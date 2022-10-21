ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

LI girl, 12, missing for days

Suffolk County police asked for the public's help this weekend to find Madeline Rivera-Cordon, a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Wednesday evening leaving her family's home in Ronkonkoma, Suffolk County.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

Brooklyn mom honors slain with art exhibit at library

Michelle Barnes-Anderson has lived a mother's worst nightmare; her only child was murdered in Brooklyn nearly five years ago. She's on a mission to heal not only herself but also her community through art.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Adams, Hochul announce new subway safety plan

Subway safety plan unveiled by Adams, Hochul offers …. Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday announced a plan they say focuses on policing, surveillance cameras and care for those in need. Officers are to patrol in hundreds of stations during peak hours.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

New Yorkers celebrate Diwali

Host Anita Trahan held a special Diwali brunch in her lower Manhattan apartment on Sunday to celebrate one of the oldest festivals of Hinduism.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYC Forecast: Get your umbrellas ready

It was another bright and mild day across the tri-state area as temperatures made their way into the mid and upper 60s. We even saw a few spots south and west of the city break the 70-degree mark.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

