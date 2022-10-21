ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the leg East Baltimore's Bayview section, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday afternoon in East Baltimore's Bayview section, city police said. Officers were called to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center around 1:30 p.m. after the 20-year-old man who had been shot in the leg admitted himself. His condition is described as serious. Detectives...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man charged in fatal shooting in Southwest Baltimore, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested Friday after city police said he shot and killed someone earlier this month in Southwest Baltimore. The murder was recorded by security cameras, police said. Travis Avery Rogers, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapon violations. Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man admits himself to Annapolis hospital with gunshot wound

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 21, hospitalized after being shot in the foot in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A man was shot Saturday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 1:42 p.m. to the 2000 block of 31st Street, where they found a 21 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim was then taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.Shooting detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fatal Sparrows Point crash under investigation in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A crash that claimed the life of a man is under investigation in Baltimore County. According to police, at about 4 a.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading towards Wharf Road when it struck the bridge abutment at a high rate of speed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

One woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old woman in South Baltimore on Sunday morning, according to authorities.Officers working the overnight shift received reports of shots fired near the 1000 block of Charles Street around 3:20 a.m., police said.While searching for evidence of a shooting, they found a crime scene in the unit block of W. Hamburg Street—just outside the boundaries of Federal Hill, according to authorities.A short time later, a woman arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries, police said.She is in stable condition despite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

2 teens killed, one critically injured, in Anne Arundel County crash

PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — An early morning crash in Anne Arundel County left two teenagers dead and a third in critical condition, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigators say that officers were called to the 4600 block of Mountain Road at about 1:30 a.m. on October 23 for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 35, shot in the head killed in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers found the man shot in the head in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue at 10:09 p.m., police said.Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

21-year-old man injured in northeast Baltimore shooting Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 1:42 p.m., Northeast District officers responded to the 2000 block of 31st Street to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore at the end of last week:. 26-year-old Walter Ferguson was killed on October 19, 2022, in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue. 40-year-old David Braxton was killed on October 21, 2022, in the 1000 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Columbia man found guilty after fight leads to deadly shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Columbia man was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man. 25-year-old Franck Herman Ngande was convicted by a Howard County Circuit Court jury of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime.
COLUMBIA, MD
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy