Georgia State

Stacey Abrams slams ‘grotesque’ Brian Kemp for Covid failings during event with Oprah

By Josh Marcus
 4 days ago

Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams hit out at her opponent, incumbent Governor Brian Kemp, arguing the “callous” and “grotesque” Republican is causing unneeded harm and deaths in the state by refusing to expand Medicaid, a federal health programme for low-income people.

“We’ve lost hospitals and we’ve lost lives,” Ms Abrams told Oprah Winfrey during an event on Thursday.

“What’s so grotesque is we’ve got the money,” Ms Abrams added. “The government has access to the money and won’t accept it because he doesn’t believe that people are entitled to healthcare. I can’t find it in me to be that callous.”

The Democrat said Mr Kemp’s stance has put 19 hospitals at risk of closing and weakened the state’s Covid response.

Georgia is one of 12 states that hasn’t agreed to accept the expansion of Medicaid, a signature initiative of the “Obamacare” Affordable Care Act.

Governor Kemp has proposed a partial expansion of Medicaid via waivers allowing the state to tweak how the programme is administered.

This is a developing news story and will be updated with new information .

