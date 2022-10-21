Dirt bike allegedly evades police, kills pedestrian in Monson accident

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was killed in a car accident involving a dirt bike that was allegedly evading police Thursday night.

According to Monson Police, around 7:02 p.m. Thursday Palmer Police attempted to stop a dirt bike but the rider refused to stop and attempted to drive away into Monson. Monson Police were notified of the dirt bike that was last seen in the area of State Avenue and Upper Palmer Road.

Monson officers later found the motorcyclist heading south on Margaret Street near the Quarry Hill School. Another officer then spotted the motorcyclist north on High Street heading towards Main Street.

When officers caught up to the dirt bike, they found it had been involved in a pedestrian accident near the intersection of High Street and Main Street. The pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer where he later died from his injuries.

The motorcyclist, 25-year-old Devin Austin Crabb of Vernon, Connecticut, was arrested and charged with several motor vehicle offenses.

Monson Police along with the State Police, the District Attorney’s office and State Police CARS unit are still investigating the crash. If you have any information on the accident, you are asked to contact the Monson Police Department at 413-893-9500.

