ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monson, MA

Dirt bike allegedly evades police, kills pedestrian in Monson accident

By Nick DeGray
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B8qCe_0ih5LqiR00

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A pedestrian was killed in a car accident involving a dirt bike that was allegedly evading police Thursday night.

Suspect charged with murder in West Springfield

According to Monson Police, around 7:02 p.m. Thursday Palmer Police attempted to stop a dirt bike but the rider refused to stop and attempted to drive away into Monson. Monson Police were notified of the dirt bike that was last seen in the area of State Avenue and Upper Palmer Road.

Monson officers later found the motorcyclist heading south on Margaret Street near the Quarry Hill School. Another officer then spotted the motorcyclist north on High Street heading towards Main Street.

When officers caught up to the dirt bike, they found it had been involved in a pedestrian accident near the intersection of High Street and Main Street. The pedestrian was seriously injured and taken to Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer where he later died from his injuries.

The motorcyclist, 25-year-old Devin Austin Crabb of Vernon, Connecticut, was arrested and charged with several motor vehicle offenses.

Monson Police along with the State Police, the District Attorney’s office and State Police CARS unit are still investigating the crash. If you have any information on the accident, you are asked to contact the Monson Police Department at 413-893-9500.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Police identify woman struck and killed by motorcycle in Monson

MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The identity of the person hit and killed by a motorcycle in Monson has been released. The incident happened last Thursday night after the person driving the motorcycle led police on a chase. Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski received word Thursday night from both the Palmer...
MONSON, MA
Eyewitness News

Man chokes rideshare driver with belt in Meriden, police say

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man faces a number of charges for choking his rideshare driver, according to Meriden police. Officers charged Jonathan Dutch with first-degree criminal attempt at strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, and breach of peace. Police said the female victim went to the police department...
MERIDEN, CT
MassLive.com

Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say

Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
WTNH

Norwich police: 13-year-old hit by car at bus stop

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old was taken to a hospital for evaluation Monday morning after he was hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Norwich police. The crash happened when the student was running across the street to reach his bus stop, located at the intersection of Third and Central avenues, […]
NORWICH, CT
Daily Voice

54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection

A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
HARTFORD, CT
newstalknewengland.com

Massachusetts State Police Investigating 4 Fatal Crashes Over The Weekend

Massachusetts State Police are investigating four separate fatal motor vehicle crashes from over the weekend. The first motor vehicle crash was Friday night around 9:30 p.m. MSP in a statement said, “Troopers from the Andover Barracks, along with Wilmington Police and Fire, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on Route 93 northbound, at Exit 31, in Wilmington.” The operator of the motorcycle who has been identified by MSP as Rodrigo Rosa, 24, of Wilmington, was pronounced deceased. MSP says “No other vehicles were involved in the crash.”
WILMINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond after vehicle hits parked car, two houses

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to Wilbraham Road in the early hours of Sunday morning after a car struck another parked vehicle and two houses. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the call came in shortly before 2 a.m. He told Western Mass News that one occupant...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

33K+
Followers
25K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy