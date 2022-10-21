Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Man critically injured in shooting in southeast Baltimore, police say
A man was shot Monday afternoon after a dispute near Patterson High School, city police said. Police said officers responded to an area hospital around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim. They found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man is in...
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in the leg East Baltimore's Bayview section, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot Monday afternoon in East Baltimore's Bayview section, city police said. Officers were called to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center around 1:30 p.m. after the 20-year-old man who had been shot in the leg admitted himself. His condition is described as serious. Detectives...
foxbaltimore.com
Man charged in fatal shooting in Southwest Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore man was arrested Friday after city police said he shot and killed someone earlier this month in Southwest Baltimore. The murder was recorded by security cameras, police said. Travis Avery Rogers, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder, assault, reckless endangerment and weapon violations. Police...
foxbaltimore.com
Man admits himself to Annapolis hospital with gunshot wound
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — A man who had been shot admitted himself to Anne Arundel Medical Center Sunday, Annapolis police said. Around 6 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the hospital after being alerted by the staff there. The victim was shot in the lower torso. He told police that his girlfriend drove him to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
Man, 21, hospitalized after being shot in the foot in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A man was shot Saturday afternoon in Northeast Baltimore, police said.Officers responded at 1:42 p.m. to the 2000 block of 31st Street, where they found a 21 year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim was then taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.Shooting detectives are investigating this incident and ask anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
Fatal Sparrows Point crash under investigation in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A crash that claimed the life of a man is under investigation in Baltimore County. According to police, at about 4 a.m. Sunday October 23, 2022, a 2018 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling northbound on an access road heading towards Wharf Road when it struck the bridge abutment at a high rate of speed.
One woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old woman in South Baltimore on Sunday morning, according to authorities.Officers working the overnight shift received reports of shots fired near the 1000 block of Charles Street around 3:20 a.m., police said.While searching for evidence of a shooting, they found a crime scene in the unit block of W. Hamburg Street—just outside the boundaries of Federal Hill, according to authorities.A short time later, a woman arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries, police said.She is in stable condition despite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Two teenagers killed in two-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County
Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the circumstances behind a two-vehicle crash in Pasadena that left two people dead.
foxbaltimore.com
2 teens killed, one critically injured, in Anne Arundel County crash
PASADENA, Md. (WBFF) — An early morning crash in Anne Arundel County left two teenagers dead and a third in critical condition, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigators say that officers were called to the 4600 block of Mountain Road at about 1:30 a.m. on October 23 for a report of a crash involving two vehicles.
foxbaltimore.com
Man suffers from gunshot wounds to arm and leg in northeast Baltimore, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was stuck in the arms and leg by gunfire in the Glen Oaks neighborhood of northeast Baltimore, Saturday afternoon said police. This is the ninth-person shot over this weekend. The department says at around 4:00 p.m., officers were called to a for a shooting...
39-year-old man killed in collision in Montgomery County
Montgomery County police are investigating fatal pedestrian collision that occurred in the area of Midcounty Highway and Washington Grove Lane.
Man, 35, shot in the head killed in East Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- A 35-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Saturday night in East Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers found the man shot in the head in the 1700 block of Normal Avenue at 10:09 p.m., police said.Medics arrived at the site of the shooting and pronounced the man dead, according to authorities.Homicide detectives urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
foxbaltimore.com
21-year-old man injured in northeast Baltimore shooting Saturday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in northeast Baltimore on Saturday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 1:42 p.m., Northeast District officers responded to the 2000 block of 31st Street to investigate a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers found a 21-year-old...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore at the end of last week:. 26-year-old Walter Ferguson was killed on October 19, 2022, in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue. 40-year-old David Braxton was killed on October 21, 2022, in the 1000 block of...
foxbaltimore.com
39-year-old dies after pedestrian crash in Montgomery County: Officials
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 39-year-old man is dead after a vehicle collided with a pedestrian in Montgomery County over the weekend, according to Montgomery County officials. At around 8:42 p.m. on Saturday, Montgomery County police and the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service were called to the...
foxbaltimore.com
Armed driver fends off carjackers at Anne Arundel County Walmart, police say
HANOVER, Md. (WBFF) — Two armed men attempted to carjack a driver Sunday outside a Walmart in Hanover, Anne Arundel County police said. A similar incident happened a day earlier at the Annapolis mall. Police said two men approached the 42-year-old victim armed with handguns around 12:30 p.m. Sunday....
foxbaltimore.com
Columbia man found guilty after fight leads to deadly shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Columbia man was found guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man. 25-year-old Franck Herman Ngande was convicted by a Howard County Circuit Court jury of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, and possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime.
Wbaltv.com
Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
foxbaltimore.com
Woman arrested after allegedly striking and killing small dog with vehicle in Severna Park
ANNE ARUNDEL CO. (WBFF) — Police say a woman was arrested for allegedly striking and killing a small black and white dog with a vehicle and attempted auto theft in Severna Park. Anne Arundel Police Department has identified the suspect as 41-year-old Theresa Cooper. On Friday, at around,9:15 officers...
Maryland man identified as victim of the targeted shooting outside Nationals Park
WASHINGTON — DC police released the identity of a man who was found shot to death outside of the Washington Nationals Park Sunday. Witnesses at nearby businesses scattered around looking for shelter when shots rang out. The situation began to unfold on the Unit block of N Street, Southeast...
