being infected by bird flu and say the risk to the general public’s health is thought to be low.

At Lake San Marcos, residents began seeing sick and dying birds around the 88-acre body of water more than a week ago. Greg Thomas, a resident and volunteer with the Lake San Marcos wildlife and waterfowl rescue group, said he sent in the dead swan that tested positive for bird flu.

Thomas said most of the dead and dying birds at the lake were found over a three-day period. "The 72 hours of madness started on (Oct. 12); I shipped that bird off (to be tested) on the 13th," he said.

Now that avian flu has been confirmed in the area, Thomas said people who frequent Lake San Marcos are being asked to not feed the birds and to shoo away migratory waterfowl that come near the "resident" wild birds. "I don't want them infecting our birds," he said.

By his count, about 15 black swans have died, along with pelicans and other birds. Before the positive test came back, some residents wondered if pesticides sprayed onto a grassy area near the water may have sickened some of the birds or left their immune systems compromised.

On a hopeful note, Thomas said a goose that was very ill earlier this week appears to be recovering.

In recent months, the San Diego Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park and SeaWorld San Diego took precautions to try to protect birds in their collections from the avian flu. Hundreds of birds have been moved indoors or to netted outdoor habitats to try to minimize the exposure risk.

Last week, a pelican that died at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium tested positive for avian influenza, and a second bird was euthanized after it became ill. As a precaution, that zoo said it would close one of its aviaries to the public for at least 10 days. A spokesperson said no other birds in the zoo’s collection have shown symptoms of bird flu.

Domestic poultry are particularly susceptible to the virus, and more than 47 million chickens and turkeys in commercial and backyard flocks the U.S. have been slaughtered in 42 states to try to halt the spread, according to the U.S. Department of Agricultur e. Regulators order entire flocks to be killed when a case of the virus is found.

Infections in flocks have triggered export restrictions on U.S. poultry and led to higher prices at grocery stores for eggs and meat.

Renee Brandt, who owns Backyard Chickies in Alpine and supplies birds to buyers in five Southern California counties, said she's taken several "biosecurity" steps to minimize wild bird interactions.

"All of our coops are covered and the walls are hardware cloth," Brandt said. "All of the food... is inside of the coop and not outside in their run. That greatly minimizes interaction with wild birds."

Brandt said the farm maintains separate clothing and shoes and even a separate vehicle to be used in the chicken area. Brandt said she is "sanitizing constantly."

Earlier this month, SeaWorld San Diego halted its bird rescue program after bird flu was discovered in Orange County. That's left the San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife responding to rescue calls in the region.

Project Wildlife has heard of only one "high-volume mortality event" in San Diego County suspected to be bird flu, the deaths at Lake San Marcos, senior director Jon Enyart said.

Anyone who finds sick or dying birds is asked to report them to a state avian health hotline at (866) 922-BIRD (2473). Enyart said people should wash their hands and change clothes after touching sick or injured birds.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .