‘The Patient’ Creators Discuss That Surprise Ending Involving Steve Carell’s Character: “It Felt The Most True”
SPOILER ALERT! This story contains details from the final episode of FX’s The Patient on Hulu. The Patient — a grim limited series about psychotherapist Alan Strauss (Steve Carell) who attempts to treat serial killer Sam Fortner (Domhnall Glesson) — has ended its run on Hulu. Here, creators Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (The Americans) talk about what inspired their story and why it was important to end the tale the way they did. DEADLINE There’s a moment in the second to last episode where Sam looks at a video on YouTube of a serial killer. I’m wondering if something like that...
Collider
Matt Smith Says He Felt More Pressure on 'Doctor Who' Than on ‘House of the Dragon’
It takes a talented and capable actor to excel in various roles with varying degrees of expectations and legacies attached to each one. In Matt Smith, viewers have been privileged to see one such capable actor in full flow. Smith has enjoyed a brilliant run so far for his portrayal of Prince Daemon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon. His portrayal on the show has earned him praise from many, with fans seemingly charmed by his charismatic character.
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
Everything You Need to Know About “The Voice” Everything You Need to Know About “The Voice”. In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani.
Collider
Netflix Turns 25: 10 Best Netflix Original Horror Movies, According to IMDb
Horror fans in search of spooky season viewing will find a lot on offer on Netflix, including classics like Friday the 13th, The Last House on the Left, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (in certain regions). However, Netflix's collection of original horrors also has some gems worth checking out. These range from monster movies and Stephen King adaptations to psychological thrillers and comedy horrors.
Collider
'House of the Dragon' Episode 10 Ending Explained: What Happened With Lucerys and Aemond?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon.The finale of House of the Dragon Season 1 brings us to the official beginning of the civil war in Westeros known as the Dance of Dragons. For those who are familiar with Fire & Blood, the novel by George R. R. Martin that this show was based on, they've known we've been building up to this final moment. In the final act of "The Black Queen," we see Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) sending her sons as messengers to try and curry favor with the nobles who have not declared for Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney). With Rhaenys (Eve Best) patrolling the Narrow Sea on her dragon Meleys, Rhaenyra sends Jace (Harry Collett) to the Eyrie to see Rhaenyra's mother's cousin, Lady Jane Arryn, and then further up north to Winterfell to treat with Lord Cregan Stark for the support of The North. She sends Luke (Elliot Grihault) to Storm's End, to treat with Lord Borros Baratheon for support.
Collider
Angelina Jolie to Play Opera Singer Maria Callas in Upcoming Biopic
Angelina Jolie will star as legendary opera singer Maria Callas in a new biopic from Spencer's Pablo Larrain. Maria will tell the triumphant and tragic tale of the soprano during her last, isolated years in Paris in the 1970s. Variety reports that Steven Knight will write the script for Maria....
Collider
'She-Hulk': 10 Best Fourth Wall Breaks By Jennifer Walters
Content Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Disney+ show She-Hulk. She-Hulk is one of those shows that didn’t have a strong start but now that it's complete, it seems the show delivered and MCU fanatics have a lot to contemplate. There are a lot of new faces that came forth and that will eventually appear on the MCU timeline, as they always do.
Collider
Why 'Interview With the Vampire' Changing Louis' Race and Backstory Works
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Anne Rice’s Interview with the VampireIn AMC’s adaptation of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, protagonist Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) has a similar backstory to his original character, except for one significant change— he's now a Black man living in early 1900s New Orleans. This change markedly improves his character development, and in some ways softens the characterization of Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), who was initially introduced in the book series as a heartless and cruel vampire. In the books, Louis is the son of a plantation owner whose father dies. Louis has his mother and is fond of his brother, who is devoutly religious, as well as his sister. Some of these elements remain in the show as well, but because Louis is Black, life isn’t quite the same for the character.
Collider
10 Best Talk Shows of All Time, According to IMDb
It may not seem like it, but the talk show genre can be delightfully versatile. These are TV shows centered on spontaneous conversation on certain topics, leaving a lot of room for the people behind the series to experiment with the format and make it as fresh and fun as possible.
Collider
How Does ‘Black Adam’ Tie Into ‘Shazam’?
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam.]. Black Adam greatly expands the scope of the DC Extended Universe, bringing in the Justice Society as well as Dwayne Johnson's dark demigod. Even characters from The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker show up, proving that James Gunn's time in the DC Universe is only beginning. And while the majority of the films' Easter eggs are connected to the history of Adam and the Justice Society, there's another DC hero who plays a major part in the story. That hero? None other than Billy Batson/Shazam (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi).
Collider
10 Most Cunning 'Game of Thrones' Characters
Game of Thrones is one of the most popular and beloved television series of all time. The HBO series, based on the book series by George R. R. Martin, is an 8-season epic chronicling the many Houses fighting amongst each other for the Iron Throne that lays out the law of the land.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Olivia Cooke Doesn't See Alicent as a Villain
Olivia Cooke, as it turned out, made her final appearance of the first season of House of the Dragon in last week's penultimate episode, 'The Green Council'. Her character, Alicent, is now the Dowager Queen of Westeros following the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), and has schemed and plotted to place her deplorable son, Aegon, atop the Iron Throne.
Collider
Charlie Cox on the Meta-Humor of Doing Daredevil’s Hallway Fight Scene in ‘She-Hulk’
When it was first announced that the fan-favorite anti-hero Daredevil was going to have a guest role in the latest Marvel Studios series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, we didn’t exactly know what to expect. What would such a gritty vigilante do in a series that’s completely rooted in comedy and self-reference? The answer to that was the introduction of a Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) that’s very different from what we previously saw on the Netflix series. However, the 3-season show was kept very much alive in She-Hulk – especially in one of its best (and funniest) scenes.
Collider
Leslie Jordan, 'Will & Grace' Star, Dead at 67
Beloved veteran actor Leslie Jordan has tragically passed away after getting involved in a single-car crash in Hollywood on Monday morning. TMZ broke the news after receiving reports from law enforcement authorities confirming the accident victim's identity as the Emmy-winning actor. Jordan was celebrated for his acting chops, particularly on TV, but recently added social media sensation to his repertoire after keeping millions entertained during lockdown with a series of funny videos posted on his Instagram page during the COVID pandemic. The sad news of his passing will be felt by fans and industry peers alike.
Collider
Why 'Gattaca's Main Character Is the Underdog You Can't Help Rooting For
Some of the most memorable films focus on a protagonist that is an underdog. We love to root for a main character that has to overcome seemingly insurmountable odds to accomplish their goal. Movies set within an Orwellian dystopian atmosphere are the perfect place to find such heroes. Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) in Andrew Niccol's 1997 science fiction thriller Gattaca is a guy you definitely want to see succeed. In fact, Freeman's story arc is so intriguing that an argument could be made that he's a more compelling and interesting character than Orwell's own Winston Smith in the prescient and standard-bearer for all things dystopia,1984. George Orwell's masterpiece is a seminal commentary on totalitarian oppression and is widely regarded as one of the finest stories ever told. His main character, however, is another story. Freeman is a far more layered and complex individual than the somewhat naive and vulnerable Smith, who at times seems to be little more than a passenger as opposed to an engaging protagonist.
Collider
'Interview with the Vampire's Bailey Bass on Playing the Three Different Life Stages of Claudia
[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Interview With the Vampire.]Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, airing on AMC and available to stream at AMC+, tells a story of epic love that is at times poetic and decadent, but also cruel and lonely, in seemingly equal measure. As a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) dreamed of more than his position in society would allow, which made the offer of immortality presented to him by Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) impossible to resist, but being intoxicated by the man and the powers wasn’t enough to fill the pain of regret and desire for atonement that could haunt him forever.
Collider
Superman And Black Adam Have Battled Before — In Animation
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Adam. During the lead-up to Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has made two things very clear. The first is his insistent promise that the antihero's film will "change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe," though the veracity of that claim is being debated as the film hits theaters. The second is to face off against Superman in a future film. Black Adam's mid-credits scene delivers upon that promise, as Henry Cavill slips back into the Superman suit to try and talk Black Adam into staying in his home country of Khandaq. But the Man of Steel and the dark demigod have battled before — namely, in the DC Showcase animated short, Superman/Shazam: The Return of Black Adam.
Collider
'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Synopsis Details the Heroes' Adventure Into the Quantum Realm
Marvel Studios has unveiled the full synopsis for the first film in their feverishly anticipated Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following the release of the teaser trailer and poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The movie will see super-hero couple Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van...
Collider
First 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Trailer Sees Jonathan Majors Return as Kang the Conquerer
As the Ant-Man official Twitter account teased earlier this week, Marvel fans could look forward to big news coming from their tiniest superhero, and now we know why: The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is finally here! The new installment in the Ant-Man saga is highly anticipated by fans, since it kicks off Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and brings back Jonathan Majors (Loki) as super-villain Kang.
Collider
David Tennant Calls His 'Doctor Who' Return a "Total Joy"
Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the Doctor Who regeneration special, The Power of the Doctor. David Tennant has spoken of his joy at returning to his star-making role as the titular character in the BBC science-fiction show, Doctor Who. The actor returning to the series in stunning fashion on October 23 when Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor regenerated into Tennant — now playing the Fourteenth Doctor, and not his original Tenth Doctor — at the conclusion of the special episode, entitled 'The Power of the Doctor'.
